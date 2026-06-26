- Business Insider Taiwan's YouTube channel has surpassed 50,000 subscribers less than one year after launch

- The platform's website is expected to surpass 500,000 monthly visits for the first time in June 2026

- Approximately 40% of total views now come from audiences outside Taiwan

Tokyo, Japan--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2026) - TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ: TNMG) (the "Company"), a technology and digital media company providing AI-driven advertising, marketing technology, content commerce and data analytics solutions, and operating multi-language digital media brands across Asia, today reported strong first-year growth for Business Insider Taiwan, the Chinese-language edition it launched in 2025 as part of its AI-assisted multilingual expansion strategy.





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Business Insider Taiwan was launched to extend the Company's established Business Insider Japan franchise into Chinese-speaking markets, applying the audience and operational know-how built in Japan to a new language market. The brand's early trajectory reflects the Company's broader strategy of pairing globally recognized media brands with local editorial expertise and AI-enabled workflows to build scalable audience and content growth across markets.

Business Insider Taiwan's YouTube channel, launched in July 2025, has surpassed 50,000 subscribers and one million views less than a year after launch. The media brand's website, launched in September 2025, has continued to grow month over month and is on track to surpass 500,000 monthly visits for the first time in June 2026, nearly doubling from the previous month and marking a new record for the brand.

The audience is increasingly international. Approximately 40% of total views now come from outside Taiwan, and nearly one-third of total viewing hours are generated by international audiences in Hong Kong, North America, Southeast Asia, and other Chinese-speaking markets - evidence that a locally produced edition can serve a global Chinese-speaking readership.

From an operational perspective, the growth has been supported by AI-assisted localization workflows integrated with human editorial review. Combining technology with editorial judgment has allowed the Company to increase publishing efficiency and accelerate the delivery of global stories to local audiences while expanding content output and maintaining editorial quality and depth.

"Business Insider Taiwan demonstrates how a trusted global media brand can be expanded into a new language market when you combine local editorial expertise with AI-assisted operations. The progress achieved so far provides encouraging evidence that these capabilities can help accelerate audience growth, support new monetization opportunities, and strengthen the long-term value of trusted media brands," said Joey Chung, Co-Founder & President of TNL Mediagene.

"Our goal is not simply to translate global stories, but to make them meaningful and relevant for Chinese-speaking audiences. By combining original reporting, editorial judgment, and AI-assisted workflows, we are able to deliver broader international perspectives while dedicating more resources to analysis, context, and locally relevant storytelling," said April Lin, Editor-in-Chief of Business Insider Taiwan.

The Company views the growth of Business Insider Taiwan as an encouraging example of how established global media brands can be successfully expanded into new language markets through a combination of editorial expertise, AI-assisted operations, and platform-native distribution. The initiative reflects the Company's broader strategy of combining trusted brands, technology-enabled operations, and audience-focused innovation to create scalable growth opportunities across markets.

About TNL Mediagene

Headquartered in Tokyo, TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ: TNMG) is a technology company providing AI-powered advertising, marketing technology, content commerce, and data analytics solutions to brands and agencies across Asia. Formed in May 2023 through the merger of Japan's Mediagene Inc. and Taiwan's The News Lens Co., Ltd., the Company combines advertising and marketing technology platforms with a portfolio of established digital media brands to deliver integrated solutions for the evolving digital landscape.

The Company's technology offerings include AI-driven advertising, marketing and digital studio services, content commerce, and advanced data analytics capabilities. These solutions are supported by the Company's well-established multi-language digital media brands in Japanese, Chinese, and English, spanning business, technology, lifestyle, and culture, which provide audience engagement and first-party data.

Known for its appeal to younger audiences, and high-quality content, TNL Mediagene has approximately 480 employees with offices in Japan and Taiwan.

https://www.tnlmediagene.com/

About Business Insider Taiwan

Business Insider Taiwan delivers the latest business news, industry trends, technological innovations, and international financial reporting. Through in-depth analysis of both global and local developments, Mandarin-speaking readers worldwide gain critical business intelligence and actionable insights for decision-making.

https://www.businessinsider.tw/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to TNL Mediagene. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or TNL Mediagene's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "target," "aim," "seek" or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this communication include, but are not limited to, statements about TNL Mediagene's future business plan and growth strategies and statements by TNL Mediagene's management. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including strategies or plans, are also forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for TNL Mediagene to predict these events or how they may affect TNL Mediagene. In addition, risks and uncertainties are described in TNL Mediagene's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks and uncertainties set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in TNL Mediagene's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 30, 2026, as may be supplemented or amended by the TNL Mediagene's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. These filings may identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. TNL Mediagene cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this communication will prove to be accurate. There may be additional risks that TNL Mediagene presently does not know or that TNL Mediagene currently does not believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by TNL Mediagene, its directors, officers or employees or any other person. Except as required by applicable law, TNL Mediagene does not have any duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere after the date of this communication. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of TNL Mediagene as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

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Source: TNL Mediagene