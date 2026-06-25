Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2026) - Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce the intersection of high-grade gold mineralization in diamond drilling at its Traxxin Project (the "Project" or the "Property"), located 130 km west-northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. Hole TX-26-02 returned 100.7 g/t (3.2 oz/t) gold over 2.95 meters, including 476 g/t (15.3 oz/t) gold over 0.6 meters, from a quartz vein with visible gold along the east side of the Traxxin Main Zone (the "Main Zone" or the "Zone"). Hole TX-26-02 is collared further east of previous drilling and represents the shallowest drilling of the gold-bearing vein to date. The strike extension of this vein also appears to be under-tested by previous diamond drilling and therefore provides a compelling target for follow-up work. Further enhancing the east side potential of the Zone is the discovery of an additional shear-fracture zone with quartz veinlets which returned anomalous gold values further downhole in TX-26-02. This is the first direct evidence of a parallel zone east of the Main Zone, which was previously postulated due to conductive trends identified from a past I.P. survey further south. Past soil sampling also supports the hypothesis that there may be a bias in gold mineralization towards the eastern side of the Zone. Mechanical stripping along the gold-bearing vein as well as tighter drilling on the east side of the Zone and targeting the eastern shear zone will be a priority for follow-up work. See Figure 1 for locations of 2026 drill collars relative to past work.

Bruce MacLachlan, President and COO of Bold, stated: "These are the highest-grade results obtained in diamond drilling at the Traxxin Main Zone to date, with the best visible gold since the original discovery in 2016. We have identified a coherent high-grade zone within the broader mineralized shear zone which is worthy of detailed follow-up work, and the discovery of a possible parallel zone to the east expands the potential of this already robust system."

Spring 2026 Diamond Drilling Program

The Spring 2026 diamond drilling program at the Traxxin Main Zone consisted of two holes totalling 483 meters. Hole TX-26-01 was designed as a step-back hole from 2021 drillhole BV-21-04 which yielded 3.6 g/t Au over 12.3 meters. Results from TX-26-01 are pending. Hole TX-26-02 intersected the Main Zone from 3.0 to 34.48 m, which included barren quartz veining from 3.0 to 15.3 m followed by several gold-bearing intervals outlined in Table 2. A shear-fracture zone was also identified further downhole from 62.88 to 66.06 meters, following a fractured zone in the tonalite-granodiorite from 56.1 meters. Gold anomalies from 40 to 157 ppb Au were obtained in this shear-fracture zone from 62.0 to 64.66 m. This is the first direct evidence of a parallel shear zone with gold anomalies east of the Main Zone.

See Table 1 below for drillhole statistics and Table 2 for a summary of results, as well as Figure 1 for drillhole locations relative to past work.

Table 1: Spring 2026 Traxxin Drillhole Statistics

Hole No. Easting* Northing Elev (m) Azi (°) Dip (°) Depth (m) Target TX-26-01 654035 5412616 456 123 -70 303 Step-back to hole BV-21-04. TX-26-02 654205 5412547 462 114 -45 180 Trench 3 / Ext., East I.P. / VLF trends.

*Easting and Northing are in NAD83 UTM Zone 15 metric coordinates

Table 2: Spring 2026 Traxxin Drillhole Results Summary to Date HELLO

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Grade (Au g/t) Comments TX-26-02 15.3 16 0.70 3.99 Mineralized Chlorite Schist

16 17 1.00 0.68 "













21 22.35 1.35 1.22 Mineralized Chlorite Schist













25.12 28.07 2.95 100.7 QV with visible gold, 100.7 g/t Au over 2.95 meters** incl. 27 27.6 0.60 476*













28.07 29.15 1.08 0.4 Mineralized Chlorite Schist

29.15 30 0.85 0.05 Chlorite Sericite Schist

30 31 1.00 0.25 "

31 32 1.00 0.62 "

32 33 1.00 0.1 "













62 62.88 0.88 0.06 Shear-Fracture Zone east of Main Zone

62.88 63.54 0.66 0.04

63.54 63.9 0.36 0.1

63.9 64.39 0.49 0.16

64.39 64.66 0.27 0.05

*average of two analyses (479 g/t and 473 g/t Au).

**true width unknown but estimated to be between 2-3 meters.

Figure 1: Traxxin Spring 2026 Diamond Drilling

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5762/302808_bol-figure1.jpg

Photo: visible gold in hole TX-26-02 between 27.0 and 27.6 meters

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5762/302808_38aadf7c44a10934_003full.jpg

About the Traxxin Main Zone

The Traxxin Main Zone (the "Main Zone" or the "Zone") lies within the Marmion Lake Batholith, host to Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Gold Deposit. Like Hammond Reef, the Main Zone is hosted in a northeast-trending splay off the regional Quetico Fault. The Zone was discovered in 2016 with a high-grade sample of white quartz veining with visible gold returning 1281 grams per tonne (41 ounces per tonne) gold. Trenching and drilling conducted from 2016 to 2018 identified a gold-bearing zone of at least 300 m in strike length associated with a well-defined sheared quartz vein surface exposure from 15 to 30 m wide. Diamond drilling highlights from this work include 4.76 g/t Au over 3.8 meters (Hole BED-17-016), 6.59 g/t Au over 2.7 meters (Hole BED-17-005) and 37.3 g/t Au over 1.0 meters (Hole BED-17-003) (Sims 2019). See Figure 1 and the Traxxin Property page on Bold's website.

Bold Ventures optioned the Property in 2020 and carried out diamond drilling and mechanical stripping in 2021. Hole BV-21-04 returned 3.6 g/t Au over 12.3 meters, one of the best intersections to date. See Figure 1 and the Traxxin Property page on Bold's website. During the course of mechanical stripping, Trench 3 from 2017 was extended to the east and a white gold-bearing quartz vein was identified on surface, with channel sampling results including 9.1 g/t Au over 0.9 meters.

This vein, running along the east side of the Zone hosted in sheared granodiorite, may have been intersected in hole BED-17-005 which returned 6.59 g/t Au over 2.7 meters, including 9.5 g/t Au over 0.9 meters. Its true width is estimated to be between 2 and 3 meters. This same vein was intersected in hole TX-26-02 with visible gold, returning 100.7 g/t Au over 2.95 meters, including 476 g/t Au over 0.6 meters.

Future Plans

Additional mechanical stripping along the gold-bearing vein is planned, as well as tightly spaced drilling targeting this vein and the newly identified shear zone to the east.

QAQC Protocols

Core samples were cut by diamond saw under supervision of the QP, placed in sealed bags, and driven to Activation Laboratories (Actabs) in Thunder Bay, which is an ISO / IEC 17025 accredited laboratory. Blank and standard certified reference material were inserted into the sample sequence at a rate of 4% each, with an additional 4% of samples designated for duplicate analysis of the sample reject. All samples were analyzed using ActLabs method 1A2-50, a 50g fire assay with atomic absorption finish, and 1F2, a total digestion with ICP-OES finish for trace elements. Over-limit gold results were analyzed using ActLabs method 1A3-50, a 50g gravimetric fire assay.

The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Coleman Robertson, B.Sc., P. Geo., the Company's V.P. Exploration and a qualified person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101.

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects is an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities include: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.For additional information about Bold Ventures and our projects, please visit boldventuresinc.com or contact us at 416-864-1456 or email us at info@boldventuresinc.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302808

Source: Bold Ventures Inc.