Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2026) - West Vault Mining Inc. (TSXV: WVM) (OTCQX: WVMDF) ("West Vault" or the "Company") announces that an agreement with InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN), as referenced in the Company's news release dated September 29, 2025, did not proceed, and has been effectively terminated.

The agreement contemplated the provision of investor awareness and communications services by IBN. The engagement did not proceed by mutual consent. There was no disagreement that existed with IBN at the time of this mutual decision and WVM confirms the departure was not due to disputes regarding operations, policies, or practices of IBN. IBN has reimbursed the Company in full for a US $21,000 cash retainer.

About West Vault Mining Inc.

West Vault is committed to maximizing shareholder value through its low-risk gold-in-ground strategy. The Company's business model involves acquiring, advancing, holding, and selling high-quality development gold projects in the best jurisdictions.

On behalf of the Board of West Vault Mining Inc.

Frank Hallam

Chief Financial Officer

For further information please see the Company's website at www.westvaultmining.com or contact us by email at info@westvaultmining.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "contemplated", "committed", "maximizing shareholder value", "low risk", "high-quality", and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Although West Vault believes that such information as set out in this press release is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and estimates will prove to be correct. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors. The reader is referred to the Company's public filings for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects which may be accessed through the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289037

Source: West Vault Mining Inc.