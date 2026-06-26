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WKN: 854943 | ISIN: BE0003565737 | Ticker-Symbol: KDB
Tradegate
25.06.26 | 17:24
117,95 Euro
+0,17 % +0,20
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BEL-20
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
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KBC GROEP NV Chart 1 Jahr
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KBC GROEP NV 5-Tage-Chart
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117,10117,1508:30
117,10117,1508:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.06.2026 08:10 Uhr
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KBC Groep: KBC successfully completes a significant risk transfer transaction on a 1.25 billion euros corporate loan portfolio

In line with the capital deployment policy of KBC and the strategy to optimise RWA in order to strengthen the capital ratio and support further growth, KBC has successfully completed a second significant risk transfer transaction on a 1.25 billion euros corporate loan portfolio.

KBC Group is pleased to announce the completion of a second Significant Risk Transfer (SRT) transaction. The risk transfer is achieved via the placement of credit linked notes to institutional investors, covering first loss exposure on a 1.25 billion euros portfolio originated by the corporate banking department of KBC Bank.

This transaction will lead to a risk-weighted assets saving of approximately 0.7 billion euros and as such strengthen the unfloored fully loaded CET1 ratio of KBC Group by approximately 8 basis points as of the second quarter of 2026.

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  • 20260626-pb-srt2-en

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.