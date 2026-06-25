Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2026) - Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSXV: KFR) (FSE: 9700) (OTCQB: KGFMF) ("Kingfisher" or the "Company") announces that the second of three diamond drills has arrived on site at the HWY 37 Project, located within the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. The second drill will collar in the Hank Porphyry Target area, complementing the first drill, which is currently extending drill hole HW-25-011.1

The fully funded 2026 program comprises 15,000 m of diamond drilling at the Hank-Mary District. The program is designed to delineate porphyry Cu-Au mineralization observed in discovery hole HW-25-011, test shallow epithermal Au-Ag mineralization as well as new discovery targets. The third diamond drill is on track to arrive to site July 1.

Dustin Perry, CEO, states: "The arrival of the second drill on site brings us closer to our full three-rig program at the Hank-Mary District. With drilling at the Hank Porphyry Discovery commencing last week and the second drill mobilizing now, our 2026 program is on schedule."

2026 Drill Program Update

The first diamond drill has re-entered the 2025 Hank Porphyry discovery hole (HW-25-011) with the goal of extending mineralization beyond the previously reported intercept of 425 m of 0.15% Cu, 0.21 g/t Au, and 2.2 g/t Ag (0.40% CuEq).1,2,3 The original intercept bottoms in increasing Cu grades at 959 m depth where potassic alteration is identified and becoming more prevalent.

2026 Field Program Underway

Reconnaissance prospecting and regional stream sediment sampling are scheduled to begin shortly across the HWY 37 Project, with geological mapping and soil sampling scheduled to begin during the second week of July. Ground IP geophysics and the airborne Mobile Magnetotelluric (MMT) and magnetic surveys remain on track to commence around mid-July.

Qualified Person

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed, verified, and approved by Tyler Caswell, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration, of Kingfisher, who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Caswell is not independent of the Company.

Market Making Services

The Company has engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP") to provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation. ICP will be paid a monthly fee of C$7,500, plus applicable taxes. The agreement between the Company and ICP was signed with a start date of June 25, 2026, and is for four (4) months (the "Initial Term") and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each month called an "Additional Term") unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days' written notice prior to the end of the Initial Term or an Additional Term, as applicable. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no stock options or other compensation in connection with the engagement. ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

ICP is an arm's-length party to the Company. ICP's market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

ICP is a Toronto-based Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) dealer-member that specializes in automated market making and liquidity provision, as well as having a proprietary market making algorithm, ICP Premium, that enhances liquidity and quote health. Established in 2023, with a focus on market structure, execution, and trading, ICP has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high-quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Kingfisher Metals Corp.

Kingfisher Metals Corp. (https://kingfishermetals.com/) is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on copper-gold exploration in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. Through outright purchases and option earn-in agreements (Orogen Royalties, Golden Ridge Resources, and Aben Gold), the Company has quickly consolidated one of the largest land positions in the Golden Triangle region with the 933 km² HWY 37 Project and the 202 km² Forrest Kerr Project. Kingfisher also owns (100%) two district-scale orogenic gold projects in British Columbia that total 641 km². The Company currently has 140,301,129 shares outstanding as of the date of this news release.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property. This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements regarding the timing and mobilization of the second and third diamond drills and the achievement of full three-rig capacity at the Hank-Mary District; the scope and timing of the fully funded 15,000 m 2026 drill program; the re-entry and extension of discovery hole HW-25-011 and the potential for mineralization to continue at depth; the testing of the Company's epithermal and porphyry targets; the timing and results of the 2026 field, sampling and geophysical programs; and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: the Company may require additional financing from time to time in order to continue its operations which may not be available when needed or on acceptable terms and conditions; compliance with extensive government regulation; domestic and foreign laws and regulations could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; the stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and these fluctuations may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities, regardless of its operating performance.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Footnotes

¹ See news release dated January 22, 2026, available at www.kingfishermetals.com and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

² Assumptions used in USD for the metal equivalent calculation were metal prices of $4.00/lb copper, $3,000/oz gold, and $30/oz silver. No current or historical metallurgical work has been completed; therefore, recoveries are assumed to be 80% for copper, 80% for gold, and 80% for silver. The following equation was used to calculate the copper equivalence: CuEq = copper (%) + (gold (g/t) x 1.0938) + (silver (g/t) x 0.0109). Differences may occur due to rounding.

³ The reported intercept represents drill-hole (core-length) width; true widths are not yet known.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302829

Source: Kingfisher Metals Corp.