Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2026) - Graphano Energy Ltd. (TSXV: GEL) (FSE: 97G0) ("Graphano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a binding memorandum of understanding (the "MOU") with 3D Genesis Technologies ("3D Genesis") to fund and earn an equity interest in a breakthrough metal additive manufacturing system known as APIC (the "Technology"), in which graphite plays a central enabling role. The arrangement extends Graphano's graphite strategy beyond resource development into vertical integration with high-value downstream application, positioning the Company at the intersection of critical minerals and advanced manufacturing.

"This arrangement reflects Graphano's strategy of building value around graphite, not only as a critical battery material, but also as an enabling material for advanced manufacturing," said Luisa Moreno, Chief Executive Officer of Graphano. "APIC has already advanced to the prototype stage, and the planned program is designed to move the technology toward an integrated, independently validated system. By combining staged funding with technical milestones, we can support a potentially transformative manufacturing platform while maintaining financial discipline and protecting shareholder value. We see this as a logical extension of Graphano's graphite strategy by vertically integrating into high-value advanced manufacturing applications."

The Transaction

The MOU contemplates that Graphano will invest up to $800,000 in cash and issue up to an aggregate of 2,000,000 common shares in its capital ("Shares" and, each, a "Share") as consideration in order to earn up to a 39% interest in a newly formed company ("JVCo") holding the Technology and the related international patent application (the "Transaction"). The cash and Share payments are to be released in four earn-in stages, pursuant to independently verified milestones in order to align the Company's investment with demonstrated progress.

The initial cash payment of $125,000 to be released during the first stage of the joint venture is to fund preliminary intellectual property protection and begin procurement of priority items and long lead equipment. The subsequent three stages call for the balance of the cash payment to be made as well as the issuance of the Shares as milestones are satisfied. The Shares are to be split between the current owners of the Technology and cash is to be applied solely to development of the Technology. Graphano is not obligated to provide further funding if a milestone is not met, and retains the equity earned from completed stages.

Stage Focus Cash

Commitment Shares

Commitment Cumulative

Earn-In 1 Signing, IP protection, procurement of priority items and long lead equipment $125,000 Nil 5% 2 Independent material characterization $200,000 400,000 15% 3 Integrated system, single-material demonstration $275,000 700,000 27% 4 Multi-material demonstration $200,000 900,000 39% Totals

$800,000 2,000,000 39%

Graphano is not obligated to provide further funding if a milestone is not met, and retains the equity earned from completed stages. The Company will also hold a right of first refusal over future JVCo equity and a right to provide additional development funding at a fixed rate.

Completion of the transaction is subject to the execution of a definitive agreement and the receipt of all requisite corporate and regulatory approvals, including the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Graphite at the Core

APIC (Advanced Particle Induction Casting) is a metal additive manufacturing (3D printing) process that fuses metal nanoparticle inks into fully dense parts. Graphite is integral to the process as it acts as the active thermal medium that couples energy into the printed material and removable support structure during the build. This places graphite, Graphano's core material focus, at the heart of an advanced manufacturing technology, complementing the Company's established role in the lithium-ion battery and energy-storage supply chains.

Stage of Development

The Technology is at an early, segmented prototype stage. Work to date has produced proof-of-concept results, including printed metal samples demonstrating the core principles of the process. The funded program is designed to advance it systematically toward a validated, integrated prototype: early stages focus on independent characterization of the nanoparticle inks and printed material; later stages integrate the synthesis, printing, and fusion steps into a single system and demonstrate single-material and then multi-material parts. Each milestone will be independently verified before the corresponding funding is advanced. The Technology has not yet been commercially proven and the planned milestones may not be achieved; the staged structure is intended to align the Company's investment with verified progress.

Why Metal Additive Manufacturing

Metal additive manufacturing is transforming how high-value components are made. Compared with conventional machining and casting, it offers material efficiency by building parts up rather than cutting them away, design freedom for complex geometries and lightweight structures, rapid production without dedicated tooling, more resilient and localized supply chains, and the potential to combine multiple metals and critical materials within a single part. APIC aims to deliver fully dense, high-resolution metal parts with minimal post-processing.

The broader additive manufacturing market was approximately US$24 billion in 2025 (Wohlers Report 2026), with the metal segment estimated at about US$6 billion. Independent research firms project the metal segment could reach approximately US$13 billion to US$23 billion by the early-to-mid 2030s, driven by aerospace and defense, healthcare, automotive, and industrial applications.

About 3D Genesis Technologies

3D Genesis Technologies is a privately held advanced manufacturing technology company and the developer of the APIC (Advanced Particle Induction Casting) metal additive manufacturing technology, the subject of international patent application PCT/IB2025/058612.

About Graphano Energy

Graphano Energy Ltd. is an exploration and development company focused on evaluating, acquiring, and developing energy metals resources from exploration to production. Graphite is one of the most in-demand technology minerals that is required for a green and sustainable world. The Company's Lac Aux Bouleaux property, situated adjacent to Canada's only producing graphite mine, in Québec, Canada, has historically been an active area for natural graphite. With the demand for graphite growing in some of the most prominent and cutting-edge industries, such as lithium batteries in electric cars and other energy storage technologies, the Company is developing its project to meet the demands of the future.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the execution of a definitive agreement in respect of the proposed transaction; the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange and other required approvals; the formation of the proposed joint venture company; the Company's ability to complete the earn-in contemplated by the MOU; the achievement and independent verification of the contemplated technical milestones; the continued development, validation and potential commercialization of the APIC technology; the anticipated role of graphite in the technology; the potential applications, performance and market opportunities for the technology; and the expected strategic benefits of the transaction to the Company.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including, without limitation, that the parties will successfully negotiate and execute a definitive agreement, that all required approvals will be obtained on acceptable terms and in a timely manner, that development of the technology will progress substantially as anticipated, that the contemplated technical milestones will be achieved and independently verified, that funding will be available as required, and that market conditions will support the continued development and commercialization of the technology.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risk that the definitive agreement may not be executed or may differ materially from the terms contemplated by the MOU; the risk that required regulatory or corporate approvals may not be obtained; the risk that technical milestones may not be achieved within expected timeframes or at all; risks associated with the development and commercialization of early-stage technologies; intellectual property risks; the possibility that the anticipated performance or commercial viability of the technology may not be realized; financing risks; market and economic conditions; and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302975

Source: Graphano Energy Ltd.