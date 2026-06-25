NexGold Mining Corp.: NexGold Intersects 61.22 g/t Gold over 12.0 Metres and 5.85 g/t Gold over 13.0 Metres During Infill Drill Program at the Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia

TORONTO, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexGold Mining Corp. TSXV: NEXG; OTCQX: NXGCF) ("NexGold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide initial results from its detailed Reverse Circulation infill drill program ("RC Infill Drill Program") at the Company's Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia ("Goldboro Project"). The RC Infill Drill Program, which comprises up to 30,000 metres in 600 holes, is focused on the Goldboro Deposit and is designed to infill specific areas of the Goldboro Mineral Resource at a nominal drill spacing of 12.5 metres and down to depths of 50 metres (Figures 1 and 2).

Kevin Bullock, President, CEO & Director of NexGold, commented: "The RC Infill Drill Program is progressing very well, with over 65% of the drilling complete. Initial results from the program are confirming the location, tenor of gold grade, and thickness of mineralization at a level of detail not previously drilled at Goldboro, and within the western most areas coincident with the first years of mining.

"The Company continues to advance and strengthen the Goldboro Project as we move toward an investment decision later this year. The aim of the current infill drill program is to further de-risk the Mineral Resources and Reserves for the Project, with a focus on areas of the Mineral Resource that are expected to be mined in the early years of production, coincident with the anticipated pay-back window. These drill results will assist in informing a final investment decision expected later this year and will be incorporated in any future Mineral Resource Estimate beyond the updated Feasibility Study expected to be completed in late Q3 of this year.

"We anticipate the RC Infill Drill Program to continue into Q3 of 2026, and look forward to updating the market as assay results become available, subject to ongoing drilling progress, laboratory turnaround times and other factors."

This high-density RC Infill Drill Program targets the first few years of planned production at the Goldboro Project where it is currently accessible by the drill rig. The goal of the drill program, and the rationale for using Reverse Circulation drilling, is to obtain a high-density data set that may be used to ultimately upgrade Mineral Resources from the Indicated to Measured category, using a drilling technique that more closely approximates production drilling and associated dilution. This information will be used in concert with more than 180,000 metres of diamond drill data currently available on the deposit to inform the first years of planned mining activity.

Drill results in this press release represent 3,265 m of drilling from 82 RC drill holes (Table 1). Based on QA/QC procedures and data as well as comparisons to previous drilling and recent modelling, the drill results are considered geologically representative of mineralization. Drilling has intersected mineralization at Goldboro typical of the deposit and confirmed mineralization at more detail but in similar tenor of grade and thickness as those intersected in diamond drill holes within the same area but at a broader spacing as shown on vertical cross sections A-H (Figure 3). A full table of significant gold intersections are provided in Table 2 below. Selected highlights from the RC Infill Drill Program include:

61.22 g/t gold over 12.0 m (from 18.0 m to 30.0 m), including 685 g/t gold over 1.0 m (from 23.0 m to 24.0 m) and 36.69 g/t gold over 1.0 m (from 24.0 m to 25.0 m) in drill hole RC-26-073;

(from 18.0 m to 30.0 m), including 685 g/t gold over 1.0 m (from 23.0 m to 24.0 m) and 36.69 g/t gold over 1.0 m (from 24.0 m to 25.0 m) in drill hole RC-26-073; 5.85 g/t gold over 13.0 m (from 9.0 m to 22.0 m), including 61.2 g/t gold over 1.0 m (from 13.0 m to 14.0 m) in drill hole RC-26-037;

(from 9.0 m to 22.0 m), including 61.2 g/t gold over 1.0 m (from 13.0 m to 14.0 m) in drill hole RC-26-037; 3.72 g/t gold over 13.0 m (from 37.0 m to 50.0 m), including11.83 g/t gold over 1.0 m (from 47.0 m to 48.0 m) in drill hole RC-26-060;

(from 37.0 m to 50.0 m), including11.83 g/t gold over 1.0 m (from 47.0 m to 48.0 m) in drill hole RC-26-060; 2.91 g/t gold over 9.0 m (from 20.0 m to 29.0 m), including 15.11 g/t gold over 1.0 m (from 21.0 m to 22.0 m) and 2.66 g/t gold over 8.0 m (from 42.0 m to 50.0 m) in drill hole RC-26-077;

(from 20.0 m to 29.0 m), including 15.11 g/t gold over 1.0 m (from 21.0 m to 22.0 m) and (from 42.0 m to 50.0 m) in drill hole RC-26-077; 4.02 g/t gold over 11.0 m (from 27.0 m to 38.0 m), including 37.4 g/t gold over 1.0 m (from 28.0 m to 29.0 m) in drill hole RC-26-009;

(from 27.0 m to 38.0 m), including 37.4 g/t gold over 1.0 m (from 28.0 m to 29.0 m) in drill hole RC-26-009; 6.39 g/t gold over 4.0 m (from 18.0 m to 22.0 m), including 17.6 g/t gold over 1.0 m (from 21.0 m to 22.0 m) in drill hole RC-26-068;

(from 18.0 m to 22.0 m), including 17.6 g/t gold over 1.0 m (from 21.0 m to 22.0 m) in drill hole RC-26-068; 6.10 g/t gold over 4.0 m (from 42.0 m to 46.0 m), including 23.65 g/t gold over 1.0 m (from 43.0 m to 44.0 m) and 1.15 g/t gold over 10.0 m (from 7.0 m to 17.0 m) in drill hole RC-26-036;

(from 42.0 m to 46.0 m), including 23.65 g/t gold over 1.0 m (from 43.0 m to 44.0 m) and (from 7.0 m to 17.0 m) in drill hole RC-26-036; 5.73 g/t gold over 5.0 m (from 39.0 m to 44.0 m), including 13.78 g/t gold over 1.0 m (from 42.0 m to 43.0 m) in drill hole RC-26-028;

(from 39.0 m to 44.0 m), including 13.78 g/t gold over 1.0 m (from 42.0 m to 43.0 m) in drill hole RC-26-028; 2.17 g/t gold over 13.0 m (from 33.0 m to 46.0 m) in drill hole RC-26-040; and

(from 33.0 m to 46.0 m) in drill hole RC-26-040; and 1.75 g/t gold over 16.0 m (from 13.0 m to 29.0 m), including 16.82 g/t gold over 1.0 m (from 15.0 m to 16.0 m) in drill hole RC-26-032.

Figure 1. Map showing the Goldboro Project location and the planned drill hole location within current drill program relative to planned early-years of mining as reported in the 2021 Feasibility Study.





The Company expects to include the results of the RC Infill Drill Program in a future updated Mineral Resource Estimate that is independent of the ongoing updated Feasibility Study. As the updated Feasibility Study is estimated to be completed in Q3 2026, and this RC Infill Drill Program is still ongoing, the information from this program is not available to inform the current updated Goldboro Mineral Resource Estimate within the Feasibility Study timeframe. The Company previously completed a technical report on the Goldboro Project prepared by Nordmin Engineering Ltd., entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Feasibility Study for the Goldboro Gold Project, Eastern Goldfields District, Nova Scotia" with an effective date of December 16, 2021 and a report date of January 11, 2022 (the "2021 Feasibility Study"). The technical report is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.nexgold.com.

Figure 2. A map showing the location of drill holes reported in this press release and the associated cross sections.





Figure 3. Vertical north-south cross sections (A-H) looking east showing drill holes for the RC Infill Drill Program as reported in this press release. The cross sections correlate to those shown in Figure 2.































Table 1. RC Infill Drill Program collar information table for drill holes reported in this press release.



Drill Hole ID1

Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Mine Elevation

(m) Azimuth

(degrees) Inclination

(degrees) Depth

(m) RC-26-002 606349.2 5006405.0 5008.3 0 -90 50 RC-26-003 606345.4 5006418.5 5009.2 0 -90 53 RC-26-004 606348.7 5006430.5 5009.7 0 -90 54 RC-26-005 606348.9 5006442.8 5009.5 0 -90 53 RC-26-006 606349.6 5006455.0 5009.1 0 -90 53 RC-26-007 606349.1 5006467.7 5009.0 0 -90 50 RC-26-008 606348.9 5006480.2 5009.3 0 -90 50 RC-26-009 606349.1 5006492.6 5009.0 0 -90 50 RC-26-010 606348.7 5006504.5 5007.5 0 -90 50 RC-26-011 606360.9 5006505.1 5006.8 0 -90 50 RC-26-012 606361.1 5006492.6 5007.9 0 -90 50 RC-26-013 606360.8 5006479.7 5008.2 0 -90 50 RC-26-014 606360.8 5006467.0 5009.4 0 -90 50 RC-26-015 606361.1 5006454.0 5009.2 0 -90 36 RC-26-016 606361.5 5006448.0 5009.8 0 -84 54 RC-26-017 606361.2 5006442.0 5010.0 0 -90 50 RC-26-018 606361.3 5006430.0 5010.1 0 -90 50 RC-26-019 606361.1 5006417.0 5010.0 0 -90 50 RC-26-020 606361.0 5006405.0 5008.8 0 -90 50 RC-26-021 606361.5 5006392.0 5008.0 0 -90 50 RC-26-021A 606361.5 5006392.0 5008.0 0 -90 15 RC-26-022 606373.6 5006367.8 5007.5 0 -90 36 RC-26-023 606374.3 5006379.6 5008.0 0 -90 50 RC-26-024 606373.2 5006392.1 5008.0 0 -90 45 RC-26-025 606374.3 5006404.0 5008.8 0 -90 50 RC-26-026 606372.3 5006416.8 5010.0 0 -90 50 RC-26-027 606373.9 5006429.8 5011.0 0 -90 50 RC-26-028 606373.7 5006442.6 5010.6 0 -90 50 RC-26-029 606373.4 5006455.3 5009.1 0 -90 50 RC-26-030 606372.7 5006469.0 5007.9 0 -90 50 RC-26-031 606373.7 5006480.0 5007.6 0 -90 27 RC-26-032 606373.7 5006487.5 5007.3 180 -80 52 RC-26-033 606374.4 5006505.4 5006.1 0 -90 50 RC-26-034 606374.1 5006492.9 5007.0 0 -90 50 RC-26-035 606386.0 5006505.2 5005.5 0 -90 50 RC-26-036 606385.8 5006492.9 5006.1 0 -90 50 RC-26-037 606386.0 5006479.9 5006.0 0 -90 50 RC-26-038 606385.8 5006468.1 5006.5 0 -90 50 RC-26-039 606386.1 5006455.5 5008.1 0 -90 50 RC-26-040 606386.0 5006442.4 5009.7 0 -90 50 RC-26-041 606385.8 5006429.7 5010.8 0 -90 50 RC-26-042 606386.0 5006417.6 5009.6 0 -90 50 RC-26-043 606386.0 5006405.1 5009.0 0 -90 50 RC-26-044 606386.0 5006392.6 5008.3 0 -90 50 RC-26-045 606386.0 5006380.1 5008.0 0 -90 42 RC-26-046 606388.7 5006367.5 5007.5 0 -90 33 RC-26-047 606398.5 5006367.7 5007.5 0 -90 50 RC-26-048 606398.5 5006380.0 5008.0 0 -90 50 RC-26-049 606398.7 5006392.7 5007.9 0 -90 50 RC-26-050 606398.5 5006405.0 5009.0 0 -90 17 RC-26-051 606398.6 5006417.6 5009.1 0 -90 50 RC-26-052 606398.8 5006430.4 5007.7 0 -90 50 RC-26-053 606398.2 5006442.7 5006.8 0 -90 50 RC-26-054 606398.5 5006455.3 5005.4 0 -90 50 RC-26-055 606399.4 5006467.7 5004.4 0 -90 50 RC-26-056 606400.0 5006480.1 5004.3 0 -90 50 RC-26-057 606398.3 5006492.9 5004.7 0 -90 50 RC-26-058 606410.5 5006455.1 5004.2 0 -90 50 RC-26-059 606411.0 5006441.4 5005.4 0 -90 50 RC-26-060 606410.5 5006430.3 5005.6 0 -90 50 RC-26-061 606412.6 5006417.9 5007.2 0 -90 50 RC-26-062 606411.1 5006405.3 5007.8 0 -90 50 RC-26-063 606410.5 5006392.5 5007.9 0 -90 50 RC-26-064 606398.0 5006398.7 5008.1 0 -84 54 RC-26-065 606411.1 5006379.8 5007.1 0 -90 39 RC-26-066 606411.1 5006367.9 5006.9 0 -90 50 RC-26-067 606410.9 5006354.3 5006.6 0 -90 50 RC-26-068 606423.6 5006355.0 5006.6 0 -90 50 RC-26-069 606423.4 5006367.6 5006.7 0 -90 50 RC-26-070 606423.4 5006380.1 5006.7 0 -90 50 RC-26-071 606423.6 5006392.6 5007.3 0 -90 50 RC-26-072 606424.0 5006405.9 5006.7 0 -90 50 RC-26-073 606423.8 5006417.9 5006.0 0 -90 50 RC-26-074 606423.4 5006430.0 5005.2 0 -90 50 RC-26-075 606423.5 5006443.0 5004.3 0 -90 50 RC-26-076 606436.9 5006443.0 5003.7 0 -90 50 RC-26-077 606435.3 5006430.0 5004.2 0 -90 50 RC-26-078 606436.3 5006418.0 5004.9 0 -90 50 RC-26-079 606436.0 5006405.0 5005.7 0 -90 50 RC-26-080 606435.7 5006393.0 5006.1 0 -90 50 RC-26-081 606436.1 5006381.0 5006.4 0 -90 50 RC-26-082 606436.0 5006367.0 5006.5 0 -90 50 RC-26-083 606436.4 5006356.0 5005.7 0 -90 24

Drill Hole RC-26-001 was completed as a test-holes at the beginning of the drill program in a separate area and will be reported with other drill holes on that cross section at a later date.





Table 2. Significant drill assay highlights from the RC Infill Drill Program



Drill Hole ID2 From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au (g/t)3 RC-26-002 14.0 15.0 1.0 1.41 and 40.0 41.0 1.0 1.60 RC-26-005 47.0 51.0 4.0 0.92 RC-26-006 11.0 12.0 1.0 1.37 and 26.0 30.0 4.0 1.80 and 37.0 38.0 1.0 1.27 and 45.0 50.0 5.0 3.37 including 48.0 49.0 1.0 15.64 RC-26-007 24.0 26.0 2.0 0.80 and 35.0 47.0 12.0 0.76 and 49.0 50.0 1.0 1.48 RC-26-008 15.0 26.0 11.0 1.41 and 30.0 35.0 5.0 0.47 and 37.0 40.0 3.0 0.81 and 43.0 47.0 4.0 1.10 RC-26-009 7.0 9.0 2.0 1.23 and 11.0 16.0 5.0 0.98 and 19.0 23.0 4.0 0.59 and 27.0 38.0 11.0 4.02 including 28.0 29.0 1.0 37.40 RC-26-010 14.0 16.0 2.0 1.56 and 30.0 35.0 5.0 0.65 and 48.0 50.0 2.0 0.63 RC-26-011 30.0 32.0 2.0 0.77 and 34.0 43.0 9.0 1.24 RC-26-012 6.0 17.0 11.0 0.65 and 18.0 23.0 5.0 0.41 and 25.0 29.0 4.0 1.11 and 37.0 50.0 13.0 1.94 RC-26-013 17.0 38.0 21.0 0.78 and 47.0 49.0 2.0 1.25 RC-26-014 15.0 17.0 2.0 0.80 and 22.0 23.0 1.0 1.30 and 38.0 50.0 12.0 0.68 RC-26-015 22.0 27.0 5.0 0.62 RC-26-016 8.0 11.0 3.0 0.44 and 28.0 31.0 3.0 3.40 RC-26-017 24.0 27.0 3.0 0.36 and 30.0 31.0 1.0 1.23 and 47.0 49.0 2.0 1.42 RC-26-018 33.0 42.0 9.0 0.43 and 43.0 49.0 6.0 1.72 RC-26-020 10.0 16.0 6.0 0.25 and 17.0 24.0 7.0 0.32 and 33.0 36.0 3.0 0.50 RC-26-021 12.0 15.0 3.0 0.49 and 26.0 27.0 1.0 1.21 and 30.0 35.0 5.0 0.54 and 37.0 41.0 4.0 0.40 RC-26-023 31.0 35.0 4.0 0.41 RC-26-024 20.0 23.0 3.0 0.43 and 29.0 36.0 7.0 0.27 RC-26-025 23.0 28.0 5.0 0.30 RC-26-026 34.0 37.0 3.0 0.51 RC-26-027 31.0 35.0 4.0 3.16 and 44.0 46.0 2.0 0.78 RC-26-028 25.0 28.0 3.0 0.71 and 39.0 44.0 5.0 5.73 including 42.0 43.0 1.0 13.78 RC-26-029 14.0 19.0 5.0 2.59 and 21.0 22.0 1.0 1.28 and 36.0 40.0 4.0 0.64 RC-26-030 9.0 11.0 2.0 1.32 and 15.0 17.0 2.0 1.47 and 30.0 50.0 20.0 0.68 RC-26-031 17.0 26.0 9.0 0.70 RC-26-032 8.0 11.0 3.0 2.05 and 13.0 29.0 16.0 1.75 including 15.0 16.0 1.0 16.82 and 31.0 34.0 3.0 0.90 and 38.0 42.0 4.0 0.35 and 45.0 50.0 5.0 0.69 RC-26-033 32.0 42.0 10.0 1.60 RC-26-034 6.0 11.0 5.0 0.39 and 23.0 26.0 3.0 0.46 and 30.0 38.0 8.0 0.54 RC-26-035 18.0 25.0 7.0 0.41 and 28.0 30.0 2.0 2.52 and 32.0 35.0 3.0 0.34 and 38.0 42.0 4.0 0.29 RC-26-036 7.0 17.0 10.0 1.15 and 42.0 46.0 4.0 6.10 including 43.0 44.0 1.0 23.65 RC-26-037 9.0 22.0 13.0 5.85 including 13.0 14.0 1.0 61.20 and 27.0 31.0 4.0 1.55 and 45.0 49.0 4.0 0.82 RC-26-038 31.0 33.0 2.0 1.38 and 45.0 47.0 2.0 1.06 RC-26-039 19.0 27.0 8.0 0.75 and 44.0 50.0 6.0 0.61 RC-26-040 15.0 20.0 5.0 0.93 and 25.0 29.0 4.0 0.69 and 33.0 46.0 13.0 2.17 RC-26-041 26.0 27.0 1.0 8.43 and 43.0 44.0 1.0 1.06 RC-26-042 29.0 33.0 4.0 3.61 including 29.0 30.0 1.0 13.26 and 35.0 36.0 1.0 1.77 and 44.0 46.0 2.0 1.10 RC-26-043 11.0 16.0 5.0 0.24 and 24.0 33.0 9.0 0.46 RC-26-044 29.0 32.0 3.0 0.63 and 40.0 50.0 10.0 0.63 RC-26-045 21.0 24.0 3.0 0.80 RC-26-047 24.0 27.0 3.0 1.31 and 47.0 48.0 1.0 1.42 RC-26-049 20.0 23.0 3.0 0.45 and 25.0 32.0 7.0 0.29 and 37.0 46.0 9.0 0.36 RC-26-050 12.0 16.0 4.0 0.31 RC-26-051 20.0 32.0 12.0 2.02 and 42.0 45.0 3.0 0.82 RC-26-052 12.0 22.0 10.0 0.80 and 35.0 37.0 2.0 0.66 and 46.0 50.0 4.0 2.11 RC-26-053 9.0 19.0 10.0 2.71 and 27.0 35.0 8.0 0.96 RC-26-054 10.0 16.0 6.0 0.68 and 32.0 36.0 4.0 0.34 RC-26-055 25.0 29.0 4.0 2.08 and 47.0 49.0 2.0 1.18 RC-26-056 47.0 50.0 3.0 1.27 RC-26-058 7.0 9.0 2.0 0.59 and 32.0 36.0 4.0 2.00 RC-26-059 21.0 27.0 6.0 1.06 and 33.0 41.0 8.0 1.34 RC-26-060 14.0 18.0 4.0 0.77 and 37.0 50.0 13.0 3.72 including 37.0 38.0 1.0 20.08 and including 47.0 48.0 1.0 11.83 RC-26-061 10.0 12.0 2.0 0.96 and 17.0 28.0 11.0 1.22 and 38.0 41.0 3.0 1.42 and 49.0 50.0 1.0 3.25 RC-26-062 11.0 14.0 3.0 0.56 and 21.0 31.0 10.0 0.48 and 46.0 50.0 4.0 2.11 RC-26-063 28.0 30.0 2.0 0.54 and 34.0 40.0 6.0 0.27 and 44.0 49.0 5.0 0.32 RC-26-064 22.0 34.0 12.0 0.58 and 50.0 53.0 3.0 1.82 RC-26-066 19.0 22.0 3.0 2.44 and 32.0 35.0 3.0 0.47 RC-26-067 47.0 49.0 2.0 1.24 RC-26-068 46.0 49.0 3.0 0.77 and 18.0 22.0 4.0 6.39 including 21.0 22.0 1.0 17.60 RC-26-069 39.0 40.0 1.0 16.52 RC-26-071 35.0 41.0 6.0 0.45 RC-26-072 16.0 21.0 5.0 0.96 and 23.0 27.0 4.0 0.29 and 43.0 49.0 6.0 0.84 RC-26-073 18.0 30.0 12.0 61.22 including 23.0 24.0 1.0 685.00 and including 24.0 25.0 1.0 36.69 and 42.0 49.0 7.0 0.45 RC-26-074 15.0 21.0 6.0 0.37 and 29.0 30.0 1.0 1.02 and 42.0 46.0 4.0 1.95 and 49.0 50.0 1.0 19.63 RC-26-075 9.0 15.0 6.0 1.10 and 22.0 27.0 5.0 0.75 and 37.0 41.0 4.0 0.45 and 44.0 50.0 6.0 0.64 RC-26-076 7.0 9.0 2.0 0.75 and 15.0 22.0 7.0 0.45 and 24.0 26.0 2.0 1.03 and 33.0 37.0 4.0 0.52 and 40.0 50.0 10.0 1.07 RC-26-077 20.0 29.0 9.0 2.91 including 21.0 22.0 1.0 15.11 and 32.0 37.0 5.0 0.44 and 39.0 40.0 1.0 7.21 and 42.0 50.0 8.0 2.66 RC-26-078 16.0 28.0 12.0 0.94 and 36.0 39.0 3.0 0.73 RC-26-079 10.0 19.0 9.0 0.87 and 21.0 26.0 5.0 0.73 and 39.0 50.0 11.0 1.14 RC-26-080 18.0 24.0 6.0 0.63 and 33.0 43.0 10.0 0.36 and 44.0 47.0 3.0 0.59 RC-26-081 10.0 12.0 2.0 0.62 and 23.0 32.0 9.0 0.44 and 44.0 47.0 3.0 0.64 RC-26-082 18.0 22.0 4.0 2.86 and 39.0 40.0 1.0 3.44 and 47.0 48.0 1.0 1.18

Drill Holes between RC-26-002 and 083 not listed in Table 2 do not have significant assays. True width of mineralization varies between 50 and 100% depending on the location of the drillhole and orientation of the mineralized zone.



QA / QC

The Company has implemented a quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") program to ensure that sampling and analytical procedures for exploration work are conducted in accordance with CIM Exploration Best Practice Guidelines. The program includes the regular insertion of certified reference materials, blanks, and laboratory prepared sample duplicates into the sample analysis stream. Laboratory QA/QC procedures also include internal standards, blanks, and repeat analyses. QA/QC results are reviewed on an ongoing basis by the Company's technical team, and any failures or anomalous results are investigated, with re-analysis requested where appropriate.

Reverse circulation drill samples were collected at nominal one-metre intervals using a cyclone and riffle/rotary splitter system. All RC samples were weighed and sample weight variability and recovery checked throughout the drill program to ensure sample quality. A 2.5 kg sample weight was targeted throughout the program with an average recovery of ~85%. A geologist is always present at the rig to monitor drilling and sampling procedures. Representative split samples were placed in labelled sample bags, sealed, and transported under chain-of-custody procedures to ALS Canada Ltd. ("ALS") in Moncton, New Brunswick. ALS is independent of the Company. Samples submitted for gold analysis by PhotonAssay were crushed to approximately 70% passing 2 mm, after which a representative 500 g split was collected using a riffle splitter and transferred into jars for analysis at ALS in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

PhotonAssay uses high-energy X-rays to determine gold content from a large sample aliquot, typically 500 g of crushed material. The method is non-destructive and is particularly suited to gold systems where larger sample aliquots may improve representativity. For samples returning greater than 350 g/t Gold, an additional PhotonAssay analysis is completed using higher-grade standards. Due to the non-destructive nature of the PhotonAssay analysis, standard 30 g fire assay check analyses are conducted routinely on the jarred material to compare results with the PhotonAssay data and monitor analytical performance.

Selected samples analyzed via PhotonAssay will be re-analyzed via total pulp metallics. For the total pulp metallics analysis, the entire sample is crushed to -10mesh and pulverized to 95% -150mesh. The total sample is then weighed and screened to 150mesh. The +150mesh fraction is fire assayed for Au, and a 30 g subsample of the -150mesh fraction analyzed via fire assay. A weighted average gold grade is calculated for the final reportable gold grade. Total pulp metallics assays for drill holes sited within this press release may be updated in a future news release.

Qualified Person

Paul McNeill, P.Geo., VP Exploration of NexGold, is a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed the available data, composites and QAQC information related to the drill program and has approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release on behalf of NexGold.

About NexGold Mining Corp.

NexGold is a gold-focused company with assets in Canada and Alaska, including the Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia, the Goliath Gold Complex (which includes the Goliath, Goldlund and Miller deposits) in Northwestern Ontario, and additional exploration projects across Canada. NexGold also holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver VMS project in southeast Alaska. NexGold is committed to ongoing, meaningful engagement with regional communities and Indigenous Nations to support sustainable development, safe operations, and shared economic and social benefits.

Further details about NexGold, including a Feasibility Study for the Goldboro Gold Project and a Prefeasibility Study for the Goliath Gold Complex, are available under the Company's issuer profile on www.sedarplus.ca and on NexGold's website at www.nexgold.com.

Contact:

Greg DiTomaso

Investor Relations

+1 (647) 547-5357

gditomaso@nexgold.com





Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains or incorporates by reference "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking information including, but not limited: to information as to the Company's strategic objectives and plans; the results of the RC Infill Drill Program; the update of indicated to measured mineral resources; the timing of the RC Infill Drill Program and expected results thereof; the completion and timing of an updated Feasibility Study; timing of an investment decision; and the potential development and construction of the Goldboro Gold Project;. Generally, forward-looking information is characterized by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "is projected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "believes", "targets", or variations of such words and phrases. Forward-looking information may also be identified in statements where certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information involves known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those projected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: that financing will be available; the plan for, and actual results of, current exploration activities; expectations relating to future exploration, development and production activities as well as growth potential for NexGold's operations; risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; reliance on third-parties, including governmental entities, for mining activities; the ability of NexGold to complete further exploration activities, including drilling at the Goliath Gold Complex and Goldboro deposits; the ability of the Company to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of mineral resources, production and cost estimates; health, safety and environmental risks; worldwide demand for gold and base metals; gold price and other commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; environmental risks; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, royalties and environmental regulations; and those factors described in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025 of the Company and in the Company's most recent disclosure documents filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented to assist shareholders in understanding the Company's the Company's plans and objectives and may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information contained herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

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