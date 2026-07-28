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WKN: 906997 | ISIN: SE0000379190 | Ticker-Symbol: TEX
Frankfurt
28.07.26 | 11:20
12,020 Euro
+1,69 % +0,200
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CASTELLUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASTELLUM AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,11012,11517:48
12,11012,11517:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.07.2026 15:00 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Castellum AB: All conditions for the divestments to Wihlborgs and Alecta have been fulfilled

The Swedish Competition Authority has approved Castellum's transactions with Wihlborgs and Alecta. All conditions for both divestments have therefore been fulfilled.

On 25 June 2026, Castellum announced the divestment of properties in Skåne to Wihlborgs for SEK 13.3 billion. On 30 June 2026, Castellum announced the divestment of office properties in Stockholm to Alecta for SEK 5.0 billion.

Both divestments were conditional on approval from the Swedish Competition Authority, which has now been obtained. The divestment to Wihlborgs was also conditional on approvals from the Inspectorate of Strategic Products, ISP, and certain affected tenants, which have also been obtained.

Alecta will take possession of the properties on 1 September 2026.
Wihlborgs will take possession of the properties on 1 October 2026.

For further information, please contact:
Christoffer Strömbäck, CFO, Castellum AB, +46 70 249 72 55

About Castellum
Castellum is a Swedish property company that owns, manages, and develops commercial properties in growth cities. As of 30 June 2026, the property value amounted to approximately SEK 134 Bn. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap and is classified as green under the Green Equity Designation. Castellum is the only Swedish property company included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

Beyond expectations.
www.castellum.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
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