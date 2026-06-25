Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2026) - Visionary Metals Corp. (TSXV: VIZ) ("Visionary" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Kin Communications Inc. ("Kin") to assist with its investor relations activities and Market One Media Group Inc. ("Market One") to assist with market awareness activities.

Kin Communications

Kin is a full-service investor relations agency with a deep understanding and record of accomplishment in both the mining and energy exploration and development sectors. Kin fosters long-term relationships with shareholders, investment professionals, analysts, newsletter writers, and media to assist companies in communicating their corporate message to their prospective audience.

Under the terms of the investor relations agreement (the "Kin Agreement"), Kin has agreed to assist Visionary with its investor relations activities, including communicating with investment advisors, analysts, portfolio managers, and media for a period of 12 months and on a month-to-month basis thereafter. In consideration for the services, the Company has agreed to pay Kin CDN $15,000 per month plus GST for the initial 12-month period. In addition, the Contractor shall also be granted share purchase options to acquire 500,000 common shares on a post-consolidation basis, of the Company exercisable at a price of C$0.24. Please refer to the Company's press release dated May 21, 2026, for details with respect to the consolidation.

Kin Communications is a Canadian full-service investor relations firm based in Vancouver, British Columbia. Kin is owned by President & CEO Arlen Hansen and has no direct relationship with the Company, other than as disclosed in this news release.

The Kin Agreement and the grant of stock options thereunder are subject to the approval of the TSXV.

Market One

Market One, with offices in Vancouver and Toronto, is a multiplatform media solution for the capital markets operating in editorial, video, and digital media. Their media messages are distributed via broadcast, digital, and social media channels, including media platforms such as BNN Bloomberg.

Pursuant to the terms of the Market One media services agreement (the "Market One Agreement"), the Company has engaged Market One for a term of 12 months. Market One will provide services to the Company, including editorial and video, to be included on the Company's website and social media profiles. The Company will pay Market One a cash fee of $100,000 plus GST for the services provided. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and Market One will not receive common shares in the capital of the Company or options as compensation. Furthermore, Market One and the Company are arm's length parties, and neither Market One nor any of its principals had an interest, directly or indirectly, in any securities of the Company. The Market One Agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Kin Communications

Kin Communications is a full-service investor relations agency delivering last-mile IR services, with a strong focus on the natural resource sector. Through the Kinvestor brand, Kin also creates opportunities for investors and public companies to connect through its virtual investor conference series.

For more information about Kin Communications, please visit kincommunications.com.

About Visionary Metals Corp:

Visionary Metals Corp. is a Vancouver-based exploration company with two paths to value creation for shareholders: Advancement of two nickel and copper sulfide projects within a 40 km² land package in Wyoming's Granite Mountains as part of a Strategic Exploration Alliance with Teck American Incorporated; and the exploration of the newly acquired Slipstream copper-gold-silver porphyry project spanning tier one mining jurisdictions of Utah and Nevada. Visionary aims to create value for shareholders by systematically advancing these assets toward discovery and resource definition to become a leading explorer and future developer of U.S. nickel, copper, gold and silver projects. For additional information, please visit: www.visionarymetalscorp.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the services to be rendered pursuant to the Kin Agreement and the Market One Agreement, the consideration payable by the Company to Kin and Market One, the Company's future operations and business prospects, the receipt of necessary approvals, including of the TSXV for the Kin Agreement and the Market One Agreement and the grant of options to Kin, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks that the services will not be rendered by Kin or Market One as contemplated or at all, risks that the consideration payable by the Company to Kin or Market One may not be paid as contemplated or at all, risks that the Company may not receive applicable regulatory approval, including the approval of the TSXV for the Kin agreement or the Market One Agreement and the grant of the options to Kin as contemplated or at all, as well as such other risks as described in the Company's public disclosure as filed and available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302807

Source: Visionary Metals Corp.