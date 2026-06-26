HONG KONG, June 26, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - KEYTOP PARKING INC. ('Keytop' or the 'Company', Stock Code: 2272.HK) announces that its shares have commenced trading on the Main Board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code '2272.HK'. Under the Global Offering, a total of 10,112,280 H Shares were offered, comprising 10.00% Hong Kong Public Offer Shares and 90.00% International Placing Shares. The final Offer Price was set at HK$39.55 per H Share, with each board lot consisting of 60 H Shares. The net proceeds raised from the Global Offering amounted to approximately HK$340 million.



Shares of the Company were actively traded on the first day of listing, with an intraday high of HK$122.8 per Share, and intraday low of HK$110.1 per Share as of press time. As of press time, the intraday high reflected an increase of approximately 210.5% relative to the offer price of HK$39.55 per share. Total trading volume as of press time was approximately 1.56 million shares, representing an aggregate turnover of approximately HK$175 million.



As a leading smart parking space operator in China, Keytop is dedicated to driving the digital transformation of urban parking sectors. Established in 2006, Keytop has built three core business segments: smart parking systems, smart parking management services, and parking facility and platform operations, forming a comprehensive service ecosystem covering the entire smart parking industrial chain. According to an industry report issued by CIC Consulting, Keytop ranks No.2 in China's smart parking space operation industry measured by revenue in 2024. As at the end of 2025, Keytop has delivered integrated services to more than 30,000 parking lots nationwide. Drawing on decades of on-the-ground industry experience, proprietary R&D capabilities and refined operational expertise, Keytop caters to the upgrading demands of urban static traffic and continuously spearheads technological and operational innovation across the sector.



Leveraging cutting-edge digital technologies including AIoT and cloud computing, Keytop facilitates the full-scale digital upgrading of urban traffic and parking scenarios nationwide. Its business footprint covers diversified parking venues such as large commercial complexes, office buildings, residential communities, public facilities, hotels, scenic spots, schools, hospitals and logistics parks. Keytop operates an integrated full-stack business model underpinned by the synergy of its three core divisions, creating a closed-loop commercial ecosystem featuring 'technology monetisation, service fees and operational value-added income'. This diversified portfolio effectively mitigates industrial cyclical fluctuations and underpins stable and sustainable growth.



With nearly two decades of deep cultivation in the smart parking industry, Keytop has consistently led technological iteration and delivered multiple industry-first innovations. Its landmark developments include pioneering LED parking space indicators and video-based ticketless payment systems, followed by the launch of Yongce Pro, the first smart parking operation system in the industry in 2023. Through AI technology, Keytop has reshaped the traditional parking industry and steered the sector's transition from manual on-site management to fully automated AI-driven operations. As at the end of 2025, Keytop's business has expanded to over 60 countries and regions worldwide, serving more than 300 million vehicles cumulatively. Based on 2024 revenue metrics, Keytop is the second-largest smart parking space operator in China with a market share of 3.3% and retains the top position in large-scale commercial deployment of AI technologies within the industry.



Keytop's clear business layout, steady profitability and promising growth prospects have garnered widespread recognition and backing from capital market institutions. The IPO was jointly sponsored by CICC Hong Kong Securities Limited and CMBC International Limited. Prior to the listing, Keytop secured strategic investments from renowned industrial capital and venture capital institutions including Tencent and Hongtai Zhiying Equity Investment Center. Dual recognition from top-tier investment banks and star investors fully validates the capital market's high regard for Keytop's consistent and robust profitability, industry-leading AI technological moat and long-term growth potential.



For its future development roadmap, Keytop intends to allocate the net proceeds from the Global Offering to four core areas. First, scale up R&D investment in underlying core technologies such as AI image recognition and cloud-native parking platforms, recruit high-calibre R&D talents and further strengthen overall technical capabilities. Second, deepen the parking facility and platform operations business, drive intelligent upgrading of existing parking facilities and increase the operational scale. Third, extend marketing and service networks and further explore global expansion opportunities. Fourth, supplement working capital and cover general corporate expenses.



The listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange marks a pivotal milestone and a brand-new starting point for Keytop. Supported by the international capital market, Keytop will continue to focus on the core track of AI smart parking, iteratively upgrade core algorithms and intelligent operation systems, and accelerate market penetration across domestic cities and global expansion. It will address urban parking pain points through digital and intelligent solutions, advance the high-quality development of urban traffic, and strive to become a world-leading integrated service provider of AI smart parking solutions.







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