Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2026) - Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU) (OTCQB: SGGTF) (FSE: 3S30) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results for the final diamond drill holes ("DDH") east of the diabase dyke from the 2025-26 drill program which was designed to test the depth extensions of the Lingman Lake deposit. Drill hole LM 25-05 successfully tested the depth extensions predicted by the Company's geologic model, extending the North Zone ("NZ") by 200 metres ("m") to a vertical depth of 600 m and the South Zone ("SZ") by 200 m to a vertical depth of 400 m. Drilling highlights include:

1.37 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") over 32 m in South Zone B, which includes an 8 m segment averaging 3.75 g/t Au

1.62 g/t Au over 7 m in North Zone B

These results are significant because they support continuity of mineralization at depth, validate the current geological model, and help define priority targets for future drilling designed to expand the Lingman Lake mineralized envelope.

"We are very pleased with the results from the eastern portion of the drill program. The holes were significant step-outs which clearly exhibited the depth potential at Lingman Lake deposit from 400 metre vertical depth to 600 metre vertical depth and remains open. We are anxiously waiting for the results west of the diabase dike targeting the extension of the West Zone which have the potential to extend the mineralization laterally 600m to the west from the initial resource published last year."

J. Dan Denbow, CFA - President, CEO and Director

The winter drill program, Figure 1, consisted of nine holes totalling 4,006 m and was completed in early May with all core samples delivered to SGS labs for analysis. Results are pending for three DDH's (LM25-06, LM25-07, LM25-08) west of the dike which targeted the western extension of the West Zone. Drill hole LM25-10 was collared west of the dike but its target was the western portion of a 1,700 m east-west striking Very Low Frequency (VLF) conductor. The intercept from this hole which correlates with the conductor at a drilling depth of 125 m yielded 0.14 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") over 8.0 meters.





Figure 1: Plan view of drill program.

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LM 25-05 was drilled to a total depth of 710 m at a dip of -60 degrees and was terminated after it intercepted the Leopard Rock unit which is the footwall for the NZ. This hole was drilled at an oblique angle of an azimuth of 29.7 degrees to avoid the eastern dip of the diabase dike Figure 2 shows that LM 25-05 successfully intercepted the three main gold zones as the geologic model predicted, extending each significantly at depth. Prior work had established the South Zone was approximately 50 m wide at surface on this section and just west of the dike drill holes LM 24-09 and LM 24-10 yielded 1.81 g/t Au over 51 m and 1.80 g/t Au over 34 m, respectively at a vertical depth of 150m. The goal was to establish that this zone and its wide intervals extended at depth. The entire South Zone mineralized enveloped occurs over a width of 128 m with an average grade of 0.38 g/t Au and extended the zone to a vertical depth of 400m. Drilling encountered a very large lower grade interval zone of 75 m with an average grade of 0.03 g/t Au bracketed by the A and B sections of the SZ. The South Zone was first encountered at a drilling depth of 380 m and continued to a drilling depth of 508 m. The SZ-A segment which was identified to begin the zone was intersected for 21 m with an average grade of 0.12 g/t Au including 2 m at the very beginning of the zone averaging 0.81 g/t Au. The SZ-B began at 476 m and displayed an average grade of 1.37 g/t Au over 32 metres, including an eight metre segment averaging 3.75 g/t Au.





Figure 2: Section showing drill traces for LM 25-05 and LM 25-10

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While planning LM25-05, despite the risk that the east dip of the dike could be intercepted at depth, the decision was made to extend the hole into the North Zone. The geologic model proved to be accurate, not only was the dike not encountered, but the hole intersected the NZ-A segment from 618 to 636 m with an average grade of 0.16 g/t Au. The NZ was encountered again in the NZ-B segment from 675 m to 695 m with an average grade of 0.70 g/t Au over 20 metres. This included 1.62 g/t Au over 7.0 m and marks the deepest intercept of the NZ at a 600 m vertical depth. At the contact of the footwall for the North Zone there was an area of mineralization within the Leopard rock package covering 14 m with an average grade of 0.09 g/t Au.

By targeting the North Zone at depth, the Central Zone ("CZ") was also intersected at exactly where the geologic model indicated it should be. Beginning at 531 m the CZ-A segment was intercepted over 22 metres and returning an average grade of 0.61 g/t Au. The hanging wall of this zone, returned 1.95 g/t Au over 5.0 m and the footwall yielded 0.54 g/t Au over 6.0 m. The B section of the CZ returned an average grade of 0.30 g/t Au over 14 m. Assay results for LM 25-05 can be seen in Table 1.

Table 1. Assay Results LM 25-051

Observed Zone Zone Intervals From m To m Width Au Result South Zone Zone Avg 380 508 128 m AVG 0.38 g/t Includes







South Zone A 380 401 21 m AVG 0.12 g/t Includes 380 382 2 m AVG 0.81 g/t Interzone A/B 401 476 75 m AVG 0.03 g/t South Zone B

Includes 476

479

497 508

487

501 32 m

8 m

4 m AVG1.37 g/t

AVG 3.75 g/t

AVG 2.31 g/t Central Zones Central Zone A 531 553 22 m AVG 0.61 g/t Includes 531

547 536

553 5 m

6 m 1.95g/t

0.54 g/t Central Zone B 568

570 582

571 14 m

1m AVG 0.30g/t

3.19 g/t Includes North Zones and Leopard Contact North Zone A 618 619 18 m AVG 0.16 g/t North Zone B

Includes 675

675

689 695

683

690 20 m

7 m

1 m AVG 0.70 g/t

AVG 1.62 g/t

1.01 g/t Leopard Zone 695 709 14 m AVG 0.09g/t

LM 25-042 was drilled on the same section as LM 25-02 and was designed to test the depth extension of the North Zone based on the structure observed in LM 25-02. The NZ was intercepted over 4 m @ 0.26 g/t Au beginning at 727 m drilling depth. The other zones were also observed in this hole with the SZ being intercepted at 429 m and had a 1m intercept grading 0.38 g/t from 446 m to 447 m. The CZ was first intercepted at 651 m with a 1 m intercept grading 0.28 g/t Au and again in CZ B at 661 m with an average grade of 0.23 g/t Au over 3 meters.

Conclusions from drilling east of the diabase dike

The two main objectives of the winter drill program were to test the lateral extensions west of the diabase dike and the depth extensions east of the dike. Both objectives have the potential to significantly increase the resource at Lingman Lake. The west results are still pending.

The scope of the program on the east side of the dike was focused on exploring the structural domains for mineralization at depth. Three main gold zones occur east of the dike. The South and North zones at a broader scale flank the Quartz Feldspar Porphyry ("QFP") intrusion and the Central Zone occur within and near the hanging wall and footwall contacts of the intrusion. Drill holes LM25-02 and LM25-04 appear to have undershot the QFP suggesting that it occurs at more shallow levels and plunges to the west. This is relevant as the QFP-volcanic contact provided the contrasting competency domains for deformation and hydrothermal fluid pathways. What remains consistent with respect to the modeling is the location of Leopard Rock serving as the footwall to the North Zone over a strike length of 700 m beginning at the east contact of the dike.

In contrast to LM25-02 and LM25-04, DDH LM 25-03 intercepted more QFP with a concomitant improvement in gold values supporting the premise that the QFP is plunging to the west. Reinforcing this premise is DDH LM25-05 which intersected the QFP at deeper levels and all three gold zones. Based upon these results, a key focus for quickly adding to the resource will be drilling within Target Area A, the 400 m interval between LM 25-03 and LM 25-05 as seen in Figure 3. This area is completely untested and open at depth and should materially add to the mineral inventory and will be a priority for future drill programs. Figure 4 highlights on a cross section the geometric area that would comprise Target area A testing all three gold zones. Target Area D, west of the dike, would test the depth extensions of the SZ below DDH's LM 24-09 and LM 24-10. In addition to opportunities to expand the resource with depth extensions, Target Area B demonstrates areas of expansion potential up dip with infill drilling where there has been a lack of shallower drilling. Of lower priority but geologically and structurally significant, Target Area C would provide further testing of the section where LM 25-02 and LM 25-04 were drilled above LM25-02





Figure 3: East Side Opportunity at Depth - Longitudinal Section

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Figure 3 - Cross Section View Highlighting Target Area A

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New target area identified

LM 25-103 was added to the winter drill program to test a linear VLF-EM conductor which has a strike length of 1,712 m and its east end was intercepted in DDH LM 25-04. This VLF conductor and the area around Base Lake is identified as an area of interest and can be seen in Figure 4. In 1989, nine holes were drilled south of Base Lake, the highest values, from very restricted selective sampling, were recorded in DDH LM 89-36.4 Five core samples from 53.64 m to 55.32 m returned an average grade of 4.67 g/t over the 1.68 m. Three holes which attempted to intersect the VLF conductor under Base Lake were probably not drilled deep enough. This target area is located approximately 270 m south of the South Zone.

Results of an eight metre interval in LM 25-10 identified to have features similar to the gold zones of the Lingman Lake Deposit from125 m to 133 m yielded an average grade of 0.14 g/t Au. This drill hole also encountered a large anomalous envelope of gold mineralization area starting near surface at 7.8 m and extending to 53.0 m. This envelope which yielded 0.018 g/t over 45.2 m is similar to the interval observed just before the South Zone in LM 25-05 from 346 m to 361 m which returned 0.22 g/t over 15 m.

The Company's large land package in the Lingman Lake Greenstone Belt contains numerous linear VLF-EM conductors such as the one at Base Lake. This has clear targeting implications on a regional scale with the regional airborne studies that have been conducted on the property.





Figure 4: Target Area Near Base Lake

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Land Tenure Update

The Company has completed a review of its staked claims with a goal of providing a more streamlined and efficient fabric of claims to facilitate the claim management process through the Ontario Ministry Mining Lands Administration System (MLAS). Prior to this process, the Company held 1,274 single cell claims. Through the claim restructuring the Company has restructured its claims by amalgamation into 159 multi-cell claims, retaining 25 single cell claims, four freehold fully patented claims and 14 patented mineral rights claims totalling 23,033.2 hectares. Through the process, 92 peripheral claims covering 1,187 hectares were forfeited. Signature retains claims covering roughly 85% of the 32 km wide Lingman Lake Greenstone Belt.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this press release have been reviewed and approved by Mr. Walter Hanych, P. Geo, consultant and Head Geologist, is a Qualified Persons under NI 43-101 regulations.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Signature Resources maintains an industry standard Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC) program at the Lingman Lake Project to ensure sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with best practices. John Siriunas, P. Eng. is the independent Qualified Person under 43-101 who monitors and scrutinizes the results of the QA/QC program.

Assay results from SGS's Burnaby lab for gold and multi-element are directly e-mailed to three individuals: Dan Denbow, President and CEO of Signature Resources, Walter Hanych, P. Geo. consultant to the Company, and John Siriunas, P. Eng. independent consultant to the company.

SGS is a certified laboratory and also has internal quality control ("QC") programs that include insertion of reagent blanks, reference materials, and pulp duplicates. The Corporation inserts QC samples (blanks and reference materials) at regular intervals to monitor laboratory performance. SGS Canada is the Canadian division of the world's leading testing, inspection, and certification company. It provides independent testing and assurance of quality of samples for Signature Resources Ltd.

The nominal sampling interval for analyses is one (1) metre and the core was diamond-saw cut (half for sample purposes, half retained for archival purposes) on site to provide a sample of approximately 2.40 kilograms of material per one metre of half NQ-size core. Prior to sampling, all cores are photographed for archival purposes in sets of three boxes per photo with separate wet and dry versions of each set.

The SGS laboratories carry out the sample login/registration, sample weighing and sample preparation (G_CRU21 - crush to 75% passing 2 millimetres and G_PUL45 - pulverize 250 grams using Cr-steel bowl to 85% passing 75 micrometres). Gold analyses were performed by (GE_FAA313 - fire assay pre-concentration with AAS finish or for over limit results of >10.000 g Au/t, GE_FAG303 - fire assay pre-concentration with a gravimetric finish). The SGS laboratory in Vancouver, British Columbia performed multi-element analyses for 51 elements (GE_ICM14B - aqua regia digestion with an ICP-AES or -MS finish). Over limit analyses for Ag (GO_ICP13B - aqua regia digestion with an ICP-AES finish) and As or Zn (GO_ICP90Q - sodium peroxide fusion with an ICP-AES finish) were performed as required.

SGS Red Lake, Val-d'Or and Vancouver are accredited for CAN-P-1579 Requirements for Accreditation of Mineral Analysis Testing Laboratories and CAN-P-4E (ISO 17025: 2005) General Requirements for the Competence of Testing and Calibration Laboratories. SGS Red Lake is accredited for three tests: Au by fire assay (GE_FAA_313 and GO_FAA_303) and Au by gravimetrics (GO_FAG_303). SGS Vancouver is accredited for 13 tests including multi-elements by aqua regia (GE_ICM14B).

About Signature Resources Ltd.

The Company is a Canadian based advanced stage exploration company focused on expanding the 100% owned Lingman Lake gold deposit, located within the prolific Red Lake district in Northwestern Ontario, Canada. The Lingman Lake gold property (the "Property") consists of 25 single-cell and 159 multi-cell staked claims, four freehold fully patented claims and 14 mineral rights patented claims totaling approximately 23,033 hectares. The Property includes what has historically been referred to as the Lingman Lake Gold Mine, an underground substructure consisting of a 126.5-metre shaft, and 3-levels at depths of 46 metres, 84 metres and 122 metres. There has been over 43,222 metres of drilling done on the Property and four 500-pound bulk samples that averaged 19 grams per tonne of gold. The Company's initial mineral resource estimate was published in the report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Lingman Lake Property" dated May 31, 2025 prepared by Gehard Kiessling, P. Geo., Farshid Ghazanfari, P. Geo., Marin Drennan, P. Eng., Cameron Finlayson and Jeff Plate,CFA, P. Geo, of Watts, Griffis and McOuat Geologic Mining Consultants. The initial published mineral resource was estimated to contained 2.145 million tonnes of material grading 1.38 g/t Au for an estimated 95,200 ounces in the indicated category and 18.398 million tonnes of material with an average grade of 1.14 g/t Au for an estimated 674,320 ounces in the inferred category at a cutoff grade of 0.30 g/t. The Company is focused on rapidly expanding the known mineralized envelope with its 100% owned diamond drilling rigs. In November 2023, Wataynikaneyap Power energized a new 115kV high tension transmission line within 40 km of the historic Lingman Lake Mine (https://www.wataypower.ca/).

Cautionary Notes

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions and risks associated with infectious diseases and global geopolitical events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to changes in general economic and financial market conditions, failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

1 LM 25-05 was drilled at an azimuth 29.7 degrees, dip -60degrees, reported widths are drill intercepts (core lengths), computer modeling of true widths is pending, North Zone strikes at 093 degrees, Central Zone strikes at 087 degrees, South Zone strikes at 082 degrees, All zones dip steeply south 70-80 degrees.

2 LM 25-04 was drilled at an azimuth of 359.6 degrees at a dip of -60.2 degrees. reported widths are drill intercepts (core lengths), computer modeling of true widths is pending, North Zone strikes at 093 degrees, Central Zone strikes at 087 degrees, South Zone strikes at 082 degrees, All zones dip steeply south 70-80 degrees

3 DDH LM 24-10 was drilled at an azimuth 359.69 degrees, dip -48.32 degrees, reported widths are drill intercepts (core lengths), computer modeling of true widths is pending

4 DDH LM 89-36 was drilled at an azimuth 29.7 degrees, dip -60 degrees, reported widths are drill intercepts (core lengths)

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Source: Signature Resources Ltd.