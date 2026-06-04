Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2026) - Graphano Energy Ltd. (TSXV: GEL) (FSE: 97G0) ("Graphano" or the "Company") is pleased to report high-grade graphitic carbon assay results from grab samples collected during the Company's spring exploration program at the newly identified Black Jack graphite showing, located approximately one kilometre northwest of the Company's Black Pearl graphite discovery in Québec.

A total of 28 grab samples collected from the exposed graphite-bearing horizon returned values ranging from 12.0% Cg to 26.5% Cg, with an average grade of 19.8% Cg. Twenty-five of the 28 samples returned grades greater than 15.0% Cg, and 15 samples returned grades of 20.0% Cg or higher.

Dr. Luisa Moreno, Chief Executive Officer of Graphano, commented: "These results confirm the presence of high-grade graphite mineralization at Black Jack and further strengthen our view that this new discovery is an important addition to the broader Black Pearl graphite trend. The consistency of the grab sample results across the exposed horizon is particularly encouraging, with all samples returning strong graphitic carbon values. While grab samples are selective by nature, the results provide a strong basis for the next phase of work, including mapping, stripping, and systematic channel sampling to better define the continuity, width, and scale of the graphite-bearing horizon."

The samples were collected from an exposed, visually continuous graphite-bearing horizon measuring approximately 100 metres long and up to 15 metres wide. Field observations indicate that the exposed zone represents a single, laterally continuous graphite horizon with homogeneous graphite mineralization. Systematic channel sampling will be required to confirm grade continuity across the exposed width and along strike. The new Black Jack graphite showing is situated along a cluster of airborne conductive anomalies having an indicated strike length of more than 1,100 metres. Further work is required to evaluate this larger scale potential and to determine how it correlates with the nearby Black Pearl graphite discovery.

Highlights

The 28 grab samples averaged 19.8% Cg.

All 28 grab samples returned grades of 12.0% Cg or higher.

25 of 28 samples returned grades greater than 15.0% Cg.

15 of 28 samples returned grades of 20.0% Cg or higher.

The exposed graphite-bearing horizon measures approximately 100 metres long and up to 15 metres wide.

The newly discovered Black Jack graphite mineralization occurs along a cluster of airborne conductive anomalies having an indicated strike length of more than 1.1 kilometres.

Table 1: Black Jack - Prospecting Sample Assay Results

Black Jack - Prospecting Sample Results Sample # Northing (m) Easting (m) % Cg

Sample # Northing (m) Easting (m) % Cg 931101 5155272 492474 18.8

931115 5155266 492427 18.9 931102 5155267 492469 20.6

931116 5155270 492426 19.8 931103 5155271 492457 20.4

931117 5155269 492434 21.4 931104 5155266 492444 19.4

931118 5155268 492435 19.2 931105 5155141 492931 12

931119 5155265 492439 20.1 931106 5155263 492445 14.9

931121 5155265 492437 16.6 931107 5155262 492446 22.8

931122 5155265 492436 22 931108 5155260 492443 22.3

931123 5155261 492447 19.3 931109 5155260 492442 26.5

931124 5155272 492443 20.1 931110 5155258 492438 20.5

931125 5155270 492446 19.5 931111 5155264 492436 19

931126 5155262 492411 23.8 931112 5155264 492430 20.7

931127 5155264 492398 20.3 931113 5155263 492428 21.4

931128 5155260 492394 12.4 931114 5155266 492427 17.8

931129 5155255 492408 23.5 Notes: UTM Nad 83, Zone 18

Average Grade of all 28 samples is 19.8% Cg

The prospecting samples collected are grab samples which are selective by nature

Sampling and Analytical Method

The samples reported in this news release are grab samples collected from exposed graphite mineralization during the spring exploration program. Grab samples are selective in nature and are not necessarily representative of the average grade of the mineralized zone. All samples were stored and shipped using industry best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"), Ancaster, Ontario, for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories' Code 4F-C Graphitic, analyzing C-Graphite (infrared) where the sample is subjected to a multistage furnace treatment to remove all forms of carbon with the exception of graphitic carbon; and C-Total (infrared). ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content disclosed in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Roger Dahn, B.Sc., P.Geo., a director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Graphano Energy

Graphano Energy Ltd. is an exploration and development company focused on evaluating, acquiring, and developing energy metals resources from exploration to production. Graphite is one of the most in-demand technology minerals that is required for a green and sustainable world. The Company's Lac Aux Bouleaux property, situated adjacent to Canada's only producing graphite mine, in Québec, Canada, has historically been an active area for natural graphite. With the demand for graphite growing in some of the most prominent and cutting-edge industries, such as lithium batteries in electric cars and other energy storage technologies, the Company is developing its project to meet the demands of the future.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, the interpretation and significance of grab sample assay results at Black Jack, the continuity, width, and scale of the graphite-bearing horizon, planned mapping, stripping, and systematic channel sampling, further advancing the Company's projects, the Company potentially becoming a significant regional supplier of graphite to the North American market, and future assay results and any impact thereof. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Graphano, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, risks associated with possible accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, risks associated with the interpretation of exploration results, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filing on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, the Canadian Securities Administrators' national system that all market participants use for filings and disclosure, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Graphano does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300076

Source: Graphano Energy Ltd.