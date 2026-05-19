Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - Latin Explore Inc. (TSXV: LXE) ("Latin Explore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Donovan Pienaar as President and Chief Executive Officer, marking a key transition as the Company advances toward drilling at its copper project in Peru and enters its next phase of execution and growth.

Dr. Pienaar is a mining executive and geoscientist with over 15 years of international experience across mineral exploration, project evaluation, mine development, and operations. His background spans both technical and corporate development roles, positioning him to lead Latin Explore through its next phase as the Company transitions into an execution-focused exploration program in South America.

Prior to joining Latin Explore, Dr. Pienaar led corporate development activities at Silvercorp Metals Inc., where he was responsible for the technical and commercial evaluation of projects across Africa, Latin America, and Asia, supporting acquisition and development decisions. Earlier in his career, he held senior geological roles with AngloGold Ashanti and Harmony Gold, leading exploration programs focused on discovery and resource growth.

Dr. Pienaar's combined experience across exploration, project advancement, and corporate strategy positions him to lead Latin Explore as it advances toward drilling and evaluating additional growth opportunities.

Dr. Pienaar holds Ph.D, Master of Science, and Bachelor of Science (Hons) degrees in geology, as well as an MBA.

The Company also announces that Mike Basha has stepped down as Interim Chief Executive Officer and will continue to support Latin Explore as a member of the Company's Advisory Board.

Keith Henderson, Chairman, commented:

"Donovan's appointment marks a transition point for Latin Explore as we move from building the portfolio to executing on it. With drilling at our Para project approaching, his experience across both technical and corporate functions is directly aligned with where we are as a company.

"I would also like to thank Mr. Basha for his leadership during the Company's formative stages and for his continued support in an advisory capacity.

"Just as importantly, we've built a team around Donovan with a proven track record of discovery, value creation, and capital markets execution, positioning Latin Explore to advance its projects and pursue new growth opportunities."

Advisory Board Formed to Support Execution and Growth

As part of its transition to active exploration, Latin Explore has established an Advisory Board to support execution, discovery, and growth across its South American portfolio.

The Advisory Board brings together a proven group of exploration leaders, capital markets professionals, and transaction-focused executives with a track record of discovery, project generation, and value creation.

Mike Basha

Mike Basha is a professional engineer and geologist with over 35 years of experience in mineral exploration and discovery.

Mr. Basha is the founder and former President and Chief Executive Officer of Aurion Resources Ltd. ("Aurion"), where Mr. Basha assembled and advanced a district-scale land position in Finland, culminating in the Company's acquisition by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for approximately C$481 million in cash.

Mr. Basha has a strong track record of discovery and value creation, including as co-discoverer of the Hammerdown gold deposit in Newfoundland. Mr. Basha previously served as Vice President, Exploration at Cornerstone Resources Ltd. ("Cornerstone"), where Mr. Basha played a key role in establishing the Company's position in Ecuador, contributing to its acquisition by SolGold plc for approximately US$120 million.

Mr. Basha holds a Bachelor of Science in Geological Engineering from University of New Brunswick and a Bachelor of Science in Geology from Memorial University of Newfoundland. He holds dual P.Eng and .P.Geo. (Ret) designations.

Mary Little

Mary Little is an exploration executive with over 35 years of experience, including more than 20 years working in Latin America.

As founding President and Chief Executive Officer of Mirasol Resources Ltd., Ms. Little built a leading prospect generator, guiding its growth from 2003 to 2014. During this time, Ms. Little completed the sale of the Joaquin silver-gold project in Argentina to Coeur Mining for US$60 million.

Ms. Little brings deep expertise in project generation and exploration strategy across South America. Prior to Mirasol, Ms. Little held senior roles such as business development and country manager with Cyprus Amax, WMC Ltd., and Newmont Exploration.

Since 2014, Ms. Little has held board roles with several public companies, including Sandstorm Gold Ltd. and Pure Energy Minerals Limited. At Sandstorm, Ms. Little served during a period of significant growth as the company built a multi-asset royalty portfolio and reached a market capitalization exceeding US$1 billion and was later acquired by Royal Gold in a transaction valued at approximately US$3.5 billion.

Ms. Little holds a Bachelor of Arts in Geology from Franklin & Marshall College, a Master of Science in Earth Sciences from the University of California, and an MBA from the University of Colorado. Ms. Little is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

Terri Anne Welyki

Terri Anne Welyki is a capital markets professional with over 15 years of experience working with public and private mining companies across North and South America.

Ms. Welyki is the founder of TAW Consulting Ltd., a firm providing strategic advisory services focused on investor relations, corporate communications, and capital markets positioning. Ms. Welyki has held senior roles including Vice President of Communications at Barksdale Resources Corp. and Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations at Calico Resources.

Ms. Welyki's experience spans financing, stakeholder engagement, and corporate development, with work across the United States, Peru, and Canada. Ms. Welyki currently serves as a Corporate Communications Consultant to U.S. Gold Corp., Capital Markets Advisor to Latin Metals Inc., and is a Director of Stallion Uranium Corp.

Rahul Goel

Rahul Goel, MBA, is a mining and capital markets professional with extensive experience across corporate development, commodity trading, and transaction structuring in the global resource sector.

Mr. Goel currently serves as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development at Century Global Commodities Corp., where Mr. Goel is involved in advancing strategic initiatives including project development, capital markets activities, and commercial positioning.

Mr. Goel brings significant international experience across China, Singapore, Vietnam, the Middle East, Europe, and Australia. Mr. Goel began his career as a Senior Trader with the Adani Group (2006-2009), trading iron ore, steel, and scrap products, and subsequently held senior roles in corporate development and project planning with General Nice Resources and affiliated companies.

Mr. Goel has also held executive and director roles with publicly listed mining companies, including Executive Director at Cockatoo Island Mining and leadership roles with Pluton Resources, where Mr. Goel was involved in the development of iron ore assets and broader corporate strategy.

Incentive Stock Options

The Company announces that it has granted 500,000 common share stock options (each, an "Option") to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company. The Options entitle the holder to purchase shares at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of 36 months from the grant date. The Options were granted in accordance with the Company's omnibus share incentive plan.

New Website Launched

The Company has launched a new website at www.latin-explore.com, providing updated disclosure on its projects, strategy, and upcoming exploration activities as it advances toward drilling.

Qualified Person

Eduardo Leon, QP, is the Company's qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release. He has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Leon is not independent of the Company, as he is an officer of the Company and holds securities of the Company.

About Latin Explore

Latin Explore Inc. is a copper-gold exploration company focused on advancing high-potential projects in South America through drilling and discovery. The Company holds two 100%-owned copper exploration assets in Peru, including the Para project, a large-scale copper-molybdenum system with defined geophysical and geochemical targets, where initial drilling is being advanced.

The Company's strategy is centered on generating and testing high-impact targets through drilling while pursuing additional acquisition opportunities to build a portfolio of scalable copper projects across the region.

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On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

LATIN EXPLORE INC.

"Dr. Donovan Pienaar "

President & CEO

For further details on Latin Explore, readers are referred to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and www.latin-explore.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's exploration plans and programs, including planned drilling at the Para project, the timing and results of exploration activities, the potential for discovery, and the Company's strategy to advance its projects and evaluate additional acquisition opportunities.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including, among others, the availability of financing, the receipt of required permits and approvals, the ability to execute exploration programs as planned, and the continuation of favorable market conditions.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to exploration and development activities, uncertainty of exploration results, permitting and regulatory risks, availability of capital, commodity price fluctuations, and general economic and market conditions, as well as those described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR+ www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297873

Source: Latin Explore Inc.