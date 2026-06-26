Roboverse Reply, the Reply Group company specializing in robotics and automation, won the 1st Place in the "Reconnaissance" category and a special prize for "Best Team Effort" at the European Land Robot Trial (ELROB) 2026 in Thun, Switzerland. Teaming up with ELP, a specialist for technical equipment for defusing service, the company demonstrated outstanding performance alongside a field of international participants from June 15 to 19, proving that its autonomous solutions operate reliably under real-world conditions.

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Roboverse Reply won 1st Place in the "Reconnaissance" category and a special prize for "Best Team Effort" at the European Land Robot Trial 2026, proving that its autonomous solutions operate reliably under real-world conditions.

ELROB is Europe's most demanding and established showcase for robotics and unmanned systems, where leading experts from around the world compete with their latest developments. Teams tackle challenges such as reconnaissance, explosive ordnance detection meaning the search for booby traps and unexploded ordnance as well as rescue operations. In modern security context, the integration of autonomous unmanned systems for operations in high-risk environments is gaining relevance.

Building on its success at ELROB 2024, the technological foundation of the solution was once again the proven Roboverse Reply platform, which has been consistently refined to deliver a major leap forward at this year's competition. While at the last ELROB two years ago the focus was on a primarily remote-controlled solution, the current system uses features based on embodied AI to assist the operator during the mission. The system enables semi-autonomous reconnaissance in unknown environments, automatically detecting and reporting mines, ammunition, booby traps, and drones. Whenever human intervention is required, a VR-based telemanipulation solution provides intuitive remote control.

Filippo Rizzante, CTO of Reply, comments: "ELROB 2026 impressively demonstrates how our robotics solutions are increasingly evolving from pure teleoperation to intelligent assistance systems for critical missions. We are bringing greater autonomy, improved environmental awareness, and robust communication architectures to systems that must function reliably under real-world conditions. This allows us to support emergency responders in critical scenarios with even greater precision and safety."

Roboverse Reply

Roboverse Reply supports companies in implementing challenging automation projects. As specialists in robotics, 3D technologies and agentic AI, we provide our customers with comprehensive support from strategy to productive operation. We automate inspection, material flow and routine tasks and orchestrate heterogeneous robot fleets to ensure smooth overall operation. Digital twins create transparency, allow for pre-simulated what-if scenarios and form the basis for AI-supportedprocess optimisation. In this way, we minimise investment risks, increase operational agility and help our partners to scale robotics in a sustainable and future-proof manner. www.reply.com/roboverse-reply/en

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Fabio Zappelli

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Tel. +39 0117711594



Sandra Dennhardt

s.dennhardt@reply.com

Tel. +49 170 4546229