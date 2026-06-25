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WKN: A41YSB | ISIN: VGG982184001 | Ticker-Symbol: H0T2
NASDAQ
24.06.26 | 21:58
4,560 US-Dollar
+1,33 % +0,060
Branche
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Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.06.2026 13:36 Uhr
60 Leser
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VCI Global Limited: VCI Global Strengthens Capital Alignment Following Premium Warrant Conversion by Institutional Investor

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) ("VCI Global"), an emerging AI-native operating platform leveraging artificial intelligence, data, governance frameworks, and strategic capital allocation capabilities, today announced a strategic strengthening of its equity capital structure following an institutional commitment from Esousa Group Holdings LLC ("Esousa Holdings"), a New York-based family office.

Pursuant to a finalized agreement, Esousa Holdings has elected to convert existing warrants into 880,000 shares of the Company's common stock at a conversion price of US$5.62 per share.

Notably, the conversion price represents a 24.9% premium to VCI Global's closing market price of US$4.50 on June 24, 2026, reflecting institutional confidence in the Company's strategic transformation, long-term growth direction, and continued execution of its AI-native operating platform vision.

The institutional decision to convert warrants into equity further demonstrates confidence in VCI Global's strategic direction, strengthens shareholder alignment, and simplifies the Company's capital structure.

"We are very pleased with this strong demonstration of confidence from Esousa Holdings," said Ang Zhi Feng, Chief Financial Officer of VCI Global. "Their decision to convert these instruments into equity at a premium to the prevailing market price underscores their conviction in our strategic roadmap, commercial pipeline, and continued execution. This transaction represents meaningful alignment between our institutional stakeholders and the Company's long-term vision."

The shares issued in connection with this transaction were finalised following completion of the necessary structural and formal reviews. The transaction details will be disclosed in the Company's Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K, to be furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

This transaction reinforces VCI Global's commitment to building a stronger capital foundation as the Company continues to advance its AI-native platform strategy, focusing on intelligent systems, data-driven decision-making, governance infrastructure, and strategic growth initiatives.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) is an AI-native operating platform designed to scale and optimize businesses through centralized intelligence, data, and capital discipline.

The Company operates a platform-based model in which subsidiaries, affiliates, and portfolio companies plug into VCI Global's centralized AI, data, governance, and capital allocation systems, enabling faster execution, improved capital efficiency, and scalable growth across multiple industries.

VCI Global's platform centralizes AI-enabled execution, standardized KPI frameworks, financial and governance controls, and strategic capital allocation, while operating businesses focus on revenue generation, customer relationships, and local execution.

The Company maintains exposure across advisory, AI, and digital infrastructure, digital assets, energy, automotive, and consumer sectors, and continuously evaluates opportunities to scale, spin off, divest, or discontinue businesses based on performance, scalability, and return on capital.

VCI Global's platform-centric approach is designed to enhance productivity, improve IPO readiness, and unlock long-term value through disciplined growth and selective capital deployment.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company's products and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:
For media queries, please contact:

VCI GLOBAL LIMITED
enquiries@v-capital.co


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.