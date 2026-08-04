Infobahn, a subsidiary of TNL Mediagene, has officially formed a partnership with Miro

The partnership focuses on delivering innovative solutions for organizational design and human resource development to enterprise clients in Japan by leveraging Miro's visual workspace

The agreement supports TNL Mediagene's strategy to expand AI-powered services within its digital studio business

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Tokyo, Japan--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2026) - TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ: TNMG) (the "Company"), a technology and digital media company providing AI-driven advertising, marketing technology, content commerce and data analytics solutions, and operating multi-language digital media brands across Asia, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Infobahn, entered into a partnership with Miro, AI-powered innovation workspace company, consistent with the Company's FY2026 business strategy to expand AI-powered services within its digital studio business.

This strategic partnership combines Infobahn's extensive expertise in design thinking, corporate innovation, and B2B consulting with Miro's industry-leading visual workspace. Together, companies aim to provide enterprise clients with advanced solutions specifically targeted at organizational design and human resource development, fostering co-creation and transforming modern work environments in the AI era.

Infobahn is a Japan-based digital studio under the Company's umbrella. With over 28 years of business operations expanding in the fields of communication design and innovation design, it serves leading Japanese companies and multinational corporations as clients.

Specifically, the partnership will integrate Infobahn's cultivated design methods (including design thinking, service design, vision design, insight exploration, value structuring, and prototyping to verification/improvement) onto Miro's AI-driven workspace, which features the latest capabilities such as MCP integration*, multi-modal functions, real-time collaboration, and consensus-building spaces, to deploy its services.

The Company's digital studio business is a strategic focus area and, as reported in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for fiscal year 2025, represented its largest revenue segment. The Company began offering AI-powered services within this business in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025.

"Organizational transformation in the age of AI has become a critical challenge in Japan as well. It is an honor to partner with Miro, which has strong support from designers globally. We believe this will increase the opportunities to prove that our design methods are effective not only for services and products but also for organizations. We see this collaboration as another step in expanding our enterprise AI offerings and strengthening the long-term growth of our Digital Studio business," said Motoko Imada, CEO of TNL Mediagene.

"Based on infobahn's extensive experience in enterprise consulting, its long-standing expertise in design thinking and organizational transformation, and its track record with leading Japanese companies, we have decided to enter into a partnership in Japan. We are delighted to have the opportunity to contribute to the future of organizational development in Japan." said Brigid Archibald, Head of JAPAC, Miro.

* MCP (Model Context Protocol): A common standard for connecting AI with external tools and data. This mechanism eliminates the need to develop solutions for each individual system and enables AI to integrate securely and flexibly with various external services.

About TNL Mediagene

Headquartered in Tokyo, TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ: TNMG) is a technology company providing AI-powered advertising, marketing technology, content commerce, and data analytics solutions to brands and agencies across Asia. Formed in May 2023 through the merger of Japan's Mediagene Inc. and Taiwan's The News Lens Co., Ltd., the Company combines advertising and marketing technology platforms with a portfolio of established digital media brands to deliver integrated solutions for the evolving digital landscape.

The Company's technology offerings include AI-driven advertising, marketing and digital studio services, content commerce, and advanced data analytics capabilities. These solutions are supported by the Company's well-established multi-language digital media brands in Japanese, Chinese, and English, spanning business, technology, lifestyle, and culture, which provide audience engagement and first-party data.

Known for its appeal to younger audiences, and high-quality content, TNL Mediagene has approximately 480 employees with offices in Japan and Taiwan.

https://www.tnlmediagene.com/

About Miro

Miro (legally operating as RealtimeBoard, Inc. and its Japanese subsidiary Miro Japan G.K.) is an AI-powered innovation workspace that connects teams and AI, enabling them to quickly plan, co-create, and build the next innovation. Trusted by over 250,000 enterprise customers and more than 100 million users worldwide, its AI-first canvas serves as a hub for co-creation. It fosters cross-functional collaboration and provides a seamless environment from initial problem identification to final deployment. Leveraging the canvas as a prompt, Miro's AI Workflows create an uninterrupted flow of teamwork, expand new ways of working, and drive organization-wide transformation. Founded in 2011, Miro currently has over 1,600 employees across 14 global hubs. For more information, please visit https://miro.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to TNL Mediagene. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or TNL Mediagene's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "target," "aim," "seek" or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this communication include, but are not limited to, statements about TNL Mediagene's future business plan and growth strategies and statements by TNL Mediagene's management. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including strategies or plans, are also forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for TNL Mediagene to predict these events or how they may affect TNL Mediagene. In addition, risks and uncertainties are described in TNL Mediagene's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks and uncertainties set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in TNL Mediagene's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 30, 2026, as may be supplemented or amended by the TNL Mediagene's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. These filings may identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. TNL Mediagene cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this communication will prove to be accurate. There may be additional risks that TNL Mediagene presently does not know or that TNL Mediagene currently does not believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by TNL Mediagene, its directors, officers or employees or any other person. Except as required by applicable law, TNL Mediagene does not have any duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere after the date of this communication. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of TNL Mediagene as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

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Source: TNL Mediagene