Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2026) - Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GDP) is pleased to announce the commencement of the 2026 Mineral Exploration Program (Figure 1), located in the high-grade Gordon Lake gold mining district of Canada's Northwest Territories (Figure 1).

The program will include a 1,500 line-kilometre unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) magnetic geophysical survey, together with a rock sampling and geochemistry program designed to refine target areas and advance exploration planning.

The 2026 program is intended to build on historical work and improve the geological understanding of the Gordon Lake property. The UAV magnetic survey will provide high-resolution geophysical data across priority areas of the project, helping to identify structural controls, magnetic anomalies, and potential zones of interest for follow-up exploration.

In parallel, the rock sampling and geochemistry program will focus on collecting and analyzing surface samples from key outcrops, showing areas, and structurally favourable zones. The results will support geological interpretation and assist in prioritizing future exploration targets.

"We are excited to launch this next phase of exploration at Gordon Lake," said Brian McClay, CEO and President. "The integration of UAV magnetic surveying with systematic rock sampling and geochemical analysis will provide valuable data to guide our exploration strategy and help us better understand the mineral potential of the project."

The 2026 program is being carried out under strict safety and environmental protocols, with field activities planned to minimize disturbance while maximizing data quality and efficiency. Results from the survey and sampling program will be compiled and interpreted as they become available.

About the Gordon Lake Project

The Gordon Lake Project is located in the Northwest Territories and hosts multiple historical showings and areas of prospective mineralization. The project remains under-explored in several target areas and offers significant potential for future discovery.

Gordon Lake Project

Figure 1. The Gordon Lake Project Location & Mineral Claims (modified from Dahrouge, 2023).

Map coordinates are UTM NAD 83, Zone 12N.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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Community Engagement

Golden Pursuit collaborates with First Nations organizations on whose traditional territories its projects are located, as well as with the Government of the Northwest Territories, to advance their strategic interests and discuss opportunities to support community initiatives. The Company looks forward to continuing to work with local and regional First Nations in all its future exploration programs.

About the Gordon Lake Project

The Gordon Lake Project, about 80-90 km northeast of Yellowknife, NWT, covers 6,850 hectares and includes 18 territorial claims, 13 federal claims, and five historic mining leases-all fully owned by Golden Pursuit. The site features multiple gold showings with a history of exploration and mining dating back to 1937 and continuing into the late 1980s. Located in the Slave Structural Province of the Canadian Shield's Archean granite-greenstone craton, the property hosts gold-bearing quartz veins and breccia zones primarily in Burwash Formation metaturbidite rocks of the Yellowknife Supergroup.

About Golden Pursuit Resources

Golden Pursuit Resources focuses on gold exploration and fully owns deposits and prospects in the Northwest Territories, Canada, and Nevada, USA, with only royalty obligations on some purchased claims in the NWT. The Gordon Lake project holds active land and water permits until 2030, supporting exploration and development. The company owns 11 properties with histories of mining and exploration dating back to the 1930s, including five classified as "former producers" by the NWT government. It has conducted extensive work at Gordon Lake since 2021. Further details are available at www.goldenpursuitresources.ca.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Stacy Freudigmann, P.Eng. Director of the Company. Stacy Freudigmann is a Professional Engineer (PEng) registered with the Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia (EGBC), and NWT is a "Qualified Person" with respect to NI 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Brian McClay

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially. These statements, which may include references to potential mineralization, exploration plans, and engagement with First Nations, are subject to various risks, including exploration risks, regulatory changes, market volatility, environmental factors, and other uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. Except as required by law, Golden Pursuit assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, all of which are qualified by this cautionary note.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306856

Source: Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd.