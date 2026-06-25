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WKN: A14P5E | ISIN: SE0006887063 | Ticker-Symbol: 4HF
Frankfurt
25.06.26 | 09:17
15,500 Euro
+4,38 % +0,650
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HOIST FINANCE AB Chart 1 Jahr
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15,65015,70009:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.06.2026 08:15 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Hoist Finance AB: Hoist Finance receives VAT refund for the years 2018-2025

Hoist Finance has requested a reassessment from the Swedish Tax Agency regarding the right to deduct input VAT in its operations, which has resulted in a refund from the Swedish Tax Agency with a positive P&L impact of approximately SEK 160 million (affecting Q2 2026). The refund relates to historical periods (2018-2025).

Hoist Finance has been in dialogue with the Swedish Tax Agency regarding the right to deduct input VAT over a period of time, as has been reported on in annual- and quarterly reports.

Any reassessment relating to 2026 will be handled in accordance with applicable regulations after the end of the financial year. For 2027 and beyond, the impact depends on ongoing legislative process and therefore cannot be determined at this stage.

For more information, please contact:

Karin Tyche, Chief Investor Relations Officer
ir@hoistfinance.com
+46 76 780 97 65

About Hoist Finance

Hoist Finance is an asset manager specialised in non-performing loans. For more than 30 years, we have invested in and managed debt portfolios. We are a partner to international banks and financial institutions across Europe, acquiring their non-performing loan portfolios. We are also a partner to consumers and smaller companies in a debt situation, creating long-term sustainable repayment plans enabling them to honour their commitments. We are a regulated credit market company under the supervision of the SFSA, present in 14 European countries. Our share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, visit www.hoistfinance.com.

This information is information that Hoist Finance is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-06-25 08:15 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.