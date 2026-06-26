Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2026) - Visionary Metals Corp. (TSXV: VIZ) ("Visionary" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced financing, issuing 31,019,508 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.24 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds of $7,444,682.08, including a $1,200,000 investment by Teck Resources Limited ("Teck"). The Units are being issued following the Company's 4:1 share consolidation (the "Consolidation").

The financing consisted of a non-brokered private placement offering pursuant to the "listed issuer financing exemption" (the "LIFE Offering") under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (such exemption, the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"), and a concurrent non-brokered private placement as further set out below (the "Concurrent Private Placement", and together with the LIFE Offering, the "Offering").

Each Unit is comprised of one post-Consolidation common share of the Company (each, a "Unit Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.36 (the "Exercise Price") for a period of 36 months from the closing date of the Offering.

The Company issued a total of 19,679,550 Units pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption and 11,339,958 Units pursuant to the Concurrent Private Placement. The Unit Shares, Warrants, and Warrant Shares issued to purchasers pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, are not subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Unit Shares, Warrants and Warrant Shares issued to purchasers pursuant to the Concurrent Private Placement are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the closing date in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company intends to use a minimum of $2.4 million of the net proceeds raised from the Offering, together with Teck's direct funding, to fund diamond drilling programs at its flagship Tin Cup and King Solomon nickel-copper projects. Please refer to the Company's press release of March 2, 2026. Additionally, the company will use approximately $1.33 million to repurchase shares from the estate of a shareholder (the "Share Repurchase"). Please refer to the Company's press release of May 21, 2026. Remaining proceeds will be used to fund the advancement of the 100%-owned Slipstream copper-gold-silver porphyry projects, as well as for general working capital and corporate purposes. The Offering remains subject to the final acceptance of the TSXV (the "TSXV").

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid finder's fees to certain brokers. The finder's fees consisted of a) cash in the aggregate amount of $299,557.42 and b) 1,248,156 finder's warrants exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.24 for a period of 36 months from the closing date of the Offering.

Insiders of the Company participated in the Offering for $250,000, and such Unit Shares, Warrants, and Warrant Shares issued to insiders, including if issued pursuant to the LIFE Exemption, are subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to applicable policies of the TSXV. The issuance of Units to insiders is considered a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the valuation and the minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 provided for in subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, as the fair market value of the subject matter of, and the consideration paid in the Offering, in relation to such insiders, does not represent more than 25% of the Company's market capitalization, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. The participation by insiders in the Offering has been approved by directors of the Company who are independent in connection with such transactions. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing of the Offering, as the details of the Offering were not finalized until immediately prior to the closing and the Company wished to close the transaction as soon as practicable for sound business reasons.

This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.

All $ amounts herein are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Teck Early Warning Disclosure

Prior to completion of the Consolidation and the Offering, Teck held 17,392,193 pre-consolidation common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares"), representing approximately 9.9% of the Shares. Following the Consolidation and the Offering Teck will beneficially own, directly or indirectly, or exercise control or direction over, 9,348,048 post-consolidation Shares, representing approximately 12.5% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis.

Teck's acquisition of the Shares under the subscription agreement is being made for investment purposes. Teck may determine to increase or decrease its investment in the Company depending on market conditions and any other relevant factors. This release is required to be issued under the early warning requirements of applicable securities laws. Teck's head office is located at Suite 3300 - 550 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 0B3. In satisfaction of the requirements of the National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids And Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, early warning reports respecting the acquisition of Shares by Teck or its affiliates will be filed under the Company's SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. A copy of Teck's early warning report to be filed in connection with the subscription agreement may also be obtained by contacting Dale Steeves at 236-987-7405.

About Visionary Metals Corp:

Visionary Metals Corp. is a Vancouver-based exploration company with two paths to value creation for shareholders: Advancement of two nickel and copper sulfide projects within a 40 km² land package in Wyoming's Granite Mountains as part of a Strategic Exploration Alliance with Teck American Incorporated; and the exploration of the newly acquired Slipstream copper-gold-silver porphyry project spanning tier one mining jurisdictions of Utah and Nevada. Visionary aims to create value for shareholders by systematically advancing these assets toward discovery and resource definition to become a leading explorer and future developer of U.S. nickel, copper, gold and silver projects. For additional information, please visit: www.visionarymetalscorp.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. These include, without limitation, statements with respect to the receipt of regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSXV, closing of the Offering and the use of proceeds therefrom. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to the TSXV may refuse to grant approval of the Offering; the Company may reallocate the proceeds of the Offering for reasons that management believes are in the Company's best interests; the Share Repurchase may not be completed; the Company may choose to defer, accelerate or abandon its exploration plans; general business, economic and regulatory risks; capital and operating costs varying significantly from management estimates; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry generally. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Visionary Metals Corp.