

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (1BR1.F) announced financial results for the first half of 2026, reporting net rental income of 1,151 million euros, down from 1,175 million euros in the previous year.



EBITDA totaled 1,161 million euros compared to 1,183 million euros last year.



Net results stood at 1,009 million euros, up 44.6 percent from 698 million euros in the first half of 2025.



Adjusted recurring EPS declined to 4.84 euros from 5.11 euros in the prior year.



For the full year 2026, the company expects adjusted recurring EPS of 9.15 euros to 9.30 euros.



Currently, the company's stock is trading at 105.65 euros, up 0.86 percent on the Frankfurt Exchange.



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