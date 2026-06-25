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WKN: A2JH5S | ISIN: FR0013326246 | Ticker-Symbol: 1BR1
Tradegate
25.06.26 | 08:00
102,60 Euro
+0,59 % +0,60
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
STOXX Europe 600
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
102,85102,9509:51
102,90102,9509:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.06.2026 08:36 Uhr
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Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: URW announces the completion of the simplification of its legal structure through de-stapling

Paris, June 25, 2026

Press release

URW announces the completion of the simplification of its legal structure through de-stapling

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (URW SE) announces today the completion of its internal reorganisation designed to simplify the Group's legal structure through the de-stapling of URW's stapled shares, as first announced on February 12, 2026.

This reorganisation, approved by URW SE Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 6, 2026 and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield NV (URW NV) AGM on June 18, 2026, simplifies the Group's legal structure by de-stapling URW SE ordinary shares and URW NV class A shares, which ceased to exist on June 25, 2026.

As a result of this reorganisation, URW SE became the sole listed entity on Euronext Paris (ISIN unchanged: FR0013326246). Shareholders now exclusively hold URW SE shares, with no change to their economic exposure and no anticipated impact on liquidity.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Meriem Delfi - +33 7 63 45 59 77 - investor.relations@urw.com

Juliette Aulagnon - +33 6 15 74 20 43 - investor.relations@urw.com

Media Relations

UK/Global:

Cornelia Schnepf - FinElk - +44 7387 108 998 - Cornelia.Schnepf@finelk.eu

France:

Franck Pasquier - Image 7 - +33 6 73 62 57 99- fpasquier@image7.fr

Nathalie Feld - Image 7 - +33 6 30 47 18 37- nfeld@image7.fr

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) operates vibrant retail-anchored destinations in many of the world's best cities and urban areas. This powerful network attracts over 900 million customer visits annually, supports the growth of major retailers, and makes a significant social and economic contribution to local communities.

This network includes 66 owned shopping centres in the US and Europe that represent around 88% of the Group's €49 Bn asset portfolio - with 41 centres operating under the iconic Westfield brand. URW also has partners who operate Westfield-branded destinations in fast-growing new markets.

Through its 'A Platform for Growth' business plan, URW is generating organic growth, leveraging the power of the Westfield brand, and unlocking capital light growth opportunities to generate compelling shareholder returns. This is supported by the Group's 'Better Places' sustainability roadmap, which has established URW as a leader in the real estate industry and one of the 100 most sustainable companies in the world.

URW's shares are listed on Euronext Paris (Ticker: URW). The Group is rated BBB+ by Standard & Poor's and Baa2 by Moody's.

For more information, please visit www.urw.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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