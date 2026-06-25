Castellum AB: Castellum terminates its credit rating from S&P

Castellum Aktiebolag has decided to terminate its long-term credit rating with the rating institute Standard & Poor's Global Ratings ("S&P")

Castellum believes that a single credit rating is sufficient to support the 'Back to Basics' strategy. Castellum will continue to maintain its long-term credit rating from Moody's. Moody's has recently confirmed Castellum's credit rating of Baa2 with stable outlook.

The financial policy remains unchanged, with a loan-to-value ratio not permanently exceeding 40 percent, an interest coverage ratio of at least 3 times, and an ambition to always strive for an investment grade rating.

For more information, please contact:

Christoffer Strömbäck, CFO, Castellum Aktiebolag, +46 70 249 72 55

Fredrik Elliot, Head of Treasury, Castellum Aktiebolag, +46 8 503 052 74

About Castellum

Castellum is a Swedish property company that owns, manages, and develops commercial properties in growth cities. As of 31 March 2026, the property value amounted to approximately SEK 138 Bn. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap and is classified as green under the Green Equity Designation. Castellum is the only Swedish property company included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).



Beyond expectations.

www.castellum.com