Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2026) - Enduro Metals Corporation (TSXV: ENDR) ("Enduro", "Enduro Metals" or the "Company") announces that Cole Evans has resigned as a director of the Company, effective immediately, in order to devote additional time to his other business commitments.

Mr. Evans has served as a director of Enduro since his appointment as CEO in January 2020 and has played an important role in the development of the Company over that period. During his tenure, Enduro advanced the consolidation of the 688 km² Newmont Lake Project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, made the Burgundy Ridge copper-gold porphyry discovery, and established a broader district-scale platform for exploration across the project.

Mr. Evans was also the first to recognize the potential of what is now known as the Andrei copper-gold porphyry target, formerly referred to as North Toe. Andrei has since emerged as one of the Company's priority exploration targets within the Newmont Lake Project.

The Board and management of Enduro would like to thank Mr. Evans for his leadership, commitment and contributions to the Company, and wish him continued success in his future endeavours.

Enduro is also pleased to announce the appointment of William Slack, the Company's current President, to the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to sincerely thank Cole for his significant contributions to Enduro," said Robert Cameron, Chief Executive Officer of Enduro Metals. "Since joining the Board, Cole has been closely involved in an important period in the Company's evolution, including the consolidation of the Newmont Lake Project, the discovery and advancement of the Burgundy Ridge copper-gold porphyry system, and the early recognition of the potential at Andrei, then known as North Toe. We respect his decision to step down given his other business commitments and wish him the very best."

Mr. Cameron added: "We are also pleased to welcome William Slack to the Board. Will has already played an important leadership role as President of Enduro, and his appointment as a director further strengthens the alignment between the Board and management as the Company advances its exploration strategy across the Newmont Lake Project."

About the Newmont Lake Project

The Newmont Lake Project is one of the largest contiguous claim packages (688 square km) in the Golden Triangle. It is strategically located near major world class porphyry copper-gold (Cu-Au) development projects, including Galore Creek (Newmont - Teck Resources) and KSM (Seabridge Gold), as well as past-producing high grade gold mines at Snip and Eskay Creek (currently being put back into production by Skeena Gold & Silver).

The project encompasses five large target areas that include the partially drill-tested Burgundy Ridge alkalic-style porphyry copper-gold deposit (331 m @ 0.29% Cu and 0.29 g/t gold in hole 21-001, see news release dated October 18, 2021 for detailed QA/QC); the newly outlined and undrilled Andrei porphyry copper-gold target, a greater than 4 km long chargeability and magnetic anomaly wherein 25% of rock samples collected in 2025 exceeded 0.1% copper (see news release dated January 28, 2026 for detailed QA/QC); and the McLymont gold target, a 20 km2 area that includes the NW Zone, host to a historical gold resource and where Enduro sampling in 2025 returned high-grade gold values from narrow sub-metre quartz pyrite veins within shear zones of up to 113 g/t Au with 142 g/t Ag (see news release dated January 8, 2026 for detailed QA/QC).

Qualified Person

Robert Cameron, P. Geo, Enduro's Chief Executive Officer, is the company's qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this release. For additional details on data verification, sample, analytical and testing results, refer to the technical reports titled "Technical Report on the Newmont Lake Property" authored by Maurizio Napoli, P.Geo, and Ali Wasiliew, P.Geo. dated March 1, 2025, as posted on Sedar+ and the Company's website and press releases dated October 6, 2025 and January 8, 2026.

About Enduro Metals

Enduro Metals is an exploration company focused on its Newmont Lake Project; a 688 km2 property located within the heart of British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Building on prior results, Enduro Metals' geological team has outlined multiple deposit environments of interest across the Newmont Lake Project including high-grade epithermal/skarn gold along the McLymont Fault, and copper-gold alkalic porphyry systems at Burgundy and Andrei. The Company maintains a broader portfolio of mineral projects across Canada including the advanced Burn porphyry copper and gold project in northern British Columbia.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Enduro Metals Corporation

"Robert Cameron"

Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Enduro's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Although Enduro believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, forward-looking statements by their nature involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF ENDURO AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE ENDURO MAY ELECT TO, NEITHER OF THEM UNDERTAKES TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303147

Source: Enduro Metals Corporation