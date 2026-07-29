Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2026) - Graphano Energy Ltd. (TSXV: GEL) (FSE: 97G0) ("Graphano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), the appointment of Andrew Gainsbury as Chief Financial Officer and Director of the Company effective July 27, 2026.

Mr. Gainsbury has served as the Company's acting Chief Financial Officer on an interim basis since March 1, 2026. Prior to assuming that role, Mr. Gainsbury served as the Company's Controller. He has over 16 years of experience in financial management and consulting in both Canada and Brazil. His most recent experience includes serving as Controller for several publicly-listed Canadian junior mining companies. Previously, he was Chief Financial Officer of a Brazilian engineering firm with over 800 employees, as well as a senior consultant leading corporate finance projects across multiple industries for Deloitte in Brazil. He specializes in strategic management, mergers and acquisitions, fundraising, as well as corporate restructuring. He holds an MBA from McGill University and has earned his CFA and CMA designations.

Passing of Director James (Jay) Richardson

The Company announces with great sadness the recent passing of James "Jay" Richardson, Director of the Company since October 5, 2020. Mr. Richardson also served as the Company's Chief Financial Officer from March 9, 2021 until March 1, 2026, when Mr. Gainsbury was appointed interim Chief Financial Officer following the onset of Mr. Richardson's illness. The Board and management of the Company extend their deepest condolences to Mr. Richardson's family, friends, and colleagues. Mr. Richardson will be remembered fondly by all who had the privilege of working with him, and his years of contribution and guidance to the Company are gratefully acknowledged.

Update on 3D Genesis Technology

Further to the proposed earn-in transaction (the "Transaction") with 3D Genesis Technologies ("3D Genesis") announced on June 26, 2026, in respect of the APIC metal additive manufacturing technology (the "Technology"), the Company wishes to advise shareholders that the Transaction continues to be under review by the Exchange.

The Company remains engaged with the Exchange in connection with its review of the Transaction and continues to work with the Exchange to satisfy the applicable requirements. The Transaction remains subject to Exchange acceptance and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company will provide further updates as developments occur.

About 3D Genesis Technologies

3D Genesis Technologies is a privately held advanced manufacturing technology company and the developer of the APIC (Advanced Particle Induction Casting) metal additive manufacturing technology, the subject of international patent application PCT/IB2025/058612.

About Graphano Energy

Graphano Energy Ltd. is an exploration and development company focused on evaluating, acquiring, and developing energy metals resources from exploration to production. Graphite is one of the most in-demand technology minerals that is required for a green and sustainable world. The Company's Lac Aux Bouleaux property, situated adjacent to Canada's only producing graphite mine, in Québec, Canada, has historically been an active area for natural graphite. With the demand for graphite growing in some of the most prominent and cutting-edge industries, such as lithium batteries in electric cars and other energy storage technologies, the Company is developing its project to meet the demands of the future.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the proposed Transaction with 3D Genesis; the timing and outcome of the TSX Venture Exchange's review of the Transaction; the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange and other required approvals; and the Company's ability to complete the earn-in contemplated by the Transaction.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including, without limitation, that that the parties will continue to work cooperatively in connection with the Transaction, that the TSX Venture Exchange review will proceed in the ordinary course, and that all required regulatory and corporate approvals will be obtained on acceptable terms and in a timely manner. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risk that the Transaction may not be completed as currently contemplated, or at all, that the terms of the Transaction may change, that required regulatory or corporate approvals may not be obtained, or that the TSX Venture Exchange review may result in additional requirements, modifications or delays.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307054

Source: Graphano Energy Ltd.