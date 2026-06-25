MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
MindMaze Therapeutics Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Geneva, Switzerland - June 25, 2026 - MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA (SIX: MMTX) (MindMaze Therapeutics or the Company), a global leader in scalable precision neurotherapeutics, today announced the results of its Annual General Meeting held earlier today.
Shareholders approved all proposals submitted by the Board of Directors, except the proposed increase in conditional share capital, which did not obtain the required qualified majority.
Shareholders re-elected Walid Hanna, Olaf Blanke and Martin Reiss to the Board of Directors and elected Brad Hollinger, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vibra Healthcare, and Zach Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of MindMaze Therapeutics, as new members of the Board of Directors.
In addition, shareholders approved the 2025 Annual Report and financial statements, the appropriation of available earnings, the discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee, the re-election of Walid Hanna as Chairman of the Board of Directors, the elections to the Nomination and Compensation Committee, the re-election of the Independent Proxy and the statutory auditor, the compensation proposals for the Board of Directors and Executive Committee, and the consultative vote on the 2025 Compensation Report.
Further information on the proposals submitted to shareholders is available in the AGM Invitation. Detailed voting results will be published on the Company's website later today.
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File: Press release_MindMaze_AGM 2026 Results
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|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA
|Avenue de Secheron 15
|1202 Geneva
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 22 545 11 16
|Fax:
|+41 22 545 11 17
|E-mail:
|ir@mindmazetherapeutics.com
|Internet:
|www.mindmazetherapeutics.com
|ISIN:
|CH1251125998
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2354062
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2354062 25.06.2026 CET/CEST