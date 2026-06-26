Aflac Incorporated: Get Your Ducks in a Row for Summer Fun

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2026 / Click here to view the Originally published in Aflac's Do Good Newsletter. Click here to subscribe.

Apply today for a $2,000 grant for your Child Life program

This year, the Aflac Childhood Cancer Foundation will award 10 grants of $2,000 each to Child Life programs in the U.S. that provide support to children with cancer and/or blood disorders and/or their siblings. If you or someone you know works with a hospital Child Life program, you can download the application at AflacChildhoodCancer.org. The deadline to receive completed applications is 5 p.m. EDT on July 24.

Learn more and apply today

From diagnosis to ringing the bell

Alex was diagnosed with a rare rhabdoid tumor on his left kidney, a condition that only affects about 25 people per year globally. With a survival rate of 10-15%, Alex underwent surgery to remove the tumor and began chemotherapy. After two years of treatment at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, he was able to celebrate the completion of his care journey by ringing the bell. Alex and the Schoomaker family represent the "why" in Aflac's long-standing commitment to children with cancer and blood disorders like sickle cell disease. Watch Alex's story to learn more about his journey.

Watch the video

Scatter seeds of kindness

As spring fades into summer, many home gardens are bursting with gorgeous flowers that all started as tiny seeds. That same beauty can be found when we spread seeds of kindness to those around us, which is exactly what Aflac aims to do through its Scatter Seeds of Kindness platform. Inspired by the main character of Aflac's new children's book, "Beyond Words," the team created an easy way for people to share anonymous messages of kindness and hope for kids and families facing health challenges. It only takes a moment, but its impact can last a lifetime.

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My Special Aflac Duck featured resource: Prepare for an IV

Medical procedures can be scary for young patients, but with the help of My Special Aflac Duck, healthcare professionals can help prepare children - and their families - for things like IVs, port-a-caths and more. Caregivers can show on the duck each step of the process, activities or items that may help the duck cope, and even as their patients how they think the duck feels, using the Feeling Cards that come with My Special Aflac Duck.

Learn more

This newsletter is for informational purposes only and is not a solicitation for insurance. Aflac includes Aflac and/or Aflac New York and/or Continental American Insurance Company and/or Continental American Life Insurance Company.

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SOURCE: Aflac Incorporated

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/get-your-ducks-in-a-row-for-summer-fun-1182835