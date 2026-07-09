MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Study

MindMaze Therapeutics Supports University of Pittsburgh Study on a Combination Approach to Stroke Recovery, Pairing Spinal Cord Stimulation with High-Dose, High-Intensity Neurotherapy



09.07.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST





MindMaze Therapeutics Supports University of Pittsburgh Study on a Combination Approach to Stroke Recovery, Pairing Spinal Cord Stimulation with High-Dose, High-Intensity Neurotherapy Cervical spinal cord stimulation can immediately improve arm movement after stroke. A University of Pittsburgh study supported by MindMaze Therapeutics' technology tests whether pairing stimulation with intensive therapy can make those gains last. Geneva, Switzerland - July 9, 2026 - MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA (SIX:MMTX) (MindMaze Therapeutics or the Company), a global leader in scalable, precision neurotherapeutics, today announced that its technology is being used in a University of Pittsburgh study evaluating a combination approach to post-stroke arm recovery, pairing cervical epidural spinal cord stimulation (SCS) with the Company's precision neurotherapeutics. The University of Pittsburgh is now enrolling participants. The study builds on independent research from the University of Pittsburgh, recently published in Nature Medicine , which showed cervical spinal cord stimulation can improve arm and hand movement in people with chronic stroke after only a few hours of training. Those gains were largely assistive, present while stimulation was active. The new study turns to what comes next: how much lasting recovery is possible when the same stimulation is delivered alongside intensive therapy. The rationale draws on a basic feature of how the nervous system relearns movement. Activity created in the spinal cord by stimulation, paired with the patient's own intent to move, strengthens the weakened connections that drive the muscles. The study is designed to test whether the combination can carry recovery beyond what the stimulation achieves on its own. Stimulation makes the movement possible, the patient's intent drives it, and a high volume of neurotherapy is what the study is testing as the way to make it last. The Company's precision neurotherapeutics deliver the volume and intensity of active, intent-driven practice without adding to the clinical staffing burden, giving the nervous system many more chances to pair intent with stimulation. For MindMaze Therapeutics, supporting studies like this reflects its strategy of positioning its precision neurotherapeutics platform at the frontier of combination neurotherapy, with the potential to amplify recovery for patients who reach a plateau with monotherapy. "Recovery after stroke depends on dose, and our precision neurotherapeutics have been proven to deliver the intensity of practice that recovery requires, at scale and without adding to the burden on clinicians. This study is in line with our strategy of pairing the MindMaze Therapeutics platform with medical device and pharmaceutical products to deliver more efficacious combination therapies," said Zach Henderson, CEO of MindMaze Therapeutics. About the Combination Study (NCT07153536)

The study evaluates SCS paired with a high volume of training in adults with chronic upper limb weakness after stroke, at the University of Pittsburgh. Participants first complete a six-week course of training. After implantation of the stimulation system, they repeat the same training with stimulation active throughout each session and are then followed for up to six months to assess how the gains are retained. The study plans to enroll 20 participants. Details and eligibility are available on ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT07153536) . About MindMaze Therapeutics

MindMaze Therapeutics (SIX: MMTX ) is a global leader in scalable, precision neurotherapeutics, dedicated to redefining the recovery trajectory for patients around the world. By integrating advanced software, proprietary sensors, and AI-driven data analytics, MindMaze Therapeutics provides a seamless continuum of care from the acute hospital phase to outpatient treatment to home-based therapy. The company's FDA-listed and CE-marked products are designed to address the systemic shortage of specialized clinicians, offering scalable, reimbursable solutions for stroke, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders. With an extensive library of rigorous clinical validation and a robust R&D pipeline, MindMaze Therapeutics is operationalizing the future of neurorestorative medicine. For more information, visit www.mindmazetherapeutics.com . Media & Investor Contacts

Investor Relations:

Jeremy Meinen, Chief Financial Officer

ir@mindmazetherapeutics.com

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mindmazetherapeutics@vsc.com DISCLAIMER

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "believe," "assume," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "will," or similar expressions. These statements are based on current plans and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. This communication is provided as of the date hereof, and MindMaze Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional features:



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