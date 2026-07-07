Turkcell (NYSE: TKC, BIST: TCELL) CEO Dr. Ali Taha Koç has been appointed Chair of the GSMA Technology Group, part of the GSMA, the world's leading mobile industry organization representing more than 1,000 operators and companies worldwide. Already serving as a member of the GSMA Board, Koç will chair all GSMA Technology Group meetings, beginning with the session to be held in New Delhi, India, on October 5, 2026

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260707884768/en/

Turkcell CEO, Dr. Ali Taha Koç

The GSMA Technology Group supports the Board on key industry topics, including technology strategy, network evolution, global standards, and industry collaboration. Dr. Koç's appointment reinforces Turkcell's growing contribution to the global technology agenda and provides a stronger platform for Türkiye to contribute to discussions on digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and next-generation connectivity.

"Representing Turkcell and Türkiye's Vision Globally"

Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Koç said:

"GSMA is one of the most influential organizations in the mobile communications industry. Turkcell has enjoyed a strong and productive partnership with GSMA for more than 25 years. We see this role as an important opportunity and a responsibility to represent the technology vision of Turkcell and Türkiye on the global stage. We will continue to share Turkcell's 32 years of experience, expertise, and innovation with the international ecosystem."

Dr. Koç also emphasized Türkiye's strategic position within the global technology landscape and reaffirmed Turkcell's commitment to contributing to both the GSMA agenda and the country's digital transformation efforts.

As part of his new responsibilities, Dr. Koç will chair the GSMA Technology Group meetings in New Delhi, where industry leaders will discuss the mobile industry's technology roadmap, secure and sustainable digital infrastructure, and opportunities for greater collaboration across the global ecosystem.

Driving the Industry Agenda Across Key Technology Areas

The GSMA Technology Group helps define industry standards in areas such as next-generation network architectures, network slicing, and cloud-based technology applications. The group also leads standardization efforts in cybersecurity, consent management, critical emergency services, and global network certification processes. Through initiatives focused on AI-driven autonomous network management, advanced cloud infrastructure, and technology partnerships with major technology companies, it plays a key role in shaping the technological transformation of the mobile ecosystem and the future of digital infrastructure. These efforts provide important guidance for mobile operators as they expand 5G networks and prepare for the transition to 6G.

ABOUT TURKCELL:

Turkcell is a technology and telecommunications company headquartered in Türkiye, offering a unique portfolio of voice, data and TV services over its mobile and fixed networks along with digital consumer, enterprise and techfin services. Turkcell Group operates in three countries: Türkiye, Belarus and Northern Cyprus. Listed on both the NYSE and BIST since July 2000, Turkcell remains the only dual-listed company on these exchanges. Read more at https://www.turkcell.com.tr/en-en/about-us/investor-relations

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260707884768/en/

Contacts:

For further information, please contact Turkcell

Investor Relations

Tel: 90 212 313 1888

investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr

Corporate Communications:

Tel: 90 212 313 2321

Turkcell-Kurumsal-Iletisim@turkcell.com.tr