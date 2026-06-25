Hoist Finance AB: Hoist Finance receives VAT refund for the years 2018-2025

Hoist Finance has requested a reassessment from the Swedish Tax Agency regarding the right to deduct input VAT in its operations, which has resulted in a refund from the Swedish Tax Agency with a positive P&L impact of approximately SEK 160 million (affecting Q2 2026). The refund relates to historical periods (2018-2025).

Hoist Finance has been in dialogue with the Swedish Tax Agency regarding the right to deduct input VAT over a period of time, as has been reported on in annual- and quarterly reports.

Any reassessment relating to 2026 will be handled in accordance with applicable regulations after the end of the financial year. For 2027 and beyond, the impact depends on ongoing legislative process and therefore cannot be determined at this stage.

For more information, please contact:

Karin Tyche, Chief Investor Relations Officer

ir@hoistfinance.com

+46 76 780 97 65

About Hoist Finance

Hoist Finance is an asset manager specialised in non-performing loans. For more than 30 years, we have invested in and managed debt portfolios. We are a partner to international banks and financial institutions across Europe, acquiring their non-performing loan portfolios. We are also a partner to consumers and smaller companies in a debt situation, creating long-term sustainable repayment plans enabling them to honour their commitments. We are a regulated credit market company under the supervision of the SFSA, present in 14 European countries. Our share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, visit www.hoistfinance.com.

This information is information that Hoist Finance is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-06-25 08:15 CEST.