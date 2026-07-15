Castellum AB: Castellum initiates share buy-backs of up to SEK 3.0 Bn

The Board of Directors of Castellum has today, through utilization of the authorization granted by Castellum's Annual General Meeting held on 29 April 2026, resolved to initiate two share buy-back programmes, for a maximum aggregate amount of SEK 3.0 Bn.

"The amount is equivalent to 60 per cent of the proceeds from the divestment to Alecta of SEK 5.0 Bn. Capital distribution of part of the proceeds from the divestment to Wihlborgs will be decided upon at a later date," says Pål Ahlsén, CEO of Castellum.

"By using two parallel share buy-back programmes, we gain greater flexibility," says Christoffer Strömbäck, CFO of Castellum.

Terms and conditions for the first repurchase programme

Acquisitions of own shares pursuant to the first repurchase programme ("Programme 1") may be made on one or several occasions from and including 15 July 2026 up until the 2027 annual general meeting. Castellum may acquire own shares to the extent that Castellum's holding of own shares at no time exceeds 10 percent of the total amount of shares in Castellum (aggregated with shares acquired under Programme 2). The purpose of acquiring own shares is to adjust the company's capital structure, thereby efficiently contributing to an increase in shareholder value. Acquisitions can be made up to a maximum amount of SEK 3.0 Bn (aggregated with shares acquired under Programme 2).

Acquisitions of own shares may take place in accordance with Nasdaq Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares. Acquisitions of Castellum's own shares shall be made on Nasdaq Stockholm at a price per share within the prevailing price range on Nasdaq Stockholm, meaning the spread between the highest bid price and the lowest selling price prevailing and disseminated by Nasdaq Stockholm from time to time, and in accordance with the rules relating to price set out in Nasdaq Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares. Payment for the shares shall be made in cash.

Terms and conditions for the second repurchase programme

Acquisitions of own shares pursuant to the second repurchase programme ("Programme 2") will be carried out in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation"). Acquisitions of shares will be managed by DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB, that will make its trading decisions regarding the timing of the acquisitions of Castellum's shares independently of Castellum.

The share buy-back program is subject to the following terms:

Acquisitions may be carried out only to the extent that Castellum, after each acquisition, will hold a maximum of ten per cent (10%) of all shares issued by the company (aggregated with shares acquired under Programme 1). Acquisitions can be made up to a maximum amount of SEK 3.0 Bn (aggregated with shares acquired under Programme 1). Acquisitions shall be made on Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with Nasdaq Nordic Main Market Rulebook, MAR and the Safe Harbour Regulation. The shares shall be acquired at a price per share within the registered price level on Nasdaq Stockholm at the time of the acquisition, which refers to the level between the highest current purchase price and the lowest selling price published on a regular basis by Nasdaq Stockholm, and acquisitions shall otherwise be conducted in accordance with the rules regarding the price for repurchase of own shares set out in Nasdaq Nordic Main Market Rulebook. Acquisition of shares may be carried out on one or several occasions during the period until Castellum's Annual General Meeting 2027. Payment of the shares shall be made in cash.

The purpose of the acquisition of own shares is to adjust the company's capital structure, thereby efficiently contributing to an increase in shareholder value.

Total number of shares in Castellum and Castellum's holding of own shares

At the time of this press release, the total number of issued shares in Castellum amounted to 477,526,355 and Castellum held 24,444,000 own shares.

Disclosure and reporting of completed acquisitions of own shares

Completed acquisitions of own shares under Programme 1 and Programme 2 will be disclosed and reported in accordance with applicable laws and regulations as well as Nasdaq Stockholm's rulebook for issuers on the main market.

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB has been appointed as Castellum's advisor in relation to the acquisition of own shares.

For further information, please contact:

Pål Ahlsén, Chief Executive Officer, Castellum AB, +46 76 807 97 02

Christoffer Strömbäck, CFO, Castellum AB, +46 70 249 72 55

About Castellum

Castellum is a Swedish property company that owns, manages, and develops commercial properties in growth cities. As of 30 June 2026, the property value amounted to approximately SEK 134 Bn. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap and is classified as green under the Green Equity Designation. Castellum is the only Swedish property company included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).



Beyond expectations.

www.castellum.com