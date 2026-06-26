Today, June 26, 2026, KlaraBo Sverige AB (the "Company" or "KlaraBo") disclosed resolutions from an extraordinary general meeting that, inter alia, had approved a joint merger plan adopted by the Company and Sveafastigheter AB (publ) ("Sveafastigheter"), according to which KlaraBo will be absorbed by Sveafastigheter.

According to item 4.1.1 (d) of the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer. The rule also applies in the event of a merger or a merger-like process.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the Company's shares shall be given observation status.

Company name: KlaraBo Sverige AB Short name: KLARA B ISIN code: SE0010832287

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.