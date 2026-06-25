Edison Investment Research Limited

Edison issues report on Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (CORD)



25-Jun-2026 / 14:47 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





London, UK, 25 June 2026

Edison issues report on Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (CORD)

Edison issues report on Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LSE: CORD)

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure's FY26 results (year-end 31 March 2026) cap a five-year record of compounded NAV and dividend growth, supported by continued operational delivery across its six-platform portfolio. The NAV total return was 16.3% on ex-dividend opening NAV, or 12.3% before forex, while the 4.45p dividend increased by 2.3% and remained 1.7x covered by adjusted funds from operations. UK 250 index inclusion, effective 22 June, should broaden the shareholder base and improve liquidity. With the shares trading on a c 16% discount to NAV, we believe the re-rating case rests on this delivery being recognised and the portfolio's growth opportunities.

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