Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2026) - Tower Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TWR) ("Tower" or the "Company") is pleased to report that drilling is progressing well and continuing to intersect wide pyritized zones typical of the Company's orogenic gold discoveries on the Rabbit North property near Kamloops, B.C. (see Fig. 1).

Thunder North - Blue Sky Gap

As previously announced (see June 3, 2026 press release), the main objective of the present 2000 to 3000 m drilling program is to infill, at 50 m spacing, the eastern half of the remaining 400-m-long untested gap between the promising Thunder North and Blue Sky gold zones.

The gap area is underlain by Nicola volcaniclastic rocks, and the Thunder - Blue Sky gold trend, which is characterized by shear deformation and quartz-feldspar porphyry (QFP) dyke injection accompanied by hydrothermal bleaching and quartz-sericite-pyrite (QSP) alteration, appears to more coherent in the current drill holes (see Fig. 2) than in the Blue Sky discovery area to the east where the volcanic rocks are intruded by the dioritic Durand Stock (see Fig. 1).

Figure 1 - Location of the Rabbit North property showing the geology of the central part and the major shear structures controlling Tower's gold discoveries. These shear zones are roughly coincident with more recent graben fault valleys that have been infilled by Chilcotin basalt flows. The yellow stars mark the locations of the main Au intersections in the initial discovery holes on the gold zones. Areas targeted in the current drill program are highlighted.

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Figure 2a - Sheared, bleached and quartz-pyrite veined quartz-feldspar porphyry.

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Figure 2b - Intensely fractured, silicified and pyritized ash tuff.

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Other Targets

Another objective is to test for a possible western extension of the Thunder zone, the fault-offset western tip of Thunder North. The planned extension of December's unfinished Hole 073 to obtain a deeper intersection of Thunder North was reconsidered because the drill could not re-enter the hole. A replacement hole has been added 50 m to the east.

Methods and Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Stuart Averill, P.Geo., a director of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101

About Tower Resources

Tower is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in the Americas. The Company's key exploration assets, all in B.C., are the Rabbit North orogenic gold and porphyry copper-gold project located between the New Afton copper-gold and Highland Valley copper mines in the Kamloops mining district, the Nechako porphyry-associated gold-silver project near Artemis' Blackwater project and the More Creek epithermal gold project on the critical "red line" structural zone connecting the mineral deposits of the Golden Triangle.

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Tower Resources Ltd.