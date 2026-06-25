Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2026) - Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) ("Sankamap" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a targeted surface sampling program across its 4,500-hectare ("ha") Kuma Property ("Kuma") and its 24,100-ha Fauro Property ("Fauro") in the Solomon Islands. The Fauro Property is located approximately 550 kilometers northwest of Kuma. Both projects are considered highly prospective for copper-gold mineralization (Figure 1).

The program is designed to expand the Company's geological database and generate additional exploration targets through systematic sampling and field evaluation. Emphasis will be placed on identifying areas of interest where limited or no historical geochemical data currently exists.

The scale and extent of mineralization identified across both the Kuma and Fauro properties highlight their strong discovery potential. Notably, no historical drilling has been conducted on the Kuma Property, providing an opportunity to test a largely unexplored mineralized system.

Results from the ongoing drill program continue to improve the Company's understanding of the mineralized system and are helping to refine exploration models, prioritize target areas, and guide future drill testing across the Kuma property. The Company has commenced a short planned operational break to undertake safety inspections, rest the field crews, and complete routine equipment maintenance.

CEO John Florek commented:

"We are encouraged by the continued exploration progress at both Kuma and Fauro. At Kuma, drilling continues to strengthen our understanding of a large and evolving mineralized system, while at Fauro we are advancing surface exploration to identify and prioritize new targets across this highly prospective and underexplored property. The planned operational break at Kuma will allow our team to integrate results, refine targeting, and prepare for the ongoing drilling. With multiple targets emerging across both projects, we believe the portfolio offers substantial discovery potential and numerous opportunities for value creation."

Highlights:

Targeted surface sampling to generate additional geological insights and refine priority drill targets during a planned break in drilling operations.

Assays for first 559 m (365 samples) from drill hole KU26-001 at Kuma ( Figure 2 ) have been submitted and are awaiting results.

) have been submitted and are awaiting results. Drilling at Kuma has intersected multiple zones of strong hydrothermal alteration, including a highly prospective 30.5-m interval from 250.0 m to 280.5 m depth characterized by intense clay alteration, abundant anhydrite veining, and pervasive pyrite mineralization (see figure 2). These encouraging geological features are consistent with a robust mineralizing system and underscore the significant exploration potential of the target area.

During the planned drilling break at Kuma, geophysical anomalies associated with lithocap features are being integrated to refine drill collar locations and improve drill orientations.

Systematic exploration at Fauro aimed to advance and prioritize targets for the upcoming drill program.

Figure 1. The Solomon Block copper-gold trend, showing location of Sankamap's Fauro and Kuma properties, located in the Solomon Islands. The information disclosed from adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on Sankamap's property.

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Key Discussion

Kuma

The Kuma lithocap and associated geophysical anomalies were successfully tested by the inaugural drill hole, KU26-001. Additional rock sampling is currently underway in the vicinity of the drill hole and across the surrounding lithocap area as we await assay results.

The targeted geophysical anomaly was found to contain significant anhydrite and pyrite mineralization, exhibiting characteristics comparable to epithermal environments observed at Lihir (see Figure 1).

At Lihir, extensive anhydrite alteration is closely associated with the hydrothermal system responsible for one of the world's largest gold deposits. The presence of similar alteration and sulfide mineralization at Kuma provides further evidence of a robust hydrothermal system and supports the prospectivity of the target area.

The initiation of additional rock sampling, supported by onsite TerraSpec spectral analysis, will complement the initial 2,000 to 3,000 m drilling program. To date, approximately 20-30% of the planned drilling for this phase has been completed.

During the planned drilling break, the technical team will continue to review incoming assay results and geological data, while undertaking routine maintenance and advancing operational planning. Drilling is expected to resume shortly thereafter as the Company continues to advance its exploration program and evaluate the project's growing potential.

Key goals of the 2026 Kuma exploration program include

An initial 2,000-to-3,000 m drill program is planned at Kuma to test and delineate mineralization at depth.

Advance several high-priority targets characterized by strong geophysical and geochemical signatures, while collecting additional rock samples to further validate and refine these targets.

Complete surface sampling over compelling geophysical anomalies identified through the magnetotelluric survey.

Evaluate the need for additional geophysical surveys and/or geochemical sampling across target areas within the lithocap and more broadly throughout the property.

The program is fully funded, with flexibility to expand the scope of work based on exploration results.

Integrate all newly acquired geochemical, geological, and structural data into the existing exploration model to enhance targeting accuracy and strengthen confidence in the project's prospectivity.

Several compelling targets at Kuma characterized by a leached lithocap which is typically associated with epithermal and porphyry Cu-Au systems. Recent fieldwork has outlined an extensive lithocap zone marked by advanced argillic alteration, including alunite, kaolinite, and residual silica. lithocaps may represent the uppermost expression of potentially mineralized hydrothermal systems at depth and are often spatially associated with gold and copper mineralization. Onsite immediate results for spectral characteristics of minerals using the terraspec data will assist in further defining the alteration zones within the lithocap.

Figure 2. The Kuma lithocap and associated geophysical anomalies were successfully tested by the inaugural drill hole, KU26-001. Additional rock sampling is underway around the drill hole and across the surrounding lithocap area as we await assay results. The targeted anomaly contains anhydrite and pyrite mineralization, similar to alteration zones observed at Lihir (see Figure 1). Anhydrite is considered a positive indicator of fertile porphyry systems.

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Fauro

Historical drilling, surface geochemistry, and geophysical surveys at the Fauro Property have identified multiple near-surface epithermal gold systems.

Continued systematic sampling at Fauro is designed to verify historical results, evaluate new targets, and prioritize areas for follow-up geophysical surveys. The integrated dataset will support a focused drill program aimed at confirming historical mineralization and testing extensions that remain open along strike and at depth.

Key goals of the 2026 Fauro exploration program include

An initial 2,000-to-3,000 m drill program is planned for Q4 2026 to confirm historical mineralization and test for extensions of mineralization that remain open along strike and at depth.

Advance several priority targets characterized by strong geophysical and geochemical signatures, supported by additional rock sampling to further refine and validate target areas.

Assess the need for additional geophysical surveys and/or geochemical sampling across both established targets and newly identified regional prospects on the property.

The program is fully funded, with flexibility to expand based on exploration results.

Integrate all newly acquired geochemical, geological, structural, and geophysical data into the existing exploration model to enhance targeting and strengthen confidence in the project's mineral potential.

Figure 3: Target areas for historical validation and new target areas on the Fauro property

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Quality Assurance and Control Procedures

Rock sample preparation and analysis was completed at the Brisbane, Australia ALS Global Facility accredited by the National Association of Testing Authorities (NATA) and compliant with international standards ISO/IEC 17025. Rock samples were analyzed using Four acid digestion methods on 34 elements: HF-HNO3-HCIO4 acid digestion, HCL leach and ACP-AES. Gold was analyzed using the Fire Assay technique with a 50g sample under the ALS code Au-AA26. A secure chain of custody procedure was maintained in storing and transporting all samples. Sankamap uses industry standards for collecting samples taken on the Kuma property, internal quality assurance and quality control (QAQC) procedures were followed by ALS.

About Sankamap Metals Inc.

Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) is a Canadian mineral exploration company dedicated to the discovery and development of high-grade copper and gold deposits through its flagship Oceania Project, located in the South Pacific. The Company's fully permitted assets are strategically positioned in the Solomon Islands, along a prolific geological trend that hosts major copper-gold deposits; Including the nearby Newmont Corporation operated Lihir Mine, which has reported Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves of 310 Mt grading 2.3 g/t Au containing 23 Moz Au. Reported Mineral Resources, exclusive of Mineral Reserves, include Indicated Mineral Resources of 520 Mt grading 2.3 g/t Au containing 39 Moz Au, Measured Mineral Resources of 81 Mt grading 1.9 g/t Au containing 5 Moz Au, and Inferred Mineral Resources of 61 Mt grading 2.3 g/t Au containing 4.9 Moz Au1. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The information disclosed from adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on Sankamap's property.

Exploration is actively advancing at both the Kuma and Fauro properties, part of Sankamap's Oceania Project in the Solomon Islands. Historical work has already highlighted the mineral potential of both sites, which lie along a highly prospective copper and gold-bearing trend, suggesting the possibility of further, yet-to-be-discovered deposits.

At Kuma, the property is believed to host an underexplored and largely untested porphyry copper-gold (Cu-Au) system. Historical rock chip sampling has returned consistently elevated gold values above 0.5 g/t Au, including a standout sample assaying 11.7% Cu and 13.5 g/t Au4; underscoring the area's significant potential.

At Fauro, particularly at the Meriguna Target, historical trenching has returned highly encouraging results, including 8.0 meters at 27.95 g/t Au and 14.0 meters at 8.94 g/t Au5. Complementing these results are grab sample assays, including historical values of up to 173 g/t Au5, along with recent sampling by Sankamap at the Kiovakase Target, which returned numerous high-grade copper values, reaching up to 4.09% Cu. In addition, limited historical shallow drilling intersected 35.0 meters at 2.08 g/t Au5, further underscoring the property's strong mineral potential and the merit for continued exploration. With a commitment to systematic exploration and a team of experienced professionals, Sankamap aims to unlock the untapped potential of underexplored regions and create substantial value for its shareholders. For more information, please refer to SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under Sankamap's profile.

1. Newcrest Technical Report, 2020 (Lihir: 310 Mt containing 23 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t P+P, 520 Mt containing 39 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t indicated, 81 Mt containing 5 Moz Au at 1.9 g/t measured, 61 Mt containing 4.9 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t Inferred)

2. Bougainville Copper Ltd. Annual Report, 2016 (1.5 Mt containing 16.1 Moz Au at 0.33 g/t and 4.6 Mt Cu at 0.3 % Indicated, 300 Mt containing 3.2 Moz Au 0.4 g/t and 0.7 Mt Cu Inferred)

3. Wanguo International Mining Group Limited Annual Results Announcement, 2024 (23 Mt containing 0.86 Moz Au at 1.15 g/t measured, 79 Mt containing 3.1 Moz Au at 1.2 g/t indicated, 89 Mt containing 3.3 Moz Au at 1.14 g/t inferred (191 Mt containing 7.2 Moz Au at 1.17 g/t) 13.4 Mt containing 0.59 Moz Au at 1.28 g/t Proven, 14.3 Mt containing 0.6 Moz au at 1.30 Probable (P&P 27.7 Mt containing 1.2 Moz Au at 1.29 g/t))

4. Historical grab, soil and BLEG samples from Sol Gold Kuma Review June 2015, and Sol Gold plc Annual Report 2013/2012

5. September 2010-June 2012 press releases from Solomon Gold Ltd. and Sol Gold Fauro Island Summary Technical Info 2012.

QP Disclosure

The technical content for the Oceania Project in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Florek, M.Sc., P.Geol., a Qualified Person in accordance with CIM guidelines. Mr. John Florek is in good standing with the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (Member ID:1228) and a director and officer of the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

s/ "John Florek"

John Florek, M.Sc., P.Geol

Chief Executive Officer

Sankamap Metals Inc.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to Sankamap and there is no assurance that the actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates," "believes," "targets," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "may," "will," "could" or "would."

Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While Sankamap considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. Sankamap does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: Sankamap Metals Inc.