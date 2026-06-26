Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2026) - West Vault Mining Inc. (TSXV: WVM) (OTCQX: WVMDF) ("West Vault" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive results from its Annual General Meeting (the "Annual Meeting") held today, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The Annual Meeting had a turnout of shareholders representing 69.40% of the issued shares eligible to vote. Shareholders strongly supported the appointment of the Board and the resolutions proposed.

On a show of hands, the shareholders elected management's four nominees for directors. Details of the proxy voting are as follows:

DIRECTOR NUMBER

OF SHARES PERCENTAGE

OF VOTES CAST

FOR FOR WITHHELD Peter Palmedo 40,287,934 99.96% 0.04% Pierre Lebel 40,287,934 99.96% 0.04% Priscila Costa Lima 40,305,096 100.00% - Frank Hallam 40,286,596 99.95% 0.05%

Significant shareholder support was received for the approval of the Amended and Restated Share Compensation Plan for the Company with 99.97% of the shares voted in favour of this resolution. Shareholders also voted 100% in favour of re-appointing Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

Following the Annual Meeting, the directors re-appointed Sandy McVey as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Frank Hallam as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, Peter Palmedo as Chairman (non-executive), and Pierre Lebel as Lead Director of the Company for the ensuing year.

For more information on these matters, please refer to West Vault's information circular, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or visit our website at www.westvaultmining.com.

About West Vault Mining Inc.

West Vault is committed to maximizing shareholder value through its low-risk gold-in-ground strategy, which involves acquiring, advancing, de-risking, holding, and selling high-quality development gold projects in the best jurisdictions.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "postulate" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Although West Vault believes that such information as set out in this press release is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and estimates will prove to be correct. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors. The reader is referred to the Company's public filings for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects which may be accessed through the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: West Vault Mining Inc.