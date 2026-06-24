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WKN: 865311 | ISIN: US6778641000 | Ticker-Symbol: O4D
Tradegate
25.06.26 | 09:54
88,00 Euro
+0,57 % +0,50
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OIL-DRI CORPORATION OF AMERICA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OIL-DRI CORPORATION OF AMERICA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
86,5088,0009:55
86,5088,0009:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.06.2026 22:12 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America: Oil-Dri Announces Price Increases to Address Higher External Costs

CHICAGO, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC) today announced plans to raise prices on the majority of its product portfolio during the first quarter of fiscal year 2027.

These pricing adjustments are in response to significant increases in costs outside of the company's control, including health insurance, freight, and resin-based packaging, among others.

Daniel S. Jaffee, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, "We are mindful of the effect price increases have on our customers, and we do not make these decisions without careful consideration. However, rising external costs have made this adjustment necessary in order to maintain the high quality of our products and service levels. At the same time, we are pursuing productivity and cost reduction initiatives for things that we do control to further mitigate margin erosion. We appreciate our customers' understanding and continued collaboration as we navigate these market conditions."

Oil-Dri sales representatives will communicate specific details of the price increase to their customers directly.

About Oil-Dri Corporation of America
Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. Oil-Dri is vertically integrated which enables the Company to efficiently oversee every step of the process from research and development to supply chain to marketing and sales. With over 80 years of experience, the Company continues to fulfill its mission to Create Value from Sorbent Minerals. To learn more about the Company, visit oildri.com.

Contact:
Leslie A. Garber
Director of Investor Relations
Oil-Dri Corporation of America
InvestorRelations@oildri.com
(312) 321-1515


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.