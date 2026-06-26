HONG KONG, June 26, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Recently, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC updated its shareholding data for Ascletis Pharma Inc. -B (01672.HK) once again, marking its third Disclosure of Interests filing in the company this year. According to the filing, compared with the previous DI-registered shareholding of 74,808,000 shares, GIC newly acquired an additional 14,545,000 shares. Following the increase, its shareholding rose from 7.00% to 8.36%, representing another large-scale purchase exceeding 10 million shares.



Looking back at the three DI disclosure milestones this year, GIC first crossed the 5% disclosure threshold in February, with its updated DI shareholding reaching 6.42%. After continued accumulation, its second disclosure in May showed that its stake had increased to 7.00%. The latest filing marks GIC's third disclosure update this year, with the institution continuing to make substantial additions to its position. Its total shareholding has further risen to 89,353,000 shares, representing 8.36% of the company.



As one of the world's leading sovereign wealth funds, GIC has long adhered to a long-term value investment philosophy. Its three shareholding updates within the year and steady continued accumulation fully demonstrate the institution's sustained confidence in Ascletis Pharma's innovative drug pipeline, clinical development progress, and long-term growth potential. Continued investment by international long-only capital also provides a strong vote of confidence in the company's development.



At present, Ascletis Pharma is steadily advancing multiple core R&D pipelines. With further clinical data expected to be released going forward, and supported by continued investment from GIC and other overseas long-term institutional investors, the company is expected to remain a key focus of global capital markets.







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