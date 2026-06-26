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WKN: A3DM8R | ISIN: SE0017936891 | Ticker-Symbol: K0E
Frankfurt
26.06.26 | 08:55
0,664 Euro
+2,63 % +0,017
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
4C GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
4C GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6550,66415:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.06.2026 13:00 Uhr
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4C Group AB: Resolutions at the Extraordinary General Meeting of 4C Group AB (publ)

The Extraordinary General Meeting of 4C Group AB (publ) ("4C Group" or the "Company") was held today, 26 June 2026, in Stockholm, Sweden.

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors' resolution of 8 June 2026 on a rights issue of up to 7,654,999 shares with preferential rights for the Company's existing shareholders. The subscription price has been set at SEK 7.00 per share and, upon full subscription, the Company will receive approximately SEK 53.6 million before deduction of transaction-related costs.

The Extraordinary General Meeting further resolved to authorize the Board of Directors, on one or more occasions until the next Annual General Meeting, to resolve on the issue of up to 2,857,142 new shares with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights. The authorization is intended to enable an over-allotment option of up to approximately SEK 20 million in connection with the rights issue. If exercised, the subscription price shall correspond to the subscription price in the rights issue.

All resolutions were passed with the requisite majority in accordance with the proposals of the Board of Directors.

For further information regarding the rights issue, reference is made to the Company's press release published on 8 June 2026 and to the complete proposals made available prior to the Extraordinary General Meeting on the Company's website, www.4cstrategies.com.

For further information, contact:

4C Group AB (publ)
Jonas Jonsson, CEO
Veronica Wallin, CFO
investor.relations@4cstrategies.com | + 46 (0) 8 522 27 900

Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB

About 4C Strategies

4C Strategies is a leading global provider of organisational readiness and training management solutions for customers in the defence, public and corporate sectors. 4C Strategies provides an integrated offering of organisational readiness and training management solutions in mission-critical environments, consisting of its software platform Exonaut as well as expert services and software-related services. Exonaut complies with the strictest demands on security and data integrity and is accredited by NATO. From its offices in the Nordics, the UK the US and Australia, 4C Strategies serves over 150 customers, including some of the world's most high-profile public institutions, global enterprises and several NATO allied armed forces. 4C Strategies was founded in Sweden in 2000, and is headquartered in Stockholm. 4C Strategies is the operational brand within 4C Group AB (publ), which is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the ticker "4C".

investors.4cstrategies.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.