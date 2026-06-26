KBC Groep: KBC successfully completes a significant risk transfer transaction on a 1.25 billion euros corporate loan portfolio

In line with the capital deployment policy of KBC and the strategy to optimise RWA in order to strengthen the capital ratio and support further growth, KBC has successfully completed a second significant risk transfer transaction on a 1.25 billion euros corporate loan portfolio.

KBC Group is pleased to announce the completion of a second Significant Risk Transfer (SRT) transaction. The risk transfer is achieved via the placement of credit linked notes to institutional investors, covering first loss exposure on a 1.25 billion euros portfolio originated by the corporate banking department of KBC Bank.

This transaction will lead to a risk-weighted assets saving of approximately 0.7 billion euros and as such strengthen the unfloored fully loaded CET1 ratio of KBC Group by approximately 8 basis points as of the second quarter of 2026.

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