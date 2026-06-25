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WKN: 906997 | ISIN: SE0000379190 | Ticker-Symbol: TEX
Tradegate
25.06.26 | 09:09
11,350 Euro
+3,75 % +0,410
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CASTELLUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASTELLUM AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,41011,43509:56
11,41011,43009:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.06.2026 08:00 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Castellum AB: Castellum terminates its credit rating from S&P

Castellum Aktiebolag has decided to terminate its long-term credit rating with the rating institute Standard & Poor's Global Ratings ("S&P")

Castellum believes that a single credit rating is sufficient to support the 'Back to Basics' strategy. Castellum will continue to maintain its long-term credit rating from Moody's. Moody's has recently confirmed Castellum's credit rating of Baa2 with stable outlook.

The financial policy remains unchanged, with a loan-to-value ratio not permanently exceeding 40 percent, an interest coverage ratio of at least 3 times, and an ambition to always strive for an investment grade rating.

For more information, please contact:
Christoffer Strömbäck, CFO, Castellum Aktiebolag, +46 70 249 72 55
Fredrik Elliot, Head of Treasury, Castellum Aktiebolag, +46 8 503 052 74

About Castellum
Castellum is a Swedish property company that owns, manages, and develops commercial properties in growth cities. As of 31 March 2026, the property value amounted to approximately SEK 138 Bn. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap and is classified as green under the Green Equity Designation. Castellum is the only Swedish property company included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

Beyond expectations.
www.castellum.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.