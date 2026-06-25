Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2026) - Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GDP) (the "Company" or "GDP") announces that it has completed its non-brokered private placement, issuing 731,000 non-flow-through units for proceeds of $219,300.00 and 1,407,143 flow-through units for proceeds of $492,500.00. Total funds received for this financing are $711,800, which will be used for our 2026 exploration and development at our Gordon Lake NWT project, as well as general working capital.

Each non-flow-through unit consists of one non-flow-through common share and one non-flow-through warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.35 per share for a period of one year from issuance.

Each flow-through unit consists of one flow-through common share and one flow-through warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one flow-through common share at a price of $0.40 per share for a period of one year from issuance.

All securities issued in connection with the private placement will be subject to a four-month statutory hold period.

No finder's fees were paid in connection with this issue.

The private placement proceeds will be used to conduct exploration programs on the Company's mineral properties at Gordon Lake in the NWT and for general corporate purposes.

About Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd.

Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GDP) is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, consolidation, and exploration of precious metals properties in the Northwest Territories and Nevada. The Company currently holds multiple claim groups and is advancing exploration programs to define and expand mineralized zones.

GOLDEN PURSUIT RESOURCES LTD.

Per: "Brian McClay"

President

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd.