SWECO AB: Sweco wins SEK 121 million contract for flood risk management planning in Poland

Sweco has secured a contract with Polish Waters, Poland's national water authority, to review and update flood risk management plans. The contract extends from 2026 to 2028.

The project forms part of Poland's initiatives under the EU Floods Directive to strengthen resilience to future flood events. Sweco will lead a consortium responsible for updating plans for six river basin districts in Poland, including the Vistula and Oder basins.



"This review and update of Poland's flood risk management plans is a key element of the six-year planning cycle under the EU Floods Directive. By combining expertise in water management, environmental and spatial analysis, economic assessment and stakeholder engagement, Sweco will support Polish Waters in strengthening Poland's resilience to future climate-related flood events," says Maciej Chrzanowski, President of Sweco in Poland.



Sweco has an established track record with Polish Waters (Panstwowe Gospodarstwo Wodne Wody Polskie), mainly in flood risk reduction, reservoir design, and climate adaptation/water infrastructure work.



The new agreement reflects the growing focus on climate resilience across Europe. It is in line with Sweco's recent report, Too much, too little, too polluted, which draws on European data and Sweco's water-sector expertise from several markets.





Press photos:

Stock photo of the river Oder, Poland. Free use, please credit: AdobeStock, Franciszek

Photo of Maciej Chrzanowski, Sweco in Poland. Free use, please credit: Sweco



About Sweco's expertise in water management

Sweco's experts support public and private clients in the growing field of water management, ranging from providing access to clean water to protecting communities from flooding. Sweco provides clients with consultancy services within water and wastewater engineering services, water resource planning, urban water management and design of flood protection structures.



Related

Sweco wins framework agreement for flood and erosion protection services in Norway (May 2026)

Sweco analysis shows the challenge posed by hidden water risks to Europe's long-term resilience (Urban Insight report, May 2026)

Sweco supports Ukraine to enhance waste management and wastewater infrastructure (December 2025)

Sweco to design new reservoir for critical flood control in Poland (October 2025)

Sweco awarded framework agreement for future-proofing infrastructure in the Netherlands (October 2025)





For additional information, please contact:

Anna E Olsson, Head of Press, Sweco Group, +4670 557 33 26, anna.e.olsson@sweco.se



Sweco plans and designs tomorrow's sustainable communities and cities. With the collective knowledge of our 23,000 architects, engineers and other experts we work together with our clients to facilitate the green transition, maximise the potential of digitalisation and to strengthen Europe's competitiveness and resilience. Sweco is Europe's leading architecture and engineering consultancy, with sales of approximately SEK 32 billion (EUR 2.9 billion) in 2025. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.swecogroup.com