Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2026) - Noble Plains Uranium Corp. (TSXV: NOBL) (FSE: INE0) ("Noble Plains" or the "Company") a U.S. focused uranium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that it has closed the non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") previously announced on May 20, 2026. The Company issued 10,096,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,009,600.

The Company is also pleased to report that existing shareholder Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE: URG) (TSX: URE) ("Ur-Energy"), a leading U.S. uranium producer, participated in the Offering to maintain its pro-rata ownership position in the Company. Ur-Energy, which holds approximately 6.14% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, subscribed for 616,000 Units for gross proceeds of $61,600. The continued support and participation of Ur-Energy, an established in-situ recovery operator in Wyoming, represents a strong vote of confidence in Noble Plains' asset base and strategy.

"The ongoing commitment of our existing shareholders, together with the participation of new investors, reflects a shared conviction in the quality of our Wyoming ISR projects as the United States works to unlock a robust domestic nuclear fuel supply chain and secure energy independence," said Drew Zimmerman, CEO of Noble Plains.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant (each, a "Warrant") will entitle the holder to acquire one additional Share at a price of $0.15 per Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance. The Warrants are subject to an accelerated expiry provision such that if, at any time following the date that is 61 days after the closing date of the Offering, the closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), or such other market on which the Common Shares may trade from time to time, is at or above $0.30 for ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by issuing a press release announcing the accelerated expiry date. In such event, the Warrants will expire on the fifth (5th) day following the date of such press release. Holders may exercise their Warrants during the period between the date of the press release and the accelerated expiry date.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid cash finder's fees of $10,600 and issued 91,000 non-transferable finder warrants, each exercisable to acquire one Share at a price of $0.15 until June 25, 2028.

The Company expects to use the proceeds of the Offering to carry out exploration work on the Company's Duck Creek and Shirley Central uranium projects located in the prolific Powder River Basin and past producing Shirley Basin of Wyoming, as well as for general working capital purposes.

Certain Directors and Officers of the Company (the "Insiders") participated in the Offering, purchasing 600,000 Units for gross proceeds of $60,000. Participation by the Insiders in the Offering is considered "related party transactions" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation and minority shareholder approval in connection with the Insider's participation in the Offering, in reliance of sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, on the basis that participation in the Offering by the Insider did not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction at least 21 days before the closing of the Offering, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances as the details of the participation by insiders of the Company were not settled until shortly prior to closing of the Offering and the Company wished to complete the Offering in an expeditious manner.

All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a hold period expiring October 26, 2026, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Offering remains subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Noble Plains Uranium

Noble Plains Uranium Corp. is a U.S.-focused uranium exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of high-potential projects amenable to In Situ Recovery (ISR) - the most capital-efficient and environmentally responsible method of uranium extraction. Our strategy targets historically drilled and underexplored assets in proven jurisdictions, with the objective of rapidly delineating NI 43-101 compliant resources and building a scalable inventory of domestic uranium.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Drew Zimmerman", CEO & President

Website: www.nobleplains.com

X: https://x.com/NOBLuranium

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the terms of the Offering, the expected use of proceeds, the anticipated participation by directors and officers, the payment of finder's fees, and the acceptance of the Offering by the TSX Venture Exchange. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to complete the Offering as announced or at all; the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302923

Source: Noble Plains Uranium Corp.