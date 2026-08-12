Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GDP) ("Golden Pursuit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Charles "Chuck" Westgard to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Westgard brings more than 40 years of business, investment, development and leadership experience, including experience positioning and managing more than $1 billion across real estate projects and financial ventures and directing or participating in the development and sale of more than 5,000 residential and commercial units in Canada and the United States.

Golden Pursuit believes the addition of Mr. Westgard significantly strengthens the Company's Board as it prepares for the next stage of exploration and development at its 100%-owned Gordon Lake Gold Project in the Northwest Territories.

Strengthening Golden Pursuit for Its Next Stage of Growth

Golden Pursuit is entering an important phase in the advancement of Gordon Lake. The Company is planning an expanded exploration program utilizing modern geophysical techniques, geological interpretation and targeted diamond drilling to further define known gold mineralization and test multiple exploration targets across the property.

The Company is also preparing for a larger financing program to support the next phase of exploration and development at Gordon Lake, with the objective of advancing the project toward an economic evaluation as exploration results warrant.

Mr. Westgard's extensive experience in capital allocation, project development, investment strategy and business management provides Golden Pursuit with additional expertise as the Company evaluates the capital requirements and strategic opportunities associated with this next phase.

Brian McClay, President of Golden Pursuit, stated:

"We are delighted to welcome Chuck Westgard to the Board of Golden Pursuit. His more than 40 years of entrepreneurial and business experience, including positioning and managing more than $1 billion across a broad range of development and financial ventures, brings a level of strategic and capital-management experience that will be extremely valuable to Golden Pursuit."

"We are at an exciting point in the evolution of the Company. Gordon Lake has multiple known gold occurrences, significant exploration upside and the potential to develop into a substantial gold project. Our immediate focus is on expanding our exploration program and preparing for the next stage of drilling and project advancement. Chuck's experience in capital formation, project development and strategic business management strengthens our team as we move toward that objective."

Gordon Lake Gold Project

Golden Pursuit's flagship Gordon Lake Gold Project is located approximately 80 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, and is 100% owned by the Company.

The project encompasses a large land position prospective for Archean orogenic, turbidite-hosted gold mineralization, with multiple known gold occurrences and areas requiring additional systematic exploration.

The Company's exploration strategy is focused on applying modern geophysical and geological techniques to refine drill targets and then systematically test these targets through diamond drilling.

Golden Pursuit believes that Gordon Lake provides an opportunity to build on an established exploration database while utilizing modern exploration technology to identify and expand potentially significant zones of gold mineralization.

A Proven Record of Building and Managing Major Projects

Mr. Westgard is a British Columbia-based real estate developer and community leader. He is a principal of Westgard Developments and serves on the boards of numerous companies, where he is recognized for his business strategy, investment perspective and leadership.

Over his career, Mr. Westgard has directed and participated in the development and sales of more than 5,000 residential and commercial units in Canada and the United States and has positioned and managed more than $1 billion in real estate projects and financial ventures.

Prior to focusing on development, Mr. Westgard spent approximately 20 years as a licensed REALTOR in South Surrey, British Columbia.

Born and raised in British Columbia, Mr. Westgard attended the University of Washington on a full athletic scholarship, studying business and economics. He subsequently represented Team Canada internationally and played professional baseball in the New York Yankees organization.

Mr. Westgard has also demonstrated a longstanding commitment to community leadership. He served as head coach of the White Rock Renegades women's fastpitch softball program for 15 years, leading his teams to seven national championships and five provincial titles. Both Mr. Westgard and the 1991 Renegades team have been inducted into the Softball BC Hall of Fame, and he is also a member of the Delta Sports Hall of Fame.

In 2010, Mr. Westgard acquired the Surrey Eagles of the BC Hockey League with childhood friends, former NHL defenceman Gary Nylund and Boston Bruins executive Scott Bradley. He subsequently became sole owner and president of the Surrey Eagles in 2014, a position he held for 12 years.

Charles Westgard stated:

"I am very pleased to join the Board of Golden Pursuit at what I believe is an important stage in the Company's development. The Gordon Lake project presents an exciting exploration opportunity, and I look forward to working with Brian and the Board to advance the project and build shareholder value."

"My experience has been focused on identifying opportunities, assembling the right teams, allocating capital and advancing projects from concept through development. I believe those skills can be valuable as Golden Pursuit moves into its next phase of exploration and evaluates the opportunities available at Gordon Lake."

The Company also announces that it has granted to Mr. Westgard the right and option to purchase 300,000 common shares of the Company at $0.26 per common share exercisable in whole or in part on or before August 11, 2029.

About Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd.

Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GDP) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of prospective mineral properties in Canada.

The Company's principal asset is its 100%-owned Gordon Lake Gold Project, located approximately 80 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories.

Golden Pursuit is focused on systematically advancing Gordon Lake through modern geophysical surveys, geological interpretation and targeted diamond drilling, with the objective of expanding known mineralization and identifying additional high-grade gold zones.

The Company intends to maintain a disciplined approach to capital allocation while pursuing exploration and development opportunities capable of creating significant long-term value for shareholders.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Brian McClay

President

Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd.

For further information, please contact:

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans and objectives for the Gordon Lake Gold Project, planned exploration and drilling programs, potential financing, future technical studies, the potential of the Company's mineral properties and the Company's ability to create shareholder value.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Such assumptions include, among other things, assumptions regarding the availability of financing, the success of exploration activities, the continuity and extent of mineralization, the receipt of required permits and regulatory approvals, future commodity prices and the Company's ability to execute its business plans.

There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Golden Pursuit undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309286

Source: Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd.