NexTech3D.AI Corp: Nextech3D.ai Reports Strong Q4 and Audited Full-Year Results +216% YoY Q4 Revenue Growth, 91% Gross Margins, +106% Sequential Revenue Growth

AI Growth Pushes Rapid Sequential Expansion as Software Transition Drives Scalable Platform Economics

+101% Sequential Revenue Growth

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2026 / Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), an AI-first event technology platform company, today reported audited financial results for the fourth quarter and audited full year ended March 31, 2026, reflecting improved operating performance and continued progress in the Company's transition toward a AI software-based business model.

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Key Highlights

Q4 revenue increased 207% year-over-year

Gross margins exceeded 91%

Gross profit increased 263% year-over-year to $858,000

Operating loss reduced to $(290,000), a 96% improvement year-over-year

Revenue increased approximately 101% sequentially from Q3 to Q4 Sequential Performance

The Company reported a significant increase in sequential performance in Q4:

Revenue increased from $468,000 in Q3 to $939,000 in Q4 , representing approximately 101% quarter-over-quarter growth

This compares to 20% sequential growth from Q2 to Q3

Gross margins remained above 90% , at 91.3% in Q4 compared to 95% in Q3

Operating loss improved to $(290,000) in Q4, compared to approximately $(696,000) in Q3

This change in sequential growth rates reflects higher quarterly revenue and continued focus on cost management and software-based offerings. There can be no assurance that this rate of growth will be sustained.

Q4 2026 Highlights

The Company reported its strongest quarterly performance following its restructuring efforts in 2024.

Revenue: $939,000, up from $306,000 in Q4 2025

Gross Profit: $858,000, up 263% year-over-year

Gross Margin: 91.3%, compared to 77.2% in Q4 2025

Operating Loss: $(290,000), compared to $(7.3M) in Q4 2025

Full-YearFY2026 Highlights

Nextech3D.ai delivered year-over-year improvements across key financial metrics:

Revenue: $2.13 million

Gross Profit: $1.94 million

Gross Margin: 91.2%, up from 63.6% in FY2025

Cost of Sales: Reduced by 85% year-over-year

CEO Commentary

"We reported strong year-over-year improvements in revenue and profitability metrics, including revenue growth of 207% and gross margins exceeding 91%," said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai.

"Sequentially, revenue increased from $468,000 in Q3 to $939,000 in Q4, representing approximately 101% growth quarter-over-quarter. We also maintained gross margins above 90% and further reduced operating loss."

"Our cost structure has changed significantly, with cost of sales reduced by 85% and operating loss improved year-over-year. These results reflect the impact of our restructuring and our increased focus on software-based offerings."

"We continue to focus on execution, improving efficiency, and expanding our product capabilities."

Business Model Transition

The Company continues to advance its transition toward a software-first, AI-supported platform, contributing to:

Sustained gross margins above 90%

Lower cost of sales

Improved operating efficiency

Outlook

The Company intends to continue investing in product development and expanding its AI-based offerings. Future performance will depend on factors including customer adoption, market conditions, competitive dynamics, and the Company's ability to

execute on its strategic initiatives.

While management believes the Company has made progress in improving its cost structure and margins, there can be no assurance that these trends will continue, and actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties.

Watch the Pivotal CEO- Evan Gappelberg /Anum Waqas- CFO Interview: CLICK HERE About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2) is an AI-first technology company developing advanced solutions for event management, 3D modeling, and spatial computing. Through its flagship Map D and Eventdex platforms, Nextech3D.ai

powers thousands of events annually with interactive floor mapping, registration, ticketing, mobile apps, AI matchmaking, and blockchain ticketing and accreditation.

For further information, please visit: www.Nextech3D.ai.

See full report on SEDAR

Investor Relations: investors@nextechar.comFor more information, visit Nextech3D.ai.

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For further information, please contact:

Nextech3D.ai

Evan Gappelberg /CEO and Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking

statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: NexTech3D.AI Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nextech3d.ai-reports-strong-q4-and-audited-full-year-results-216-1182047