High Grade Gold Mineralization with Associated Strong Visible Gold

40.61 g/t Au over 2.6m including 152 g/t Au over 0.6m

Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2026) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce diamond drill results for one hole from the recently completed (See News Release: June 11, 2026) three hole diamond drill program at the Ogden Gold Project located in Timmins, Ontario. The Ogden Gold Project (See Fig 1) is a 50/50 Joint Venture with Discovery Mining Ltd. ("Discovery"), with the Company serving as the operator.

This program entailed 3 diamond drill holes totaling 1233 meters(m) targeting the lower portion of the Thomas Ogden Zone (TOG) fold structure which has a shallow easterly plunge. TOG is host to gold bearing flat lying quartz bearing/siliceous secondary structures as well as strongly altered conglomerates and felsites. The altered conglomerates and felsites host pyrite +/- arsenopyrite and local visible gold. High-grade gold mineralization within TOG has a strong preferential association with the TOG fold axis.

Drilling Highlights Include:

40.61 g/t Au over 2.6m including 152 g/t Au over 0.6m (TOG-26-75)

Broad zone of mineralization with 8.43 g/t Au over 13.25m (See Table 1)

Footwall felsic dike returned 0.58 g/t Au over 7.95m

TOG-26-75 returned a downhole intercept (326.60 - 329.20m) of 40.61 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) over 2.60 meters (m) including 0.60m (326.6 - 327.20m) of 152 g/t Au, with strong visible gold (See figure 2). A broad zone of mineralization (See Table 1) including lower grade material returned a downhole intercept of 8.43 g/t Au over 13.25m. This hole (See Schematic Cross Section Fig. 1) was designed to further define the down-plunge extent of the high-grade gold mineralization associated with TOG fold structure as well as test an area of the fold structure with limited data and no documented visible gold. VG was hosted within a highly silicified felsite unit with associated cross-cutting quartz veinlets within hairline fractures. Mineralization consists of finely disseminated pyrite with associated strong silicification and local fuchsite. The Timiskaming conglomerate which hosts the felsite are strongly altered with pervasive albitization, abundant cross cutting quartz-carb veins and associated pyrite. As shown on Fig. 1, the TOG fold axis is conducive to hosting higher grade gold mineralization. Felsic dike at lower ultramafic contact returned a downhole intercept of 0.58 g/t Au over 7.95m with associated pyrite and silicification.





Fig 1: Schematic Cross Section Hole TOG-26-75

Note: At this time, true thickness/widths of the mineralization are unknown

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://www.metalscreek.com/upload/images/schematic-section-tz_1250w-june-23-2026.jpg





Figure 2: Visible gold in NQ Core within altered felsite @ 326.77m

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://www.metalscreek.com/upload/images/2-june4.jpg

Samples# Meters From Meters To Total Meters Au g/t TOG-26-75-100 322.70 323.70 1.00 0.27 TOG-26-75-101 323.70 324.70 1.00 0.34 TOG-26-75-102 324.70 325.60 0.90 0.32 TOG-26-75-103 325.60 326.60 1.00 0.17 TOG-26-75-104 326.60 327.20 0.60 152.00 TOG-26-75-105 327.20 328.20 1.00 0.38 TOG-26-75-106 328.20 329.20 1.00 14.00 TOG-26-75-107 329.20 330.20 1.00 0.42 TOG-26-75-108 330.20 331.20 1.00 0.18 TOG-26-75-109 331.20 332.20 1.00 0.23 TOG-26-75-110 332.20 333.20 1.00 0.76 TOG-26-75-111 333.20 334.20 1.00 1.20 TOG-26-75-112 334.20 334.95 0.75 1.17 TOG-26-75-114 334.95 335.95 1.00 1.46 Table 1: Individual assays from Hole TOG-26-75

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO, states, "This program continues to build off the high-grade results from the last drill program at TOG. We have undertaken a more systematic approach to further defining the structural aspect with regards to the orientation of the gold bearing veins utilizing structural data from previous campaigns. We are especially encouraged intersecting Visible Gold in all three holes as well as a strong pervasive alteration system."

Assay results for the two remaining holes will be released as they are received and compiled.

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

Core size in this program was NQ. Samples are cut in half, with half the sample being securely bagged and delivered to the lab for analysis, with the other half retained as a record. All split core samples were sent to Activation Laboratories located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The precious metals were analyzed utilizing a standard fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. As part of the Corporations QAQC protocol, approximately 10% of the samples submitted for assay were also sent for check assays. Standards and blanks were inserted randomly into the sample shipments as part of the sampling protocol. Samples with fire assay results above 1.0 g/t gold are re-analyzed using a gravimetric finish and samples with fire assay results above 5.0 g/t gold or samples showing visible gold are analyzed using the pulp metallic method.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF).

Metals Creek has also jointly acquired through staking on a 50/50 basis with Benton Resources, potential natural white hydrogen projects in Newfoundland. The Smoking Gun Prospect was selected after research uncovered highly anomalous helium with values up to 8,900 parts per billion (ppb) in water collected from an historic drill hole. These licenses are located within the Deer Lake Basin, which is thought to be a prospective environment for the presence Helium (He) and Natural (White) Hydrogen (H2).

At Parson's Pond, research of historical drill logs in two holes 14.2 km apart, have observed C1 methane gas levels reaching 72%. The area is underlain by thrust faulted rocks of the Humber Arm Supergroup. Drill logs indicate unique sedimentary units composed of shales along with sandstones containing fragments of serpentine and chrome. Of particular interest, is the presence of the mineral glauconite, which, combined with these geological indicators, suggests a highly prospective environment for the potential formation of white hydrogen, (natural hydrogen) to form within the basin. The presence of such high concentrations of methane alongside hydrogen indicators suggests a potentially active gas system within the basin. In addition, surface areas have been noted to vent gas within the project boundaries.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302804

Source: Metals Creek Resources Corp.