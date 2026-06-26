Episurf Medical AB: Episurf Medical has entered into a financing agreement for the KlaraBo acquisition and closing of the property portfolio takes place on 2 July 2026

Episurf Medical AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: EPIS B) has entered into a financing agreement relating to the previously communicated acquisition of KlaraBo Empire Holding AB ("the KlaraBo Acquisition"). Closing of the property portfolio takes place on 2 July 2026. For one of the properties, legal closing will take place no later than 18 months after the closing date.

"With the financing in place, we can proceed with the closing of the KlaraBo portfolio, which brings our completed property exposure to over SEK 1.5 billion. For one of the properties, legal closing will take place at a later stage, which gives us the opportunity to work on letting the vacant space in the meantime. The issue of the shares used as payment will be carried out shortly after closing, in accordance with previously published information."

- Jens Andersson, CEO, Episurf Medical

Closing

Closing of the entire property portfolio takes place on 2 July 2026. The financial closing takes effect as of 30 June 2026. For one of the properties, corresponding to an agreed property value of approximately SEK 233 mn, legal closing will take place no later than 18 months after the closing date.

The reason for the deferred legal closing is that the property in question has a relatively large vacancy. Until legal closing, Episurf is entitled to manage and carry out the letting of the property.

Financing

The acquisition is financed through a new credit facility from a major Nordic bank at an interest rate of STIBOR plus 225 basis points.

Consideration

The total consideration and the consideration structure, comprising consideration shares and a vendor loan note, are unchanged compared with what has previously been communicated for the acquisition as a whole. The issue of the B-shares constituting the consideration will be carried out in connection with closing, by virtue of the authorization from the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 13 April 2026. For information on the consideration and dilution, reference is made to the press release published on 26 January 2026.

Background

The KlaraBo Acquisition was announced on 26 January 2026 and approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting on 13 April 2026. The portfolio has an agreed property value of SEK 897 mn.

For further information, please contact:

Jens Andersson, CEO, Episurf Medical

Tel: +46 (0) 768 55 67 02

Email: jens.andersson@episurf.com

About Episurf Medical

Episurf Medical is a real estate company with exposure to a diversified portfolio of property assets. The company's objective is to create value growth through the acquisition and management of Nordic properties. The company also has a medical technology operation based on the individualized implant Episealer® and associated surgical instruments, which are used to treat cartilage injuries in joints. Episurf Medical's head office is located in Stockholm, Sweden.

THIS PRESS RELEASE HAS BEEN PUBLISHED IN SWEDISH AND ENGLISH. IN THE EVENT OF ANY DISCREPANCY BETWEEN THE LANGUAGE VERSIONS, THE SWEDISH VERSION SHALL PREVAIL.

This information is information that Episurf Medical AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16:15 on 26 june 2026.