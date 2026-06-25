CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.: CBAK Energy Previews Next-Generation High-Rate LFP Cells for AI Data Center Backup Power

DALIAN, China, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBAK Energy Technology Limited (NASDAQ: CBAT) ("CBAK Energy" or the "Company"), a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solution provider in China, today previewed its next-generation high-rate lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cylindrical cells for AI data center battery backup unit (BBU) and uninterruptible power supply (UPS) applications. The rapid expansion of AI computing, particularly GPU-driven training and inference workloads, is increasing rack-level power density and accelerating transient load fluctuations in data center environments. At the battery backup unit (BBU) level, the key challenge is maintaining stable voltage under power transients within millisecond-level switching windows, where system stability is highly sensitive to rapid power fluctuations and thermal imbalance.

To address these requirements, the 26650 HP V2.0 and 26650 PFS2 V2.0 cells developed as next-generation high-rate LFP cylindrical cells specifically designed for BBU applications and scalable to broader UPS scenarios.

The two cells are designed to enhance high-rate performance, thermal stability, and power consistency, supporting four key advantages for AI data center backup applications:

Supporting GPU Performance During Sudden AI Workload Surges

In data centers, GPU workloads from large language model training and inference can surge suddenly, similar to traffic on a highway shifting from normal flow to peak-hour congestion within milliseconds. Backup power systems must respond quickly to help avoid computation slowdowns or interruptions. Compared with many conventional 15C-class cells, CBAK Energy's 26650 HP V2.0 (40C) and 26650 PFS2 V2.0 (38C) are designed to provide stronger high-rate response, supporting immediate power delivery during sudden workload spikes and helping data centers maintain GPU performance and millisecond-level backup operation at rack scale.

Helping Reduce Interruptions During Critical Power Transient Events

Beyond continuous operation, data centers can also experience brief but intense power surges during system switching or workload synchronization events, where even millisecond-level instability may lead to computing disruption or GPU reset. CBAK Energy's cells are designed to support up to 100C pulse discharge under specified test conditions, enabling rapid response to transient conditions and providing burst power support at peak demand. This capability acts like a real-time "shock absorber" for the power system, helping stabilize voltage at the moment of peak load and supporting continued GPU operation and stable backup performance.

Improving System Reliability During UPS-to-BBU Power Switching Events

During critical UPS-to-BBU switching events, power must be transferred from grid supply to backup systems with minimal fluctuation or delay, as even minor instability can impact overall system reliability in AI data center operations. Compared with conventional 12 mO-class cells, CBAK Energy's ultra-low internal resistance of below 3 mO helps reduce energy loss and heat generation under high-current conditions, supporting smoother and more stable power handover during emergency transitions. In practical terms, this translates into improved system stability, reduced thermal stress, and more reliable performance across repeated backup cycles in large-scale AI data center environments.

Increasing Backup Power Within Limited Rack Space

As AI data centers continue to scale, rack space is becoming increasingly constrained while power demand continues to rise, creating a growing need for higher power density and more efficient backup system design. Compared with conventional single-cell output levels typically observed in industry-standard cylindrical LFP/NMC cells (approximately 120 W to 200 W), CBAK Energy's 26650 HP V2.0 (260 W) and 26650 PFS2 V2.0 (310 W) are designed to deliver higher single-cell power output within the same 26650 form factor. For operators, this translates into more backup power within limited rack space, fewer cells required per system, reduced system complexity, and more scalable BBU architectures, supporting higher performance without increasing physical footprint.

Supporting Long-Duration Backup Performance for UPS Applications

Unlike rack-level BBU systems, which are optimized for rapid burst response, UPS applications require sustained power delivery, thermal stability, and long-duration reliability during extended grid interruptions. To address these requirements, CBAK Energy's next-generation LFP cells extend from BBU into UPS scenarios, supporting more stable long-duration backup performance across diverse operating environments. With more than 600 cycles under specified 5 C/ 10 C test conditions, the solution helps reduce battery replacement frequency and improve lifecycle stability for data center operators, while its -40°C to 70°C operating range is designed to support stable performance and lower operational risk under demanding temperature conditions.

As AI data center backup applications increasingly prioritize safety and long-term reliability alongside power density, LFP chemistry is gaining attention relative to NMC in certain BBU and UPS use cases. With deep experience in LFP battery manufacturing, CBAK Energy has developed a cell architecture platform designed to enhance high-rate performance, thermal stability, and space efficiency for AI data center backup applications. This platform-level design integrates materials, electrolyte system, and structural optimizations to support more stable power delivery, improved thermal control, and higher deployment efficiency in high-density rack environments.

CBAK Energy expects to share additional product details, application guidance, and availability updates in the upcoming official product release. The Company welcomes early technical discussions with BBU solution providers, battery pack companies, UPS manufacturers, data center infrastructure partners, and critical power system integrators seeking advanced cell-level solutions for AI data center BBU applications and UPS scenarios requiring sustained high-rate discharge.

All performance data presented in this release are based on CBAK Energy's internal laboratory testing under specified conditions. Actual performance may vary depending on system design, operating conditions, and other factors.

About CBAK Energy

CBAK Energy Technology Limited (NASDAQ: CBAT) is a leading high-tech enterprise in China engaged in the development, manufacturing, and sales of new energy high-power lithium-ion and sodium-ion batteries, as well as the production of raw materials used in the manufacture of high-power lithium batteries. The Company's products and solutions are used in electric vehicles, light electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and other high-power applications. In January 2006, CBAK Energy became the first lithium battery manufacturer in China listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. CBAK Energy has multiple operating subsidiaries in Dalian, Nanjing, Shaoxing, and Shangqiu, as well as a large-scale R&D and production base in Dalian.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding the Company's product performance, expected benefits of its battery solutions, anticipated product specifications, testing results, new product development, product launch timing and commercialization, product availability, market opportunities, potential customer demand, business expansion, future collaborations, emerging applications, and growth opportunities, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Actual results may differ as a result of various factors, including market adoption, customer demand, the Company's ability to achieve anticipated technical performance and product specifications under commercial operating conditions, product qualification and certification, manufacturing and supply chain conditions, product development timelines, macroeconomic conditions, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

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