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WKN: 806276 | ISIN: US9001112047 | Ticker-Symbol: TUL1
Tradegate
24.06.26 | 09:51
5,250 Euro
-0,94 % -0,050
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
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TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI AS ADR 5-Tage-Chart
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5,2505,40011:35
5,3005,40011:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.06.2026 09:06 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Bango PLC: Turkcell selects the Digital Vending Machine from Bango to launch major multi-party subscription bundles

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bango (AIM: BGO), the leader in subscription bundling, today announced a partnership with Turkcell (NYSE: TKC) (BIST: TCELL), the largest telco in Türkiye. Using the Digital Vending Machine® (DVM) from Bango, Turkcell has launched extensive super bundles featuring both leading global and local streaming services for its customers. The collaboration supports Turkcell's strategic 5G rollout across Türkiye enhancing its ability to attract and retain customers through premium bundled offers.

Through this partnership, Turkcell customers can access multiple subscriptions bundled together as a convenient add-on to their data plans. With over 43 million subscribers across Türkiye, Turkcell is well positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for streaming, particularly as 5G adoption accelerates. Higher-speed connectivity and streaming services are a natural fit, enabling seamless content consumption on mobile devices while driving increased data usage.

The new super bundles offer customers a simple, cost-effective way to access top-tier services in one place, with savings of up to 40% compared to standalone subscriptions.

The Bango DVM enables telcos like Turkcell to scale subscription services quickly, efficiently, and cost-effectively. By unlocking access to a broad catalogue of third-party subscriptions, the Bango DVM makes it easy to create, launch and manage attractive bundles that drive customer acquisition and retention.

Managing the entire subscription lifecycle end-to-end, the Bango DVM reduces operational complexity by handling everything from offer creation and partner onboarding to upgrades, downgrades, cancellations and promotional phases. This streamlined approach allows telcos, banks, retailers and other partners to go to market faster, continuously expand their offerings and deliver an enhanced customer experience.

"Extensive multi-party bundles deliver exceptional value for consumers while helping partners increase engagement and retention. By joining the Bango DVM ecosystem, Turkcell can continuously evolve its offering with leading global and local content, unlocking new opportunities for growth." Paul Larbey, CEO at Bango

About Bango

Bango enables content providers to reach more paying customers through global partnerships. Bango revolutionized the monetization of digital content and services, by opening-up online payments to mobile phone users worldwide. Today, the Digital Vending Machine® is driving the rapid growth of the subscription economy, powering choice and control for subscribers.

The world's largest content providers, including Amazon, Google and Microsoft, trust Bango technology to reach subscribers everywhere.

Bango, where people subscribe. For more information, visit www.bango.com

About Turkcell

Turkcell, headquartered in Türkiye, is a leading technology and telecommunications company offering a diverse portfolio of voice, data, and IPTV services across its mobile and fixed networks, alongside digital consumer, enterprise, and techfin solutions. The Turkcell Group operates in three countries: Türkiye, Belarus, and Northern Cyprus. In Q126, Turkcell Group reported revenue of TRY68.4 billion, with total assets of TRY618.2 billion as of March 31, 2026. Listed on both the NYSE and BIST since July 2000, Turkcell remains the only dual-listed company on these exchanges. Read more at www.turkcell.com.tr

Media contact:

Giles Tongue, VP Marketing, Bango
giles@bango.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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