Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2026) - QScreen AI Inc. (CSE: QAI) (OTC Pink: PMEDF) (FSE: 3QP) ("QScreen" or "QAI"), an innovator in physiological AI screening, intelligence platform for clinical and occupational health applications, is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement.

The Company is pleased to announce that it has completed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 4,876,400 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of approximately $243,820.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.07 per share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance, subject to the acceleration provisions previously disclosed by the Company.

The Company continues to receive strong interest from prospective investors and anticipates completing additional tranches of the offering in the coming weeks as it works toward the full subscription of the previously announced financing. Net proceeds from the financing are expected to be used to support commercialization initiatives, business development activities, technology advancement, strategic market expansion and general working capital purposes.

All securities issued pursuant to the financing are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Management believes that the combination of a strengthened balance sheet, growing investor interest from international markets, expanding strategic relationships and continued advancement of the QAI Platform positions the Company to pursue commercialization opportunities across correctional health, workforce screening, rehabilitation, transportation safety and broader healthcare markets.

About QScreen AI Inc.

QScreen AI Inc. (CSE: QAI) (OTC Pink: PMEDF) (FSE: 3QP) is a health technology company building a proprietary artificial intelligence engine with quantum inspired computing and advanced physiological sensing to clinical and occupational health assessments across correctional facilities, addiction medicine rehabilitation, and industrial workforce screening in multiple jurisdictions. For more information, visit www.q-screen.ai.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. The validation used simulated scenarios and synthetic patient data; live performance may differ materially. The platform is a clinical decision support tool requiring confirmation by a licensed healthcare professional before any action is taken. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulations under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

QScreen AI screening tools provide risk assessment and decision support only. They are not diagnostic medical devices and are not intended to replace professional medical judgment.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED NOR DOES IT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302773

Source: QScreen AI Inc.