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WKN: A40EWF | ISIN: CA65345V1085 | Ticker-Symbol: TRC
Tradegate
24.06.26 | 19:57
0,702 Euro
-3,97 % -0,029
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NEXGOLD MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
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0,7060,74309:58
0,7060,74209:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.06.2026 23:36 Uhr
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NexGold Mining Corp.: NexGold Announces Voting Results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexGold Mining Corp. TSXV: NEXG; OTCQX: NXGCF) ("NexGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from its 2026 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today.

A total of 94,490,538 common shares ("Shares") were voted in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting, representing approximately 37.99% of the votes attached to all the outstanding Shares as at the record date of the Meeting.

Election of Directors
At the Meeting, all nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 11, 2026 were elected as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. Margot Naudie did not stand for re-election at the Meeting, but will continue with the Company as a strategic advisor.

Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting voted as follows:

Number of SharesPercentage of Votes Cast
NomineeForWithheld/AbstainForWithheld/Abstain
James Gowans79,045,668217,90599.725%0.275%
David Anthony79,040,746222,82799.719%0.281%
Andrew Bowering79,027,577235,99699.702%0.298%
Kevin Bullock78,879,600383,97399.516%0.484%
Morgan Lekstrom79,007,698255,87599.677%0.323%
Robert McLeod73,024,6886,238,88592.129%7.871%
Mary-Lynn Oke78,758,757504,81699.363%0.637%


Appointment of Auditors
At the Meeting, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as auditors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until a successor is appointed and the Board was authorized to fix their remuneration, with the following results:

Number of SharesPercentage of Votes Cast
ForWithheld/AbstainForWithheld/Abstain
93,892,107598,43199.367%0.633%


Equity Incentive Plan
At the Meeting, the Company's equity incentive plan was re-approved, with the following results:

Number of SharesPercentage of Votes Cast
ForAgainstForAgainst
78,161,4431,102,13098.610%1.390%

The report of voting results will be made available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedaplus.ca.

About NexGold Mining Corp.

NexGold is a gold-focused company with assets in Canada and Alaska, including the Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia, the Goliath Gold Complex (which includes the Goliath, Goldlund and Miller deposits) in Northwestern Ontario, and additional exploration projects across Canada. NexGold also holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver VMS project in southeast Alaska. NexGold is committed to ongoing, meaningful engagement with regional communities and Indigenous Nations to support sustainable development, safe operations, and shared economic and social benefits.

Further details about NexGold, including a Feasibility Study for the Goldboro Gold Project and a Prefeasibility Study for the Goliath Gold Complex, are available under the Company's issuer profile on www.sedarplus.ca and on NexGold's website at www.nexgold.com.

Contact:

Greg DiTomaso
Investor Relations
+1 (647) 547-5357
gditomaso@nexgold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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