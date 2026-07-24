Hoist Finance AB: Hoist Finance's interim report for the second quarter 2026

"The second quarter of 2026 marked a new record quarter for Hoist Finance, with the organisation delivering strong results across the board. We had high activity in our Investment-operations with portfolio acquisitions totalling SEK 3.5 billion, while we also closed the acquisition of Azzurro Associates which added another SEK 2.6 billion in portfolio value. We delivered very strong collections at 108 per cent and all-in-all, the activity during the quarter generated a pre-tax profit of SEK 632 million and a return on equity of 27.5 per cent. Adjusting for one-time items, pre-tax profit came in at SEK 501 million, with a return on equity of 21.6 per cent. The market for non-performing loan portfolios remains active, the Investment-team is busy, and we look forward to continued high investment activity in the second half of 2026", says Harry Vranjes, CEO of Hoist Finance.

Key events in the second quarter 2026

Profit before tax amounted to 632 MSEK, compared with 310 MSEK in the same quarter last year. The quarter includes extraordinary VAT refunds with a positive P&L impact of 164 MSEK as well as one-off costs related to the acquisition of Azzurro Associates amounting to SEK 33 million.

Return on equity of 27.5 per cent, compared with 14.7 per cent in the same quarter last year. Excluding extraordinary VAT refunds and one-off costs that distort comparability, the return on equity stood at 21.6 per cent.

The record-high profitability reflects strong operational performance, with collections at 108 per cent (compared to 104 per cent in the same quarter last year) from a growing portfolio, in combination with tight cost control.

Investments in new portfolios totalled 6.1 billion SEK during the quarter, resulting in a total investment portfolio of 39.2 billion SEK at the end of the period. After the quarter had been closed, another 1.0 billion SEK of portfolio investments have been signed.

Investments during the quarter include the previously announced acquisition of UK debt purchaser Azzurro Associates, with a portfolio book value of 2.6 SEK billion. The acquisition was completed in June following the receipt of required regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

In June, Moody's Ratings upgraded Hoist Finance's credit ratings, including an upgrade to Baa1 at issuer level.

Robust capital- and liquidity levels with a CET1-ratio of 13.03 per cent as at 30 June.

Key figures April-June 2026 (compared to April-June 2025)

Total operating income amounted to SEK 1,444m (1,043)

Profit before tax totalled SEK 632m (310)

Profit for the period was SEK 474m (234)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 5.15 (2.42)

Return on equity was 27.5% (14.7)

Acquired loan portfolios totalled SEK 6,056m (2,641)

The CET1 ratio per 31 June was 13.03% (12.52)

A combined presentation and teleconference will be held at 10:00 AM (CEST) today.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. You will be able to ask written questions via the webcast.

https://hoist-finance.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2026



If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration, you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You will be able to ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

https://events.inderes.com/hoist-finance/q2-report-2026/dial-in

The presentation and the report will be available on www.hoistfinance.com.

For more information, please contact:

Karin Tyche, Chief Investor Relations Officer

ir@hoistfinance.com

+46 76 780 97 65

About Hoist Finance

Hoist Finance is an asset manager specialised in non-performing loans. For more than 30 years, we have invested in and managed debt portfolios. We are a partner to international banks and financial institutions across Europe, acquiring their non-performing loan portfolios. We are also a partner to consumers and smaller companies in a debt situation, creating long-term sustainable repayment plans enabling them to honour their commitments. We are a regulated credit market company under the supervision of the SFSA, present in 14 European countries. Our share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, visit www.hoistfinance.com.

This information is information that Hoist Finance is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-24 07:00 CEST.