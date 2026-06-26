Hilbert Group Announces CFO Transition

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2026 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999)

Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq Stockholm:HILB B), a leading investment firm focused on bridging traditional and digital assets, today announced that Sylvana Sciberras will be stepping down from her role as Chief Financial Officer after several years with the company.

Sylvana joined Hilbert five years ago, prior to its listing, and has played an important role in the company's development from its early stages through its evolution into a publicly listed group.

Niclas Sandström, Co-Founder of Hilbert Group, commented:

"Sylvana has been part of Hilbert since the early days and has contributed throughout an important phase of the company's development. On behalf of the company, I would like to thank her for her efforts and dedication over the years and wish her all the best in her future endeavours."

Sylvana Sciberras commented:

"It has been an adventurous and educational journey to be part of Hilbert's development over these years in my role as the CFO. I would like to thank my colleagues, partners, and shareholders for their support and collaboration throughout this period and I wish the company continued success going forward."

The process to recruit a new Chief Financial Officer has been initiated. Hilbert Group thanks Sylvana for her contribution and wishes her all the best in the next chapter of her career.

For further information, please contact:

Barnali Biswal, CEO Hilbert Group AB

+46 (0) 8 502 353 00

ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye Nordic Growth AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

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Hilbert Group Announces CFO Transition

SOURCE: Hilbert Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/hilbert-group-announces-cfo-transition-1182855